Will Green has been mentoring youth in Madison for over 20 years through his program Mentoring Positives. Based in the Darbo-Worthington neighborhood on Madison’s east side, Green’s programming has included his Off the Block Salsa and Off the Block Pizza, programs that teach youths cooking skills and entrepreneurship.
Now, Mentoring Positives is moving into a space of its own. Following years of having to share space with other programs at the Salvation Army gym and other venues. Mentoring Positives will now operate out of the Ella Apartments at 2860 East Washington Avenue.
Green, who also coaches basketball at La Follette High School, updated the Cap Times on plans for the new location, issues that Mentoring Positives is dealing with, and redevelopment of Madison’s existing neighborhoods:
Have you guys finished moving into Ella?
I just got the keys last week. So I’m going to be moving stuff in there and we might not be able to open up until early next year. We’re going to have a unique space. We are going to have our own production space for the salsa and the pizza, and we will continue to have our wholesale items at Metcalf’s and Willy Street Co-op. We’re going to have very limited hours where we sell the pizza at The Ella. It’s more of our production space.
How did the deal with Ella come about?
I had talked with Anne Neujahr Morrison before she constructed the Ella project and she was actually reaching out to me to just get input on what I thought about the development, and I thought it was good.
So shortly after that she was asking if I’d love to have some retail space in the bottom. We worked on that for like a year and she was able to help us out tremendously.
We are looking forward to getting into Ella’s and just to see Mentoring Positives in that old deli. So many people know where that is and the history of that!
It’s named Muriel’s, after my mother. So even though you will see Mentoring Positives on the sign, the place is going to be named after my mom. So it’s gonna have a lot of love and cultural experience.
The pandemic has exposed (and created) so many issues. There was C0VID-19 itself, all the social issues in the wake of the murder of George Floyd, a lot of unrest in MMSD schools. What are some of the issues that youths you work with are facing right now?
The kids are going through a lot of stuff and we just wanna be there to talk them through it. We have enrichment activities but mostly we take the time to talk. We have boys and girls groups Monday through Thursday from 4-7 p.m. and we just continue to work with the kids on their social makeup. Talking about things like not having a father and being a good person; peer pressure; a couple of boys in my Thursday group had a cousin who committed suicide.
I would say that COVID-19 has changed a lot of things. I really feel like with kids losing that year of school we lost touch in terms of being right in front of the kids. A lot of kids are behind in education. So, right now we’re trying to get back to the old way of mentoring kids but things are changing because of social media. A lot of kids find themselves lost in social media.
Are you in the car driving right now?
Yeah, my daughter plays basketball at Carthage College. Today was her first game. She’s a freshman so she’s fighting for her minutes and stuff. She’s enjoying her freshman year. She’s studying psychology.
Just seeing her take on the love of the sport of basketball which changed my life and helped me come up out of Gary, Indiana, it’s just a joy to see her growing into a young lady.
Madison is in the midst of a lot of redevelopment of existing neighborhoods. Bayview just re-did their townhomes. Would you like to see the type of redevelopment model Bayview used in Darbo-Worthington?
Oh for sure! We would love to see something happen just like Bayview. I met with Alexis London (Bayview Foundation’s executive director) and she gave me some insight on what they did over there. She told me they held over 60 meetings with residents to get their voice on what they wanted.
It’s important to me that we use that model and we use people’s voice in Darbo to do a development like that. I’ve always had my eye on development around the Salvation Army Gym site, the east side shopping plaza, Darbo in general. I want to be at the front of making that happen.
Right now I work with a group of like 7 or 8 moms and I call them the Darbo Council. They are the voice of the neighborhood right now because the neighborhood association is dormant and not really meeting. So I created this Council. It’s been around for two years. We want to engage more residents. We would love to see new housing and love to see economic development.
Does Darbo feel like it’s one of those pockets we see all over town?
Madison has like nine low-income neighborhoods surrounded by homeowners, so we have these pockets. I really feel like if we’re going to make sure Madison is a place where everyone can live, Darbo can be like a lab of what we can do if we put some amenities there.
Look at downtown. They put the salons, groceries, fitness centers, dental offices and everything right within like a mile radius of the people who live downtown. But in low income neighborhoods it’s not like that and you have to travel through the bus or something to those places.