You’ve likely seen her by now, if you’ve been on Madison’s Capitol Square over the noon hour, or at any of the city’s popular downtown events like Art Fair on the Square, Concerts on the Square or the Dane County Farmers’ Market.
Maybe you noticed. Or maybe it didn’t even register.
“I’ve never had so many people look me in the eye,” Luxe said.
For about a month, Lili Luxe has been going topless in downtown Madison. The shirtless excursions aren’t new for Luxe, but the consistency — and the cause — are.
Luxe has been hosting “nipple equality” events for about a decade to highlight the gender discrepancies in who is allowed to go shirtless in public. She’d been ready to take a year off from that kind of organizing when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to overturn its decisions in Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, effectively making abortion illegal in Wisconsin.
“I think if we continue to cover ourselves, they’re going to continue to other us,” she said.
The “topless evangelist” (a phrase derived from a 2018 Isthmus article) has a new cause as she marches each day to the Forward statue. Luxe is seeking to raise $800 a week for the Women’s Medical Fund of Wisconsin — the amount she has estimated, after driving a Madison woman to Illinois for an abortion, would cover the costs for the procedure and travel involved. As of Friday, Luxe had raised $3,150.
On her 15th day of protesting, Luxe shared lunch with a reporter. For those who are wondering (most of you, it would seem), yes, she wears sunscreen.
Have you thought about how long you’ll keep this up?
I've been asked this a lot. I'm not opposed to keeping it going for a long time. I work downtown, and I'm downtown a lot socializing, being part of the scene. It seems doable to keep it going for a while. As far as being topless in Madison? I’m never going back. I'm never putting my shirt back on on a hot summer day.
I went topless to Art Fair on the Square, and I’ve done Concerts on the Square twice now. I mean, I get looks. But let’s be real, anyone can get looked at and glared at.
At this point, our walk around the Capitol Square was interrupted by a man from Texas who asked if he could take a photo. “This is the coolest thing I’ve ever seen,” he said.
Luxe encouraged him to take a photo of her back, which bore a sign adorned with pro-abortion rights slogans and QR codes allowing for donations.
The man asked if it was legal for Luxe to be shirtless in public. “It’s allowed,” she responded.
You said it’s “allowed.” Madison has a public indecency ordinance, but you’re not violating that by protesting topless, right?
The ordinance exists, but the City Council ruled in 2011 that public nudity is a protected right of protest.
A 2011 Cap Times story quoted current Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, who was then an alder: “There are a lot of expressions of the First Amendment that make people uncomfortable. I am not going that way.”
Even before that, women had been going topless to protest the state’s anti-nudity law since the 1980s. You’ve been doing this for awhile?
I host the annual “Go Topless Day,” I've done fundraisers, I've done brunches. I've been doing this in Madison for a decade.
I've never tried to actually live this way. I never walked around the Square this way, except for at one of my events. It's a lot easier when you're with other people.
But yeah, after Roe was overturned, I actually rode to the protests topless, and once I felt how good that felt, I realized I was probably going to keep doing it.
Have you had any run-ins with Capitol police?
(On one of the first days), I was having lunch with a friend sitting on the grass, and an officer came and asked me to cover myself. ... It basically ended with me asking, “Are you making me leave?” and he said, “No”
And I said, “Well, then, I choose to stay.”
If that (Capitol) building is going to keep making me uncomfortable, I’ll keep making them uncomfortable. Tit for tat.
Did you immediately set out to make this a fundraiser?
So I did the “BABEAPALOOZA” (comedy and burlesque) show, and I have a professional job, so I didn’t necessarily need the cash tips — I appreciate them — and it was that weekend (that Roe was overturned). The following Saturday I went to Illinois (to drive a person who needed an abortion across the border) and realized how much it’s actually going to cost, and I just put the two experiences together.
What do you tell someone who’s thinking about going topless but is having a hard time getting comfortable with it?
I just try to relate. The idea conceptually is, you have so many people in your life who are able to do this, and you're not. Would you like to be able to do this? Yes? OK.
I never force it. At some of my brunches and other events that I do, I always wait for someone else to initiate the top removals, because I think that is the most important moment a person can have, is owning that bodily autonomy and being like, ‘Alright, I'm here. I want to do this. I want to feel good about it.’
And the action of it, for someone who never has, is very hard. It's a bit nerve-wracking at first, and then they feel amazing after. I have not had anyone who's done it with me who regrets it, and for most people, it changes their entire concept of their body.
The ironic thing is that this year, since I've been talking about nipples for a decade, I was kind of over it. I was like, ‘I don't think I'm going to do my event this year. ... I feel like I put my best foot forward, and I've been focusing on some family and professional goals.’
And then Roe happened and I was like, ‘All right, I'm doubling down. We're doing this every day.’ And like everyone I've helped, I have no regrets.
I really do appreciate the moniker “topless evangelist” because I am trying to spread the good word. It’s like, anything you can do, I can do, also.
Is there anything we haven’t talked about that you want to add?
One of the reasons I am easily able to do this is that I am a white, able-bodied person who people find mildly attractive, so other kinds of shames and societal judgments about bodies are not put on me.
The reaction of people to me could be very different under any of those scenarios, and I understand that. A friend of mine, Dana Pellebon ... years ago (she) said, white women, if you're not actively trying to dismantle the systems of oppression, then we have a problem.
That has really stuck with me ever since then. So, this is privilege, but I am trying to actively destroy the oppression.