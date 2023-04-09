An affordable housing project at 6810 Milwaukee St. — better known as M Block — has been declared a public nuisance and could risk losing its tax credit status, among other consequences.
The Madison Police Department has responded to the property, part of The Meadowlands development, almost daily to address concerns ranging from sprawling, violent fights to noise complaints, disorderly conduct, battery, weapons offenses and other activities.
Some of the disturbances and arrests have been captured on the YouTube channel Trap House TV, which is produced by a high school student in Madison and has over 4,000 subscribers. One video shows a parking garage fight between young girls in which the father of one of the girls is betting money on his daughter.
KCG Development from Indianapolis built the apartments on Madison's far east side in 2022. The city approved The Meadowlands development despite objections from neighbors and some elected officials.
Within a year, the city has found itself cracking down on the property's repeated disturbances.
“We declared them a chronic public nuisance and required them to meet with us and come up with some abatement strategies, and I believe they are implementing those strategies,” said City Attorney Jennifer Zilavy.
Nearby residents have routinely seen Madison Police squad cars speeding toward the apartment complex to respond to calls for service there. The city got involved because of the volume of police responses to the site.
“It was a larger-than-normal amount of police calls and also the nature of the calls for service was more violent than normal,” Zilavy said. “I think the property management team is figuring out who has done what there and they’re sorting through that.”
The development's managers will have a number of months to come into compliance and will have meetings with Madison Police to check on their progress and decide on any further actions.
The development team from Indianapolis received tax credits through the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority, or WHEDA, to provide affordable housing at the site.
WHEDA credits are awarded through a highly competitive annual process in which developers apply for tax breaks that can be used to offset construction-related costs, which enables the owners to provide higher levels of affordability.
According to Jim O’Keefe, the community development director for Madison, the M Block development was awarded WHEDA tax credits but did not receive any funding from the city’s affordable housing fund.
The development team could lose not just the credits but ownership of the site if the property continues to be a nuisance.
“They need to get things together or face a receivership,” O’Keefe said. “Receivership essentially turns the management of the property over to someone else.”
In other words, it would be the development team getting evicted.
How WHEDA tax credits work
Tax credits aren’t as simple as receiving actual affordable housing funds. WHEDA uses two designations for tax credits: 4% and 9%. The 4% tax credits are becoming more commonly used in projects of M Block’s size, which is over 200 units. The 9% tax credits are most commonly used in smaller developments in the 60- to 80-unit range.
When a developer receives tax credits they sell them to investors who pay essentially 90 cents for each dollar of credit. They then use the credits to reduce their tax liabilities. The credits are paid out over a period of approximately 10 years.
“So, if things really went south those tax credits could be jeopardized, although I’m not aware of any situation where things like that have happened,” O’Keefe said. “But theoretically Housing and Urban Development could take away those tax credits. It would be bad for the developer because WHEDA looks at past performances for the developers.”
Madison Police Department leaders say KCG Development has had to take actions including installing additional surveillance cameras, hiring on-site security personnel and having regular meetings with city police.
"Recommendations were made to KCG that were intended to help mitigate the challenges that arose after the complex was occupied," said Madison Police Capt. Jamal Gary. "Initially there was an increase in calls for service for MPD at the property. Then the severity of the incidents increased and a nuisance warning letter was sent to KCG. The incidents continued and the formal chronic nuisance premises letter was sent."
"It is KCG’s responsibility to abate the nuisance activity at the property. The expectation is that they will make a good faith effort ensure the activity is abated," Gary said.
KCG officials have not yet responded to voice mails from The Cap Times seeking an interview.