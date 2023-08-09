Madison’s St. Vincent De Paul’s food pantry use has reached its highest-ever levels as families and individuals continue to struggle financially in the post-pandemic economy.
In June, the food pantry served 2,858 households, which eclipsed its previous all-time high set in March, which was 2,854 visits.
The food pantry is at 2033 Fish Hatchery Road and has bread, meat and dairy products as well as personal items. Households are able to use the pantry once every two weeks and can receive items inside the store or via an outdoor drive-thru, as well as online at pantry2home.com
Stimulus payments temporarily help
Use of the food pantry spiked from about 1,500 households in February 2020 just before COVID-19 fully hit to about 2,000 households for the months of March and April 2020 as the pandemic hit.
“Things were flat and steady in 2019,” says Julie Bennett, CEO of St. Vincent De Paul. “Things went a little crazy in 2020.”
Usage then "dropped to historic lows" in 2021 as families received government stimulus checks and other COVID-19 financial assistance, Bennett said.
Traffic at the pantry again began to rise in 2022 as pandemic-era assistance ran out and inflation — particularly on the rental front — began to hit Madison-area residents.
“That is driven largely by rent,” Bennett said. “That’s everyone’s first expense and rents have increased so dramatically. The community has been really generous and we’re so grateful for that. We typically do not ask for or receive government money.”
St. Vinny’s did receive about $223,000 from Dane County, money that Bennett said was intended to be a two-year grant to help with stocking and operating the pantry. It lasted one month.
“The need is so high,” Bennett said. “It’s more people using the pantry and also our expenses. We’re providing substantial items to people (such as cosmetics and hygiene products) because they can’t use their FoodShare benefits on things like that. People need them. It’s part of living with dignity.”
St. Vinny’s receives food from Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin, a volunteer-driven organization that partners with over 300 organizations distributing charitable food.
“They (Second Harvest) are able to make substantial food available to us at low or no cost,” Bennett said. “We purchase food and non-food items on the wholesale market as well.”
Other Madison pantries see more demand
Increase in food pantry use has not been limited to St. Vinny’s.
The River Food Pantry, at 2201 Darwin Drive on Madison’s north side, provides free groceries and some prepared meals for pickup or delivery.
River Food Pantry has served about 4,985 unique households since January, which is a 33% increase from the same period last year, and 11,999 unique individuals, a 25% increase from last year.
The Fritz Food Pantry at the Goodman Community Center, at 214 Waubesa St., has also seen a large increase.
Goodman is averaging about 354 households (or 1,031 people) a week, which is about double what it was a year ago.