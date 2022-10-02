Paul Chryst has been fired from his position as head coach of the Wisconsin football team. The school announced on Sunday that Defensive Coordinator Jim Leonhard will serve as head coach on an interim basis.
During a press conference introducing Leonhard as interim head coach, UW Athletic Director Chris McIntosh said that he felt like it was simply the right time to move the football program in a different direction. McIntosh said the decision to fire Chyrst was reached following a meeting on Sunday morning between himself and Chryst.
“We just reached a point where I felt like today was the right time to make that decision,” McIntosh said during the press conference. “The expectations of our program are to win championships and I felt that it was the right time to make a change to pursue those.”
Wisconsin was blown out by conference rivals in back-to-back games over the past two weeks in addition to an opening day loss at Camp Randall to unranked Washington State. Chryst was criticized heavily for what many viewed as conservative play calling and underwhelming offensive production during a 52-21 loss at Ohio State on September 24.
The loss to Ohio State was one of the most lopsided in recent program history and was followed by a 34-10 loss on Saturday to Illinois, who is coached by former UW coach Bret Bielema.
“It’s not a game by game decision,” McIntosh said. “This is a decision based on where we’re at as a program.”
Chryst still had several years remaining on his contract which was set to expire in 2026 and McIntosh said that the program worked out a buyout of that contract, but did not elaborate on what the financial terms of that is.
Wisconsin became a dominant team when Chryst took over as head coach in 2015. Wisconsin went 52-16 over Chryst’s first five seasons and twice knocked on the door of participating in the College Football Playoff. But the Badgers have struggled over the past few seasons going 15-10 since 2020.
Leonhard had been rumored for some time to be a potential future replacement for Chryst. Leonhard played at Wisconsin from 2002-2004 and was an All-American defensive back before playing ten seasons in the NFL.
Leonhard joined Wisconsin’s coaching staff in 2016 and was named defensive coordinator by Chryst in 2017. Wisconsin has been ranked first in total defense in the NCAA twice during his tenure.
“I had a long relationship with coach Chryst,” Leonhard said during a press conference. “He hired me with no coaching experience and named me as defensive coordinator a year later. It’s an emotional day for myself and our staff and our players.”
Wisconsin has not made a decision on whether or not Leonhard will remain as head coach after this season or what the length of time will be that he wears the label of interim.
“We will do a full search when the time is right,” McIntosh said. “That’s not today’s priority…I’m confident there’s nobody who can do it better at this time than Jim. Today is the first day of the future of this program.”
Wisconsin plays at Northwestern next Saturday.