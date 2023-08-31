The Madison Police Department received wide applause and a property manager drew jeers during a community forum meant to address persistent violence and other nuisances at the Meadowlands Apartments.
About 200 people in total attended the meeting Wednesday evening, with 90 joining by Zoom video and the rest filling Madison’s Pinney Library.
The Meadowlands, at 6834 Milwaukee St., is an affordable housing complex that opened in 2022 on Madison’s far east side and has been declared a chronic public nuisance by the city of Madison.
In a moment that appeared to surprise and frustrate many in attendance, the meeting ended without the organizers taking questions from the audience or allowing dialogue between residents and the group of speakers, which included representatives from the development team, the Madison Police Department, local organizations and District 16 Alder Jael Currie, who is the City Council president.
It was a departure from the norm at community meetings of that size about topics as controversial as the Meadowlands has become.
But Currie said people were able to write their questions out ahead of time and indicated that the level of division happening over the Meadowlands made it more appropriate for speakers to just present information to the crowd and not have a back-and-forth.
“I asked for questions ahead of the meeting and asked presenters to weave the answers into their presentations,” Currie said. “This was due to the wide range of experiences, perspectives and emotions involved with the apartment community and community at large. This meeting was intended to be informational and not interactive.”
KCG developer admits ‘We messed up’
Indianapolis-based KCG Cos. owns the Meadowlands Apartments and is responsible for maintaining the property, including addressing issues that prompted the city’s chronic nuisance order.
KCG founder and President RJ Pasquesi told residents on Wednesday night that the company has made mistakes with the Meadowlands.
“We messed up with this property,” Pasquesi said. “We take full responsibility for that. We believe in being transparent. I doubt there’s many other organizations willing to come out here and tell you they messed up. But that’s what we’re doing.”
But people whispered and snickered when Pasquesi said the developer was going to have an open house where the community can show up and witness the beauty of the Meadowlands Apartments.
“You’re going to be blown away by these units. The granite countertops, the fitness center. The community room. It truly is a beautiful property,” he said.
The murmurs turned to laughter when Pasquesi described how the development team would come down hard on anyone misbehaving on the property.
“We have a very strict zero-tolerance policy when it comes to resident behavior,” Pasquesi said. “We do not allow bad apples to ruin it for those that truly wanna be there.”
The audience reaction prompted Pasquesi to blame tenant protections in Madison for the reason “bad behavior” continues at the property.
“I heard the laughs there,” Pasquesi said. “I need you to read the Madison guidelines for how difficult it is to evict people in your city. Why don’t you talk to your alders about changing that? We have a zero-tolerance policy and unfortunately that takes a lot longer here than in most states to get people out of places if they misbehave. And that’s a disappointment because it ruins it for a lot of other individuals.”
Kim Hurd, KCG’s executive vice president of property management, added that the company is fully responsive to resident concerns. Hurd said any resident who needs to speak with her may simply send an email to meadowlands.community@kcgresidential.com and she will reply immediately.
“I want to assure you that I’m listening to your concerns and I hear your frustrations and share them with you,” Hurd said. “We have some people not following the rules. … That leads to some misconceptions of the property.”
Speaker: Don’t call it ‘M Block,’ don’t always call police
Hurd said that news outlets calling the Meadowlands “M Block” — a nickname that came from tenants — and a popular YouTube channel called Trap House TV are among the culprits for the Meadowlands’ bad reputation.
However, it took several attempts by Madison Police to get KCG to acknowledge its status as a public nuisance, an order the property owner is still required to address.
Reports presented during the meeting show there were over 90 calls for police service at the property in August alone. The Cap Times received a previous report from the Police Department that showed the average of nearly three calls a day has persisted since July 1. Battery, fights, domestic disturbances, residential burglaries and drug arrest warrants being served made up the bulk of those calls.
KCG has also been criticized about trying to manage the property from out of state, but Hurd pointed out that they do have local staff members living at the property.
“We hear ‘you’re not here’ and that’s incredibly disrespectful to the on-site, full-time staff,” Hurd said. “We do care and our team works to combat the misinformation and judgements about what they’re doing.”
Hurd also asked that Meadowlands residents contact the property’s security provider, Signal 88, about security concerns rather than simply call the police.
But residents living at the property say that Signal 88 is not present and is not effective.
“Security is a joke,” said one tenant, who is moving out of the Meadowlands at the end of the week and asked to remain anonymous because of threats. “We’re supposed to have security every night. We don’t. We look outside and don’t see them and can’t find them. … So we don’t rely on security.”
Trap House TV, the YouTube channel, grew to over 4,000 subscribers and has detailed incidents that took place at the Meadowlands.
Madison police officer gets applause
The audience gave heavy applause to the work of Madison police officer Victoria Wickersheim, who has been providing community engagement at the Meadowlands. Whether it’s playing football with the kids or helping residents solve conflicts without a police presence, Wickersheim said she has made positive connections with people living at the property.
“I took it upon myself to start doing a weekly outreach meeting at the Meadowlands. And that’s been going on for about two months now,” Wickersheim said of her time working with youths there.
Wickersheim said that at first some parents didn’t want their children to be involved in her outreach but that some of those same parents are now “literally handing me their children” because of the positive connections she’s been able to build on the property.
“My being out there for that hour — which typically turns into two because then I'll start playing football with the kids –= is an active and visual deterrent for kids doing activities they shouldn’t be doing. It gives me an opportunity to engage youth and give them resources to steer them in a positive direction.”
Madison Police Eastern District Capt. Jamar Gary, who has also personally spent time at the property helping calm situations and engaging with residents, said that Wickersheim’s efforts have been vital to abating the nuisance at Meadowlands.
“Not only is PO Wickersheim providing activities to engage the youth, but she is strengthening relationships,” Gary told the Cap Times. “I have been told that the kids are already awaiting her arrival on days when activities are planned.”
Community organizations have also been on site. In July, the Meadowlands hosted a fair where businesses and agencies came together on the property to tell residents about types of services available in Madison.
Public Health Madison & Dane County, Community Coordinated Child Care Inc., Focused Interruption Coalition, Just Dane and others have been on the site over the past few months.
Addressing a chronic nuisance order
City Attorney Jennifer Zilavy, who was at the community meeting, said that the Meadowlands remains under the chronic nuisance designation mostly because of the nature and amount of police calls continuing at the property.
Zilavy pointed out that KCG has been at the table with city officials and the Madison Police Department trying to figure out how to reduce the disturbances.
For their part, KCG leaders said the company will continue to own and operate the property and hope that things get better, especially with how much they’ve invested in the Meadowlands.
“We’ve messed up,” Pasqueli reiterated. “We’ve lost a lot of money on this deal.”