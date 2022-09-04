The Madison City Council is scheduled to vote Tuesday on whether to rezone the property at 4150 Packers Ave., also known as Raemisch Farm, following the unanimous approval of the Plan Commission last Monday.
The proposal is the latest rendition of several by St. Louis-based Green Street Development to build housing and commercial spaces on the 65-acre area of farmland on Madison’s north side.
In August 2021, the council denied a proposal from Green Street by a 15-2 vote. In February 2022, the council voted 14-6 to again deny the project, even after it had received approval from the plan commission.
On Monday, commissioners heard from several concerned residents who said that this proposal is not markedly different from the one that the Council denied in February.
“This is the fourth time we’ve come to the Plan Commission on this property,” said Michelle Ellinger Linsley, who helps chair the Raemisch Farm Work Group, a citizen-led group that was attempting to work with the development team on a plan for the plat and is opposed to the current proposal. “But after two years, nothing is significantly different than it was in February. I am sort of flabbergasted that the planning department and staff are still pushing for this given that nothing has really changed.”
The controversy surrounding Raemsich Farm has never been about development, but rather revolves around the potential noise from F-35s. The plot of land sits squarely in the loudest decibel area near Truax Field, where F-35 fighter jets are scheduled to be housed beginning in 2023.
Other communities around the country, most notably in Vermont, have said that the noise from the F-35s is significantly higher than the expected 65 decibels. Vermont residents who have called into previous Plan Commission and City Council meetings have said the noise levels are very disruptive.
On Monday, commissioners made it clear that they would want to require disclosures about the F-35 noise as a condition of approving the final Raemisch Farm plat (a plat is like a map of a subdivision). The disclosure would serve as a sort of “buyer beware” to prospective homeowners.
Joel Oliver, who heads Green Street Development, said Tuesday that a final plat proposal will be ready next year.