A Boston firm’s new design for the Lake Monona waterfront was the clear winner in a months-long public comment period, according to city of Madison records.
Sasaki was one of three internationally renowned design firms to submit a blueprint for the redevelopment of 1.7 miles of waterfront along Lake Monona in downtown Madison. The site of the redevelopment would stretch from Law Park to Olin Park and coincide with a reconstruction of the John Nolen Drive Causeway over the next decade.
In addition to Sasaki, the firms Agency Landscape + Planning of Cambridge, Massachusetts, and James Corner Field Operations based in New York City each submitted a final concept in January for the waterfront redevelopment.
Members of the public were asked to provide comment and feedback on the three design concepts in an online portal between January and March. The results have been downloaded and analyzed by the City of Madison Parks Division and will be discussed during a Lake Monona Waterfront Ad Hoc Committee meeting on Monday.
The city recorded 2,472 responses during public comment, with people ages 20 to 39 providing the most responses of any age group with 917.
Sasaki’s design was preferred by Madisonians in every category listed. Sasaki showed plans that included a boathouse on Lake Monona; an outdoor amphitheater; and an elevated nature walk near Olin Park adjacent to a new nature-oriented community center.
Here are the responses from the public on the survey:
Which plan best understands and responds to the priorities of Madison residents?
Sasaki: 46.25%
James Corner Field Operations: 30.58%
Agency Landscape + Planning: 23.58%
Which plan has the greatest potential to improve Lake Monona for you and the greater Madison community?
Sasaki: 46.41%
James Corner: 32%
Agency: 22.09%
Which plan provides the most positive impact on the quality of life for residents?
Sasaki: 45.4%
James Corner: 33.42%
Agency: 21.9%
Which plan is most likely to draw visitors to Madison?
Sasaki: 48.25%
James Corner: 32%
Agency: 20.49%
Sasaki may have benefited from its performance during a January unveiling of the final designs at the Madison Public Library downtown. Sasaki displayed a poster board with an eye-catching rendering of design concepts for Lake Monona that could be seen from across the room.
The Ad Hoc Committee will create its own rankings of the design concepts and will take into account the results of the public comments.
“The survey results and public comments are a significant aspect of the Lake Monona Waterfront Ad Hoc Committee’s evaluation process,” said Mike Sturm, who leads the project for the city Parks Division.
The committee will consider other factors, he said, including alignment with the master plan guiding principles, overall project vision and feasibility, and the quality of the master plan materials.
The ad hoc committee will choose a design by early May and the winning organization will have time to tweak the design and work with the committee on a final blueprint. Elements of all three final design submissions, from all three firms, can be woven into a final design.
The final design blueprint will then be presented to Madison City Council, most likely around August, and will then go through various city approval panels such as the Urban Design Commission and Board of Public Works before any reconstruction projects could start.