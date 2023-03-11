Madison Police continue to investigate after someone vandalized more than two dozen downtown buildings with homophobic graffiti targeting an openly gay City Council member.
Approximately 26 buildings in the 600 block of Doty Street and 500 block of Main Street were marked with graffiti earlier this week that attacked longtime downtown District 4 Ald. Mike Verveer, who is seeking re-election.
The spray-painted messages called Verveer a pedophile and asked Madison residents not to vote for him. The graffiti also contained anti-police messages.
The Madison Police Department has been investigating the graffiti by going door to door in the affected apartment buildings, as well as collecting digital evidence.
Hate groups and others have called members of the LGBTQ community “groomers,” pedophiles and other names to imply that they – and trans people in particular – pose a risk to youths.
“I am deeply concerned that we are seeing more and more anti-LGBTQ language, particularly targeting trans people, in Madison and across the country,” said Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, who also is openly gay. “Madison is better than this, and I urge all Madisonians to support the LGBTQ+ community and especially our young people and reject anti-trans and homophobic attacks.”
Verveer has chosen to focus on his reelection campaign rather than get into a public discussion about the graffiti, according to his campaign staff. He offered only one statement about the matter.
“Homophobia has no place in our city or in our politics,” Verveer said in a written statement, which his campaign consultant sent to the Cap Times when the newspaper requested an interview. “I am deeply saddened by the hateful attack on me, and I know Madisonians will see it for what it is: a vile expression of ignorance and prejudice. I appreciate the outpouring of support I have received in the face of this repulsive act. To the individual or individuals responsible, I have this message: Love wins.”
The graffiti appeared less than a month before Verveer faces opponent Maxwell Laubenstein on the ballot to represent District 4, which represents downtown. Verveer won February’s primary election by a significant margin, receiving 54.1% of the vote in contrast to Laubenstein’s 26.2%.
Laubenstein, who is a student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, said that his race with Verveer has been “cordial.”
“I first heard about these instances of graffiti directly from residents in the area,” Laubenstein told the Cap Times in a prepared statement. “Although many Madison residents are familiar with Alder Verveer’s past scandals regarding unethical conduct, this is the first accusation I’ve heard of pedophilia. Without knowing who wrote these things, we can’t ask the source for details or concerns. So, while others may investigate further, I plan to continue focusing my energy on connecting with my neighbors and building a positive future for Madison.”
Verveer has never been found to have engaged in unethical conduct. He was targeted by former Wisconsin Attorney General J.B. Van Hollen in 2010 in what news outlets including Isthmus and The Cap Times called a “witch hunting” investigation that was widely derided and, ultimately, went nowhere.
Verveer has served on the council for decades.
“Alder Verveer’s years of experience have served District 4 and the city well,” Rhodes-Conway said. “He’s an effective and progressive leader and has been a critical ally in the important work we’re doing at the city. I’m disgusted with the homophobia and hateful graffiti that recently targeted him.”
Verveer, through his consultant, Melissa Mulliken, declined to provide any further information about the vandalism.