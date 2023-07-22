The Green Bay Packers Foundation is expanding its support for social justice and equity efforts in Dane County while endorsing a Madison center for Black economic growth.
The Packers Foundation awarded a $250,000 challenge grant for the upcoming Black Business Hub, a project of the Urban League of the Greater Madison Area.
The Black Business Hub is under construction at 2352 S. Park St. and will be a new facility designed to provide economic empowerment, resources and entrepreneurial training for businesses of all sizes.
The Hub, which is 80,000 square feet, will also serve as a community center and gathering space providing legal and financial assistance, educational programming for entrepreneurs, as well as community event space and retail shops.
The Urban League broke ground on the Hub in 2022 and has raised $26 million of its $29 million goal. The Packers Foundation will match up to $250,000 the Urban League raises from other donors by Sept. 30 in what they are calling a “challenge grant.” The challenge effectively doubles any other donation made in that period.
Marcia Anderson, who retired as the highest-ranking Black woman in the history of the U.S. Army and is now a member of the Packers executive committee, was scheduled to join Urban League 0fficials to publicly announce the challenge grant today. The event was scheduled for noon during the Urban League’s annual Unity Picnic, which will be held outside the Hub site.
“We are grateful to the Green Bay Packers Foundation for their investment in the Hub,” Urban League CEO Ruben Anthony said in a prepared statement in advance of the event. “This challenge grant is a testament to their commitment to social justice and equity, and it presents a significant opportunity for our community to make an investment in the project. Every dollar donated will go towards ensuring the Hub is fully equipped to serve our community and create a space for economic empowerment.”
People who donate between $250 and $5,000 will have the option of having an engraved brick or paver installed at the Hub. People who donate more than $10,000 will be honored on the Hub’s major donor wall, while contributions of $100,000 or more will be granted naming rights inside the building.
“As a professional athlete, I understand the importance of having access to resources and support to help achieve your goals,” Packers running back AJ Dillon said in a release announcing the foundation’s challenge grant. “I am proud to support the Urban League in their efforts … and excited to see the positive impacts the Hub will have on the community.”
It’s not the first time the Packers Foundation has supported a Madison-area initiative aimed at uplifting communities of color.
Last August, the Packers Foundation gave $250,000 to the Center for Black Excellence, a future community center on Madison’s south side intended to educate people about Black history and highlight achievements by Black people that have helped shape the community.
“The Green Bay Packers Foundation is proud to partner with the Urban League of Greater Madison to support their efforts to empower underserved entrepreneurs and small business owners,” Packers President Mark Murphy said in a statement. “We believe in the power of the Hub to make a real difference in the region. It will serve as a catalyst for economic opportunity and help to build a more equitable community.”