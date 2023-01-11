Plans to end what has been called an inhumane and outdated Dane County Jail facility will move one step forward to the Madison City Council, which will take a final vote on whether to rezone the site at 115 W. Doty St. to build a new south tower.
The County Board has not yet approved funding for the jail — a project debated for decades as construction costs have risen — but is going ahead with seeking the city’s land use approval. The Madison Plan Commission on Monday voted to recommend the council approve the zoning change.
The proposal calls for closing the old side of the Dane County Jail, which is the sixth and seventh floors of the City County Building. There were a total of 641 inmates in the Dane County Jail, which includes the Public Safety Building, as of Tuesday. The jail was built in 1953 and Dane County Sheriff Kelvin Barrett has said inmates are now living under conditions that are inhumane.
Under the proposal from Dane County Public Works, a $165 million tower would be built behind the current “new side” of the jail at 115 W. Doty St. adjacent to the Dane County Courthouse. The tower would be six stories tall and include about 207,000 square feet of jail housing and associated program space.
The sixth- and seventh-floor jail in the City County Building would be closed, as would the Ferris Center, near the Alliant Energy Center, for inmates eligible for work release. The jail addition would consolidate all of those facilities into one spot.
Currently in the old jail, sheriff’s deputies spend their time in sally port positions while inmates are housed in cell blocks throughout the remainder of each floor. In the new jail tower, deputies would be on the unit directly supervising inmates who are housed in rooms more in the style of Wisconsin prisons.
According to Dane County Sheriff’s Lt. Jeff Heil, the new design would also include spaces for mental and medical health care. Currently, the jail uses segregation for those purposes.
Zero public testimony
No residents spoke to the Plan Commission in support of or opposition to the new jail proposal. The commissioners themselves did not venture into the broader social implications of building a new jail during discussion on the item.
“I am surprised there wasn’t any testimony from community members tonight in opposition, because that was the case at the last Urban Design Commission meeting,” District 4 Alder Mike Verveer told the Plan Commission.
During an Urban Design Commission meeting last month, some residents expressed frustration as the commissioners engaged in a long discussion about the beautiful terracotta paneling of the jail facade and where to place flowers outside of the building to make it more eye-catching.
That tone continued at Plan Commission on Monday night as the discussion focused largely on how trash and recycling pickup would be done, the exterior finish of the building and how the new jail itself will improve the mental health of inmates.
“This adds color to this part of the city where many of the buildings are very bland,” Doug Hursh, who is leading the architectural team from Potter Lawson, said about the new jail.
But for some on the Plan Commission, the necessity for the new jail is driven mostly by the human conditions that exist in the current jail.
“This project has been long in the coming,” said commissioner Bradley Cantrell. “It’s necessary. We have a situation at the current jail that is inhumane.”