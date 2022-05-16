Jamaal Eubanks, born and raised in Madison, has been a steady influence on youths aged 11-21 for years in his community. Eubanks has specialized in helping youths gain access to school and career resources, with a sharp focus on assisting people who might be doubting their abilities or overcoming troubled pasts.
Eubanks co-founded a community organization called Pivotal Transition and has lived by the model “Fuel or Crutch.” Eubanks says that people can use their challenges and difficulties as fuel to become something more or as a crutch and an excuse to do worse.
Eubanks has used the sport of basketball both as a coach and as a mentor to reach youths.
Recently, he had a series of online conversations with basketball legends from the Madison community that were popular and generated lots of local hoops conversations.
Eubanks sat down with the Cap Times to talk about the history and legacy of city basketball in Madison, and the history of Wisconsin prep basketball in general.
Cap Times: I heard you have been doing a podcast with local Madison basketball legends and talking to them about their lives and careers. What was that like? And how did that come about?
Eubanks: So, what prompted it was someone made a post on social media asking if Clevon Easton Jr. (a freshman guard at Madison East High School during the 2021-22 season) was the best freshman in the city since Tony Monroe (who played at Madison West).
I responded and said that yes, he was, and I gave my rationale behind it.
Vander Blue, my little cousin (and former Memorial High player), took offense to that of course, and felt that he was overlooked in that regard because of how talented he was and his accomplishments.
But I gave my rationale behind it saying that for me, my criteria is that to be the best freshman, you had to also be on varsity that year because that’s where the talent got shown and you could receive accolades on that level. Vander wasn’t on varsity his freshman year but it wasn’t because of his talent. Other things factored in on why he wasn’t.
Talent-wise it’s arguable who would have been better, but for me, Clevon was able to be seen on that level. Clevon was first-team all-conference, so he’s got some accolades to support it.
That Memorial team Vander played on was locked and loaded.
Locked and loaded! I mean, Vander was getting heavily recruited immediately. So, of course, he had his reasoning for feeling the way that he felt and I would never take anything away from him or anything that he’s accomplished.
So, Vander Blue was your first guest on your show talking to Madison legends?
Vander ended up being my first guest but it wasn’t even a podcast. It ended up being impromptu on Facebook Live where he wanted to talk and say his piece, how he felt, and why he felt that way.
For me it was fun. I know some people ended up being offended by it. But I know it was all love and fun as all the guys (Madison basketball legends) know each other and respect each other and what they were able to do. This is why people tuned in to listen to their takes on it.
What were people offended by?
I think some people were offended because their names were not mentioned by others. Then, when you’re highlighting the things that you’ve done you’re not necessarily giving the glory to the success that another team may have had.
When Vander was playing, the East vs Memorial rivalry was big with Nimrod Hilliard and Marquise Mason playing for East, and Vander Blue and Junior Lamamba playing for Memorial. It was a big game. If you didn’t get there by the end of the JV game, you probably weren’t going to get to watch the game at all.
Was that the best era of Madison city basketball?
I wouldn’t say that. Because there were just so many different eras that had talent. Like, some eras had good teams, and then some eras had good individual talent.
I honestly would say that era from 1998-to 2002 was supremely talented. When you think about the likes of Reece Gaines, Roy Boone, Michael Collins, Lewis Monroe, and Jerry Shorter. Like the list goes on of how the teams were strong back then. But the talent was huge as was the competitiveness.
Just backing up a little bit, did Vander end up talking about his collegiate and professional career?
Vander went into more detail and then started talking about what he felt his place in the state of Wisconsin was as far as talent-wise.
We talked about how some people may say that Wesley {Milwaukee Bucks forward Wesley Matthews Jr.) might be the best player to come out of Wisconsin because of his longevity in the NBA and all these other things.
But Vander said he’s going off just talking about talent. Not the accolades, not draft status, he said “roll the ball out and go mano e mano”.
And then I had to say that, to me, this takes it to a different level. Just because you’ve been in the NBA for a long period doesn’t mean that you had the superior talent. We know there are plenty of guys who didn’t make it to the league that NBA players will say “Yeah, this guy might have been better than x, y, and z.”
Wow, his place in the entire state? That’s including players from Milwaukee and Kenosha? Because…??
Yeah, that’s where he was going with it. That caused more of a stir and controversy. There started being other players connected with the state of Wisconsin basketball who had things to say about what Vander said. So, that was interesting. It sparked a lot of conversations.
What is the state of youth basketball these days? How enthusiastic are kids about playing basketball lately?
I like that kids are enjoying the game. I do wish that I could see more kids out at the playground or the park playing five on five. I feel like that was an era that I grew up in where we could go and play in a basketball tournament all day on a Saturday and as soon as we got back home to the neighborhood we’d be right back on the court at the park with all of our friends having a good time.
So I think that’s different. It’s also different because we didn’t have a bunch of individual trainers to go work on a bunch of different moves. Everybody now has a trainer and so much of it is one on one individual training. So kids don’t necessarily know how to do stuff that involves other teammates. Like knowing how to effectively use a screen, how to feed the posts, and how to attack a gap to drive and kick.
So, yes, they have a bunch of individual skill sets but I tell kids all the time that every NBA player can do those moves. I wish some of these kids would do more group training.
What’s going on with your Fuel or Crutch programming these days? What impact did the pandemic have on it?
It slowed down a lot during the pandemic, which was a gift and a curse. The curse was that everything had to kind of be stopped and halted but the gift was it allowed me time to kind of retool, refuel and create more plans to get into schools for programming. There will be some more stuff on the horizon.
You help a lot of youths find their way in life through school programming and basketball programming. But what was your life like growing up? What inspired you to become a mentor?
I grew up on the south side of Madison. I love south Madison. I still love the south side, especially when the weather is nice. Just going back to Penn Park and hanging out. I feel like I’m too old to get out on the court and play too much but I’ll go there and watch.
I like the things that some of the guys that are starting to get older are doing to give back to the community. People like Julian Walters (a former Memorial standout basketball player and a real estate agent in Sun Prairie) are giving back, coming back to the community, and doing things like his block party.
Jeronne Maymon has done some one-on-one kinds of tournaments and both guys have had huge turnouts. I hope they continue and they just continue to grow.
Where did you go to school?
I ended up going to college at Alabama State first and then I transferred to Huntington College to play basketball. I ended up finishing my degree in History at Huntington College before moving back home and working and being a father.
Then I eventually went to graduate school and received two master’s degrees from Edgewood College. One in Special Education and one in Educational Leadership.
I’ve been able to start my own business (Eubanks Solutions LLC), create mentoring programs such as Pivotal Transition, and create basketball programs.
But life during COVID-19 has certainly impacted much of that.
I’ve kind of taken some time away just with the pandemic to kind of prioritize and focus a little bit more on my business and my kids. I make sure I can help them be successful as much as possible. My oldest is a freshman in high school and my youngest is a seventh-grader.
It feels like things are more difficult for this generation than maybe it was for us growing up. There just seems to be more in kids’ faces nowadays.
I don’t know. I can’t gauge the difficulty level but it’s different. Just my childhood compared to my kids’ childhood. I think we still grew up in an era where the community was still a village and took care of the kids in the community. Now, you know, not everybody has that same look-out for everybody else that’s around.
Like, as a kid, we were outside in the neighborhood all day every day. Now, you can go through a neighborhood and not see any kids outside. It could be due to technology but I also feel like some of it is around the safety issues that we worry about.
So, what is coming in the immediate future for you?
I’m focused on growing my business and doing more with the workshop series, “The Determination to Succeed.” I am trying to continue to push my book out there. I stopped with the basketball program so I can spend more time just watching and going to my kids’ sporting events or other things that they’ve got.
Tell us about your book.
I wrote a book called “The Determination to Succeed.” I plan to write another book to follow up this summer.
“Determination to Succeed” was about what to focus on to be successful from like age 5-to 20. The second book will focus on ages 25-40, kind of like the life after you reach real adulthood.
Things like becoming a parent, what it costs financially to be an adult, dealing with different relationships, and maybe dealing with death for the first time. So it’s kind of just stuff that makes sense but we don’t necessarily outwardly talk about.
What do you think about when you reflect on all the mentoring and school programming you’ve done? Has anyone who is currently an adult ever come up to you and told you that you helped guide them when they were a youth?
Honestly, it’s kind of like a proud big brother looking at little brothers who are just living their dreams and doing what they wanted to do. Like, Julian Walters is someone. We had a lot of in-depth mentoring conversations and just to see what he’s doing now has been nothing short of amazing whether it be him pursuing his basketball career or working in real estate.
It has been surreal. I wouldn’t have necessarily envisioned that this is where I’d be. If someone would have asked me 10-15 years ago if I could see any of this coming there’s no way at all that I could have.