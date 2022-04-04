Just over a mile of Lake Mendota Drive on Madison’s near west side is due for an upgrade, according to city planners.
But residents in the area are upset about how plans to improve the parkway have progressed, saying their representative, Ald. Keith Furman, has ignored or dismissed their concerns.
The project, which would take several years to complete, will be the subject of an informational presentation on Monday, April 4, at 6 p.m. over Zoom. (Webinar registration is here.)
The city plans to repave the scenic roadway, which is filled with potholes. The project would narrow the road slightly, replace underground city utilities including a storm sewer and sanitary sewer, and add sidewalks. Work on the western portion of the roadway would begin in 2022, with the eastern portion being redone in 2023, and the middle blocks of the roadway in 2024.
According to a project overview provided by the city’s engineering department, planners “have received many complaints from residents regarding the pavement condition along Lake Mendota (Drive), and it has deteriorated to a point where periodic maintenance patching is no longer viable, so the streets will need to be reconstructed to provide a ridable surface for all users.”
The April 4 informational presentation will be the third on the Lake Mendota Drive project. It is typical for the city to hold one informational meeting, as opposed to three, on a project like this.
Resident response
Residents have already expressed frustration about how the city has handled the planning process. Some 200 people signed a petition ahead of a March 9 Transportation Commission meeting, asking that the city delay the project to allow residents time to learn more about it. They want to meet with city officials for more information.
“When 200 residents sign a petition … telling you and the city that the process guiding this project has been awful and that they do not feel heard, that is due to poor leadership,” wrote Kristen Slack, a resident of the Lake Mendota Drive neighborhood, in an open letter. “200 people don’t just coincidentally feel unheard.”
During that March 9 meeting, some residents questioned the need for sidewalks along the drive. One transportation commissioner, Denise Jess, said she found the suggestion that a person with a mobility aid could simply use the roadway “very disturbing from an ableist perspective. Our sidewalks are a tool of equity.”
Jess is the executive director at the Wisconsin Council of the Blind & Visually Impaired. Another commissioner, Briget Brown, said comments from residents sounded “word for word, the same sorts of comments that we hear in very conservative parts of the state.”
“The message we heard clearly tonight is that folks want to keep the street right-of-way to themselves, for their own personal needs and desires,” Brown said at the meeting. “It’s our job to look more comprehensively at what the needs of the city are.”
For their part, some Lake Mendota Drive residents claim their local representative, Ald. Furman, has dismissed and downplayed valid concerns.
“I don’t believe Alder Furman is representing us, as he targeted our efforts to get the word out to the others in the neighborhood,” wrote Alice Erickson, a Lake Mendota Drive resident, in a letter to City Council.
Neighbors put up “Save Lake Mendota Drive” yard signs with QR codes which, when scanned, linked to a petition that asked the city to slow down the project. Furman complained to the City of Madison and asked that the signs be removed, a move Erickson called “very petty.”
Furman defended himself.
“Alders regularly report signs that are placed in the public right of way, in violation of a city ordinance, and that is what I did in this situation,” Furman said. “When these minor violations are reported, city staff inform residents of the ordinance, remove the signs and leave them at the owner’s door with a note clarifying.”
Erickson noted that other signs, such as “No F-35s,” were not targeted or removed.
Sidewalks and stormwater
Lake Mendota Drive borders Blackhawk Country Club to the north, and is lined on the lake side by homes worth, on average, about $1.9 million.
In addition to sidewalks, future plans include traffic calming measures and rain gardens, to manage stormwater. The speed limit is currently 20 miles per hour.
Residents are concerned about the environmental impact that adding hard surface sidewalks could have on stormwater runoff. They are concerned about increased traffic if the drive becomes more car-friendly, and they’re worried about the preservation of Ho-Chunk Nation effigy mounds nearby (on the Spring Harbor School grounds, north of the building).
Construction would involve removing a number of trees — 54 in total, according to city estimates. Forty of those trees were identified by City Forestry as needing to be removed due to the condition of the tree; those trees would be removed regardless of the project design. Another 14 trees would be removed for the street and sidewalk construction.
Furman wrote in a blog post on March 28 that he has been talking with the neighborhood association about the project for years. He maintains this redesign is greatly needed in order to expand equity, accessibility and safety in the neighborhood, and to improve infrastructure.
“The City has had a long-standing policy that guides street reconstruction projects,” he wrote. “It requires that safety and accessibility be prioritized in all project(s). An equitable society is one in which safety and freedom of movement are accessible to all and when it comes to street design, that means including sidewalks wherever possible.”
Slack, in her letter to the Council, said Furman has “deliberately tried to paint a negative picture of residents who express legitimate concerns about the environmental impacts of this project and about the need for specific infrastructure elements.”
“There are many residents in the neighborhood who will not communicate directly with you because they feel bullied and intimidated,” she wrote.
“I am disappointed that anyone feels bullied or intimidated,” Furman said. “Throughout the process, I’ve remained open and have spent a considerable amount of time listening to residents.”
He understands that some people are frustrated, but claims others are in support of the project, just too intimidated to speak up.
“I’ve received communications from residents who fully support the plan,” he said, “but have been too turned off by the tenor of the neighborhood conversation to share their feedback in public meetings.”
Next steps
At the March 29 City Council meeting, Furman introduced a motion for the Council to approve the geometry for the reconstruction of Lake Mendota Drive from Baker Avenue to the City of Madison limits at Shorewood. Alder discussion and public debate are currently scheduled for the Council meeting on April 19, when members will fully review the plans.
“There has been a great deal of misinformation spread about this project,” Furman said. “I appreciate the engagement and remain open to discussing all aspects of the project with anyone interested.”
As far as the delay residents have requested, Jim Wolfe from the city’s engineering department stated that an eight to 12 week delay could result in the project being pushed out of the 2022 construction window.
In addition to its turn at Council, the Lake Mendota Drive project has been referred to the Board of Public Works meeting on April 6 and the Transportation Commission meeting on April 13.