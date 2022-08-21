Antonio Freeman, 50, is one of the most legendary players the Green Bay Packers have ever had. Freeman helped lead the Packers to a Super Bowl championship in 1996 and return to the Super Bowl again in 1997.
Always a fan favorite, Freeman scored on one of the most memorable plays in Packers history when he caught a pass that bounced off his shoulder as he was on the ground and ran it in for a touchdown to defeat the Minnesota Vikings in November of 2000.
Now, Freeman sells real estate in his hometown of Baltimore. He has also been volunteering his time for Green Bay Packers Give Back, the team’s community outreach program.
Last week, Freeman came to Madison’s Breese Stevens Field to be the keynote speaker at an Empower leadership event for 150 Madison area middle school students. Freeman spoke to the kids about the dangers of social media, the importance of high academic achievement and, of course, his storied NFL career.
After his speech Freeman took questions from the kids and spoke with the Cap Times. The following combines the best of both.
How many of these Empower events have you been doing and what brought you out today?
We did a bunch during COVID-19. They were on Zoom so we didn’t really have an opportunity to engage and to physically meet with the kids. It’s just an opportunity to do more for the project and meet some of these kids face to face and give them hope about tomorrow.
What do you find is really common with these kids today? Are they working hard?
They ain’t workin’ hard!
It’s a different dynamic now with kids. We didn’t have social media and didn’t have the false promises of social media. So we spent more time out playing in the streets riding bikes. You’d probably be surprised how many kids can’t ride a bike now.
Because they just don’t do kid things anymore. They don’t get a chance to go out and play in the streets like we did.
So it’s always good to come out and just get in their ear a little. See what they’re thinking. They all think they’re the next star. They all think they’re great and that’s beautiful. That's great, that’s what you want. You want that confidence from these kids. I just simply come to spend some time with the kids. And put more of that goodness in them.
What was your favorite moment in your career?
To me, man, being able to help my team win Super Bowl 31. To be able to catch an 81-yard touchdown, which was the longest catch in the Super Bowl at that time. I was just in my second year. I was 24 years old at the time but I was just on top of the world.
The bad part about that is I won the Super Bowl my second year and so I thought that was gonna be every year…there was nothing like that in the world.
Were you happy when you got your first touchdown?
It was against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans. We were beating the mess out of New Orleans and I got a chance to go in.
They were like, “Freeman, get in there!” We got in close to the red zone — for those who don’t know, that's close to the end zone — and they called a play for me. I was like “Man, this is my moment.”
I ran a slant and back to the corner. That was one of my best routes that I ran.
Brett Favre popped it up to the corner of the end zone and I caught a touchdown. All of the older guys who were the other receivers ran up to me and we all piled on top of each other.
The biggest thing I remember was getting on the airplane. And you kids definitely won’t remember, but to you adults, do you remember when they had the one little telephone on the airplane? I was so excited, I called my brother Clarence Freeman on one of those phones. I said I just scored my first touchdown.
They brought the bill for that phone call which was less than ten minutes and it was like $123.
What was it like catching that touchdown off your shoulder against the Vikings?
I won an ESPY for it! It was just a celebration with my teammates, with Brett, Coach Sherman at the time. I’d never been carried off the field. Guys put me on their shoulders and carried me off the field. It was just an emotional moment. It was a super emotional moment.
When you get paid (a big sports contract) everybody thinks you’re supposed to save the world. I had just been receiving so much flak because I earned a $42 million contract.
So, man, it was just like a weight off my back because the media was just — it was like they were prejudiced. Like a Black man can’t get this kind of money in this town. … you hear all the chatter, the whispers saying, “He thinks he’s gonna make more than Favre.” It was hard, man.
And that moment kind of got me out of my funk. Because if you listen to the chatter it’ll get to you. And that was just my moment.
What was it like being a Black man in Green Bay in the nineties?
It was fine. They knew you were an athlete, they treated you great. It wasn’t even about being Black, it was about having a Suburban. The town was so small, everybody knew what kind of Suburban you drove! It was good, man.
I didn’t face any racism except for when I used to dance in the end zone. I used to get a bunch of mail from white fans that said the N-word and told me to act like I got some sense, act like I’ve been there before. So there are moments but it’s not an example of people in Green Bay.
Who mentored you when you were just coming into the NFL?
Everybody. It was a family when I walked in there and that’s what was different playing for the Packers. It was a family and it went down the line. Reggie White would help. Leroy Butler, even though he was on defense, he knew how to break down offensive structures.
Reggie White and Leroy Butler, Robert Brooks, Doug Evans. Brett was a big influence, Mark Engram who was a veteran at that point in time. It was just (like) back in the day. It took a village to raise a kid. It took the whole locker room to help raise me.
What did you get your degree in?
I got my degree in business. But the problem was I wasn’t able to practice in my area of study until football ended, and I was 36 years old at that point. So, getting your degree at 23 and not being able to practice in your degree until 13 years later, that’s one of the challenges of a professional football player. Even if you have the credentials, you don’t have that internship, for example. Someone that’s 24 years old and coming out now and you’re 36, they want the 24 year old.
It was definitely a challenge, finding something to do and something that I love after football.
What is it like being a Packers legend?
You’re not a legend at home — but every time I come to Wisconsin I’m a super legend. At home … you’re taking trash out, you’re doing dishes. You’re just a normal guy. But every time I step foot in the state of Wisconsin, man, it’s just something special.