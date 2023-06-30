Madison Police Officer Matt Kenny will not face prosecution for his 2015 killing of 19-year-old Tony Robinson, a shooting of an unarmed Black man that led to a series of protests and calls for police reform.
Dane County Circuit Court Judge Stephen Ehlke on Friday evening dismissed a lawsuit brought by Sharon Irwin-Henry, Robinson’s grandmother.
Irwin-Henry petitioned the court through a seldom-used Wisconsin statute that says a private citizen can ask a judge to find probable cause and authorize a criminal complaint if the district attorney declined or was unable to do so.
Irwin-Henry’s basis for the suit was that Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne had declined initially to prosecute Kenny in 2015 for shooting Robinson and had subsequently also declined to review new evidence brought forth by Irwin-Henry, which included forensic analysis of the shooting.
The family’s pursuit of justice for Robinson’s death has been years long. Irwin-Henry has remained adamant that Kenny murdered her grandson “in cold blood” and that he should be charged. Kenny told investigators that Robinson, who was reported to be acting erratically before the encounter, attacked him in a stairwell and that the shooting was self defense.
Kenny has declined Cap Times requests for interviews.
Irwin-Henry has faced an uphill battle in her attempt to hold Kenny accountable in the shooting, including Madison police chiefs who would not remove Kenny from the force, racial backlash from people on social media who said her grandson deserved to die, repeated failed attempts to have Ozanne reopen the case, and delays in the process of receiving a day in court.
Last year, now-retired Judge Juan Colas scheduled a hearing for Feb. 22 in which he would determine whether Kenny could face criminal charges. Colas retired shortly before that hearing could take place and at least seven subsequent judges recused themselves and would not hear the case.
Ehlke agreed to hear the case and began reviewing statements from attorneys for the Robinson family and evidence. Ehlke delivered his decision without a hearing, meaning the family still has not received the day in court they wanted.
No mention of probable cause, grandmother says
According to Irwin-Henry, Ehlke did not mention any of the evidence of the case in his decision, nor did he speculate on whether there was probable cause to charge Kenny with a crime.
Rather, according to her, the judge simply told her that he did not have a full understanding of the statute and how to apply it.
“He said point blank the law was vague and he couldn’t interpret it. What does that mean? It means this man won’t even take it to the first step,” Irwin-Henry said. “He ducked out of it by saying he can’t interpret the law.”
“If he thought there was no probable cause he would have said that,” she said.
Court records show that Irwin-Henry informed Judge Ehlke that she would be out of town during this weekend, attending to her sick mother in Texas.
Irwin-Henry believes that’s why Ehlke delivered his decision late Friday.
“He's known for three weeks that I would be gone now. So why would he choose this time (to render his decision?” she said in a Cap Times interview Friday night. “Because I won't be there jolting the streets and have people following me.”
The Cap Times has reached out to attorneys for Irwin-Henry and Judge Ehlke’s office and has not yet received a reply.
The Robinson family also pursued a federal civil rights suit against the city and Kenny over Tony’s death. The city was later dropped as a defendant, but the city's insurer settled for $3.35 million in 2017. The terms of the settlement include no admission of wrongdoing, though the settlement at the time was the largest in state history for an officer-involved shooting. The terms of the settlement also preclude Andrea Irwin, Robinson’s mother, from pursuing further actions against Kenny.
Her mother, Irwin-Henry, did not take any of the money so was allowed to file the lawsuit.