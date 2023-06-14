Madison’s Plan Commission unanimously approved a proposal from Chicago-based Core Spaces to develop a 12-story student housing complex on West Johnson Street, despite concerns about a lack of affordable units.
Core Spaces, a luxury student development company with several properties in Madison already, is proposing the 232-unit building for 437-445 W. Johnson St.; 430-444 W. Dayton St.; and 215-221 N. Bassett St.
The project site is across the street from the Bassett Street Brunch Club and the Hampton Inn.
Under the proposal, the developer would demolish 10 existing student rental houses. Most of the student houses were built in the early 1900s, but Madison’s Landmarks Commission has determined they do not hold historic value.
The proposed building would be stepped back in a way that it would be six floors tall along West Dayton Street and 12 stories along West Johnson Street. It would include a range from townhomes to studio apartments to five-bedroom units.
While the Plan Commission voted unanimously to approve the project’s rezoning, demolition and conditional use requests, members of the panel raised questions about affordability.
Commissioner Patrick Heck asked Core Spaces development team members why they chose not to include affordable student housing in the project, particularly when demolition for the project would eliminate about 60 units of low-rent student homes.
“While it (the proposed housing) is market rate, it is increasing supply,” said Doug Tichenor, vice president of development for Core Spaces. “Increasing (housing) supply will increase affordability overall in this location.”
The idea Tichenor advanced is that increasing housing stock overall alleviates some of the pressure of demand, which can, in turn, decrease rental and housing prices that are driven higher by the shortage. But Heck pointed out that affordable student housing is a great need around the University of Wisconsin campus.
“That (affordability) is a big problem for the student market,” Heck said. “But not apparently for the student market you’re aiming for.”
The Campus Area Neighborhood Association also shared concerns about affordability being left out of the proposal. In May, the neighborhood group handed out a survey to students in the area asking for feedback about Core Spaces’ proposal.
Even though the school year had ended, the association received 83 responses, most of them from students, according to the group’s steering committee report on the project. Respondents were overwhelmingly concerned with the lack of affordability.
“Every comment was this is going to be way too expensive,” said MGR Govindarajan, a UW student elected to the Madison City Council in April to represent District 8, which includes much of the campus. "We need to focus on the right type of housing and for the downtown area it’s affordable housing. Many students who will be living here are losing the naturally occurring affordable housing and are not in support of a market-rate housing building being built.”
The proposal now goes before Common Council at its next meeting later this month.
Core Spaces also pitches project at Broom, Johnson, Gorham
Core Spaces is also in the early stages of proposing a student housing project for 304-318 N. Broom St., 408-430 W. Johnson St. and 407 W. Gorham St. that would include affordable student housing.
The proposal is for a 14-story building with 425 units. It would take advantage of a recent change in the zoning code that allows developers to exceed the maximum height limit (which is 12 stories downtown) if they voluntarily enter into a contractual agreement to provide affordable housing.
Core Spaces staff members said they would use the same model for affordability that they will use in the oLiv Madison, which is under construction on the 300 block of State Street.
OLiv Madison is a 10-story, 386-unit student housing building in which 10% of the beds will be set aside for reduced rates.
“Core Spaces is extremely focused on the concept that wherever we can provide affordability, we will,” Austin Scott Pagnotta, a member of Core Spaces’ development team, said during a May community meeting about the project. “Ten percent of the building will be affordable. The affordability crisis is really a supply problem. When you look at markets with large and drastic rent increases, their main issue is that enough supply hasn’t been provided over the past 10 years.”
Core Spaces is calling its proposed project Johnson/Broom and the plan will be reviewed by the city’s Urban Design Commission on June 28.
“There’s no denying we need additional housing geared towards the student population,” District 4 City Council member Mike Verveer told the Plan Commission. “It goes without saying we have a severe affordable housing crisis that includes students.”