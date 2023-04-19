The Dane County landfill is filling up fast. Anyone can see for themselves: Landfill tours are free and open to the public. I took one in March.
We peered out the window as a 30-seat coach bus lumbered our tour group up the side of the landfill, which amid the flat terrain of the far east side qualifies as a mountain. We had our phones out, ready to take pictures. There wasn’t much to see but green grass, thriving on top of nearly four decades of garbage.
Suddenly, as we reached the peak, a sea of new garbage appeared. A light rotten egg smell wafted into the bus. Gulls swarmed overhead.
“Did you hire the seagulls?” a child in the back of the bus wanted to know.
“They’re volunteers,” joked Sujata Gautam, our tour guide and sustainability engagement coordinator for the Dane County Department of Waste & Renewables. Birds love the smells, the colors, the food. They clog the skies above landfills so often that the Federal Aviation Administration won’t permit landfills to be built next to airports.
Dane County will need a new landfill soon. The current one, opened in 1985, is reaching the end of its lifespan. “Within 10 years, we’ll be completely full,” Gautam said. The landfill takes in an average of 750 tons of trash daily, six days per week. That’s enough in one day to fill Camp Randall Stadium, she told us.
Landfill employees are “often appalled” at what comes into the landfill that could have been reused, Gautam said. To educate the public, she partnered with the Madison Children’s Museum to build the Trash Lab trailer, a mobile educational display decorated with a rainbow of colorful items, from toys to kitchen utensils, all saved from the trash and personally scrubbed clean by Gautam. The Trash Lab travels from spot to spot, opening for visitors at high-traffic areas like the Henry Vilas Zoo, schools, summer camps and events like the Dane County Fair.
Traditional recycling is done elsewhere, but the landfill offers recycling for bicycles, tires and electronics, plus a daily 350 tons of construction and demolition materials. In a Buy Nothing-like touch, the landfill collects usable household chemicals and offers them up free on-site for anyone to carry away. On my visit, the Product Exchange Program shelves were stocked with all manner of chemicals, from Raid to White Brite to Lime-A-Way.