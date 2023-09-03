When she took her job last year, Kai Yael Gardner Mishlove became the first woman of color to lead a Jewish Social Services organization anywhere in the country. She serves as executive director of the organization’s Madison branch.
Under Gardner Mishlove’s leadership, JSS of Madison has continued its mission to provide resources to refugees as well as support human rights and social justice.
The Cap Times recently interviewed her about her experiences so far in Madison, and what she’s learning about the experiences of others here.
Madison has been a real sanctuary for refugees. What are some of the stories of people you’ve helped relocate?
JSS has a history of refugee resettlement. Since the Holocaust there have been different iterations of it from resettling Holocaust survivors in the 1940s to settling folks from the former Soviet Union in the 1990s.
We help resettle a lot of folks from Afghanistan and also from the Democratic Republic of Congo. Last year we resettled about 168 refugees from various different communities. Afghanistan is the population that’s most known in the media. However, we also resettle people from Ukraine, Iran, Somalia, Ethiopia and we have also been assisting people from Nicaraugua, Honduras, Cuba and Haiti.
Everyone is pretty familiar with the images of Afghanistan. People hanging onto airplanes trying to get out of the country. These are people who are facing that trauma and trying to leave quickly, and they may have left family members behind in the process.
There’s trauma and instability in all of these regions and so we have some clients who have been the victims of rape or other physical attacks due to their ethnicity or religious or political affiliation.
What’s the biggest challenge people are facing once they get here and you are providing services for them?
Madison doesn’t have a lot of three-bedroom apartments and so we might have some challenges finding housing for them. We may have a family of six or seven.
Housing is the No. 1 service we need to provide right away and often with very little advance notice.
Madison has the highest rent increases in the nation and the lowest vacancy rates. So that makes refugee resettlement very, very challenging. We also don’t have a lot of affordable housing. So not only are we experiencing a crisis as far as affordability, we’re also facing a crisis as far as availability.
We receive some support for housing from (the federal) Housing and Urban Development, but we also have a fund we established called the Tim and Kathy Mazur emergency fund where we are preventing homelessness and assisting people facing homelessness with that fund.
We have several people who are living in their cars because of the housing crisis.
What other challenges are there for refugees? And is Madison a welcoming community?
There’s also a need for mentorship and support. Many of the refugees coming into our agency have various skills that sometimes don’t match the labor market. So, for example, we may have one person that’s coming in as an architect but the labor market may not be supporting that right now. So we’re trying to find a way to match that person up with something.
I would say Madison is extremely welcoming. The communities we’re working with are extremely resilient. We have a lot of volunteers who have been generous as far as assisting us with setting up apartments or serving as mentors. We have employers willing to give jobs to people and landlords willing to rent to refugee families.
Talk a bit about being a Black woman in charge of a Jewish organization. What has that been like?
I would say being a Jewish woman of color gives me the privilege and vantage point of looking at things through various different lenses. For me it’s bringing the knowledge to our Jewish community and also our non-Jewish community about the diversity of the Jewish community, which folks may not always think of when they think of being Jewish.
I’m originally from Chicago. My parents were Southerners. They migrated from New Orleans and Tennessee. My family is a combination of Catholics and Jews.
If you come to Thanksgiving at our house you might have a combination of dishes that would reflect the world. My mother was from New Orleans. She came from a history of Irish Jews who settled in the South, who intermarried with folks who were from African ancestry.
And the same on my father’s side, it was a combination of folks who were Christian and some who were Jewish.
But, you know, I identify as a Black woman who is also a Jewish woman and has relationships with many different communities.
And, there’s challenges in Madison as well. I mean, we have a history of redlining in Wisconsin, of sundown towns. (Redlining describes the practice of blocking people of color, particularly Black people, from buying or renting homes or getting mortgages in certain neighborhoods or sections of a community. Sundown towns refers to cities that used either ordinances or unwritten rules and threats to prohibit minorities from settling there, or even staying overnight – past sundown. Several towns in Dane County were said to have had such sundown practices from about the 1890s to 1940).
Where did you go to school?
Boston University is where I did my undergrad work. That was a wonderful experience leaving home in Chicago and moving to Boston and immersing myself in all Boston has to offer. Boston is a college town!
I majored in political science. I had the privilege to study under the late Howard Zinn when I was there and that really catapulted me into the arena of social justice.
Then I studied public health at the University of Illinois and I started doing work with HIV/AIDS populations, and then started working with other communities as well.
What are some programs JSS is providing?
We just started an addiction support group for the community. I would also like to start a memory care program. It would be a program where we can address some of the issues that are affecting folks in the community dealing with dementia. Especially in how we could do it in a culturally sensitive way.
We also have grief groups, a Jewish spiritual care department that provides support for Jewish holidays and Shabbat.
The addiction program just started this year. I used to be an addictions counselor years ago. So, it's very important to me that we address that need.
There is a rise in antisemitism lately and then we just had Nazis protesting an event in Watertown about a month ago. How do you respond, especially as a Jewish person, to seeing swastika flags and Nazis shouting?
When I was at the Jewish Community Relations Council in Milwaukee we used to conduct an annual antisemitism audit. We saw a steady increase of antisemitic incidents across the state, and everything doesn’t get reported in the news.
So that was alarming for me to see and also in my work with other communities such as the Muslim community and Southeast Asian communities and the Latino community, we’re seeing all the increased incidents of hate or negative speech about these communities. So that’s very concerning. And, unfortunately, groups like Neo-Nazis who espouse hatred, often get highlighted because of the different events that they may stage such as what you saw in Watertown.
So I think it’s important for groups to come together often and to support the work of one another.
What’s an event that JSS is hosting which will bring people together in that way?
We have an upcoming event on Oct. 1 that’s going to be in collaboration with Temple Beth El and it's going to feature Afghan cuisine from one of our Afghan refugees. We’ve assisted him in starting his own catering business. So this is going to be an opportunity for people to come in and experience Afghan cuisine and learn about the Afghan community.