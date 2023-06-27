Madison’s Plan Commission denied a proposal that opponents said would further destroy the historic fabric and context of State Street and that had already displaced three local businesses last year.
The Plan Commission on Monday voted unanimously to deny the proposal from Madison-based developer JD McCormick, who wanted to build a new building with commercial space on the property.
The proposal called for the demolition of three buildings at 428-430 State St., 432-436 State St. and 444 State St. Planning for the project also resulted in the forced relocation of Sencha Tea Bar, B-Side Records and Freedom Skate Shop, three longstanding businesses along State Street.
Last year, McCormick informed those businesses that he would not renew their leases and that they would need to move. B-Side Records moved to 514 State St., Sencha Tea Bar moved to 224 State St. and Freedom Skate Shop moved to 512 State St.
B-Side Records owner Steve Manley said the move has turned out to be a positive one, at least for him.
“Better building, better landlord, cleaner, more inviting space for our record store customers," Manley said. "So being forced out of that old building after 40 years turned out surprisingly well for us.”
The 430 State St. building that formerly housed Sencha Tea was originally built in 1893, and the 436 building (where B-Side Records and Freedom Skate Shop used to be) was built in 1899. Madison’s Landmarks Commission determined in January 2022 that both buildings have historical significance and that the 444 building, which was built in 1962, had marginal historical significance.
JD McCormick was proposing to build a stepped-back, five-story, 26-unit building on the site after razing the three historic buildings. The proposed building included 6,455 square feet of commercial space.
Historic preservationists spoke in opposition to the proposal during the Plan Commission meeting Monday, reminding commissioners that the 19th century architecture and building materials cannot be duplicated today and that razing those buildings would represent permanent loss of the historic aesthetic they provide.
“New, multi-story multi-unit buildings now loom just off State Street,” said Lynn Bjorkman, a resident representing the Madison Trust for Historic Preservation. “These buildings provide needed housing but they have also caused the loss of the area’s historic fabric resulting in a denser, less human-scaled and less diverse urban environment. We ask you to deny approval to ensure that State Street remains one of the city’s most important historical and vibrant urban resources.”
The Plan Commission voted down the demolition of the three buildings, which effectively made other decisions unnecessary: whether to grant a conditional use permit that would allow the new building, and whether to approve a certified survey map that groups the buildings on one property.
“I feel like establishing the precedent of demolishing these structures that are historically relevant is not a precedent that I want to set,” said Commissioner Patrick Heck, who as an alder represented the district including the properties before the city underwent redistricting.
Heck referenced the standards of approval for demolitions in Madison that includes language encouraging the commission to ensure the preservation of historic buildings, and he agreed with a speaker who pointed out during public comment that the 400 block of State Street remains the only city block with such a high concentration of old facades and historic buildings.
Heck said that this demolition request differs from some other controversial requests the Plan Commission has weighed recently, such as the Filene House on Sherman Avenue.
“That was a standalone building we were judging,” Heck said. “These buildings are important for their context. We all think of State Street as a particular thing, and it’s been beloved and maligned for many decades, but we don’t want to destroy the context of State Street.”