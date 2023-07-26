Several blocks of Atwood Avenue will be totally closed for at least a month beginning at 7 a.m. Monday while crews rebuild the street, according to Madison officials.
The street will be closed to traffic between Fair Oaks Avenue and Sugar Avenue. No access will be available to Atwood from Fair Oaks or Oakridge and Sugar avenues. Residents of those areas will be able to use Ludington, Welch, Center or Garrison avenues to access their properties.
Some driveways might not be accessible during hours when crews are working. Crews are expected to work between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The closure is the final phase in the Atwood reconstruction project that has been going on since February. This phase will include the installation of water main, sanitary and storm sewers.
“The full closure marks the last major phase of the Atwood Avenue reconstruction project,” Madison project manager Andrew Zwieg said in a statement. “This work is essential for pavement conditions as well as pedestrian and bicycle access around the neighborhood. We appreciate everyone’s patience as work progresses.”
For the past few weeks, Atwood Avenue has been open to one-way traffic flowing from Monona toward downtown. There have been challenges exiting into businesses such as Michael’s Frozen Custard and the East Side Club as a result of traffic cones and construction-related equipment and materials along the streets.
But Olbrich Park and Biergarten have been fairly accessible since late June. Prior to the Fourth of July, crews were able to open up access to Atwood Avenue from Walter Street, making things easier for residents to access the park area.
Traffic traveling toward downtown can avoid the closure area by taking Walter Street to Milwaukee Street to Fair Oaks Avenue, back to Atwood Avenue. Traffic traveling away from downtown should continue to use the existing detour, which directs traffic to Fair Oaks Avenue to Milwaukee Street to Cottage Grove Road.
In addition, traffic traveling to Olbrich Botanical Gardens or to the Olbrich Park Boat Launch may access those destinations only from the south via Walter Street. Two-way traffic will be maintained from those locations to Walter Street.
Metro bus routes along Atwood from Fair Oaks to Cottage Grove Road are closed, according to the Metro Transit website. Southbound Route C buses detour to Fair Oaks to Milwaukee to Walter, Hargrove and Dempsey. Passengers can board at a temporary bus stop on Fair Oaks at Atwood, or stops at the Cottage Grove and Dempsey intersection.
Southbound Route l buses detour to Hargrove, Dempsey, Cottage Grove to Atwood. Passengers can board at a temporary stop on Hargrove at Walter Street or stop No. 7834 on Atwood at Cottage Grove Road.
The reconstruction project is expected to be completed late in the fall.