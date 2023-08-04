Madison’s Society of St. Vincent De Paul plans to offer expanded new programming in addition to its retail thrift store when it opens a new building on Williamson Street in fall 2024.
In May, St. Vinny’s began construction on a redevelopment of its current site at 1309 Williamson St. after the City Council approved the redevelopment plans in January. The redevelopment, at the corner of Williamson and Baldwin streets, included the demolition of three commercial buildings and the construction of an 11,000 square foot addition.
St. Vinny’s funded the redevelopment on its own without the assistance of a capital campaign.
“We didn’t ask the community to support the construction or remodel,” said St. Vincent De Paul CEO Julie Bennett. “We fund that ourselves from the proceeds that come through the stores.”
The new building will include expanded retail space and second floor space for the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton program. The Seton program provides services for housing insecure families, many of whom have recently been homeless but now are in housing. The space will provide a central location where people can access case management, human services professionals, search for job opportunities and identify affordable child care.
“The Seton program is a new program that stabilizes support for families who were homeless,” Bennett said. “They need help because their income isn’t high enough necessarily to stave off homelessness. This new program is for single, custodial adults with minor children and provides targeted financial support for expenses that exceed their income.”
The program can support approximately 20 families for the upcoming year. In order to serve more than that, they would have to hire additional staff.
St. Vinny’s is continuing to operate its thrift store on Willy Street during the redevelopment. Over 50% of the old store space remains open and the remainder of the space is a big hole in the ground for construction. According to Bennett, space that used to be a book room is now a temporary wall.
The Willy Street area is fairly pedestrian heavy, which has helped keep business alive, but Bennett said the construction is beginning to take a small toll on the thrift store’s level of use.
“The construction has impacted it,” Bennett said. “Willy Street has excellent foot traffic but in the last week or so the lane closest to the store on Baldwin Street has closed. People used to be able to park there but now they can’t. The numbers are down a little bit from before the project started but now they’re about where we expected them to be. We knew we’d lose a little bit with the loss of the parking.”
The thrift stores are the lifeblood of St. Vinny’s financial stability. Money from thrift store sales is used to fund services provided by St. Vinny’s including a food pantry, a charitable pharmacy and homelessness programs. The thrift stores feature donated goods including clothing, housewares, small appliances, books, games and other items.
“We run seven thrift stores in Dane County, three in Madison,” Bennett said. “People donate goods that are sold in those stores and the money funds the mission work of the organization. We run one of the largest food pantries in Dane County. We run the only free standing charitable pharmacy in this part of the state. Since last October, we have served about 75,000 people.”
The stores provide about half of the income St. Vinny’s needs to keep operations like the food pantry going. St. Vinny’s also fundraises to provide services.
St. Vinny’s has a capital campaign to raise money for the second floor programming space, which will cost a total of about $3.5 million. Some money will also be used to hire more staff for the Seton program.