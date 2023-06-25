Madison’s City Council halted a development proposal that would have added 232 “luxury” student apartments to downtown, citing a lack of affordability.
Core Spaces, a Chicago-based developer with several properties in Madison, proposed to build the 12-story housing tower at 437-445 W. Johnson St., 430-444 W. Dayton St. and 215-221 N. Bassett St.
The council voted 13-6 to reject the proposal after the city’s Plan Commission unanimously approved the project.
Council members Juliana Bennett of District 2 and MGR Govindarajan of District 8 delivered lengthy comments opposed to the project, which they said would exclude most students because of the high prices of luxury market rate apartments.
“Rich, white kids are the people living in these developments,” Bennett said. “Who are the people forced to the less fortunate side of the street? This is basically just conforming to redlining and institutional racism that is built into our system. There’s no corporate responsibility shown here.”
Core Spaces planned to demolish 10 current student housing buildings the developer now owns as part of the project. Many of the buildings, while not deemed historic by the Madison Landmarks Commission, are over 100 years old and represent what is often referred to as “naturally occurring affordable housing” – meaning an older building with fewer amenities is naturally less expensive to rent than a new one full of amenities.
Core Spaces said the rents would be set at market rate, the typical costs for new apartments of similar size and amenities in downtown Madison.
Opponents of the proposal argued that the current students living in those buildings would, by and large, be unable to afford the rents in the new building.
“This rent is not going to serve the future students of this area,” said District 6 council member Marsha Rummel. “We’re not making this for most students, we’re making it for the 1 percent of students.”
Council member Mike Verveer, who represents District 4 where the new housing would be built, said he’s long been concerned about a lack of affordability. Verveer said he has been working with Core Spaces for years to develop student housing projects.
After Madison’s Plan Commission denied a proposed seven-story building at 126 Langdon St., Verveer told the company that providing some affordability was key to developing in Madison. Core Spaces built The Hub and The James, both of which are luxury student housing developments downtown. The James lists rentals starting at $929 per person and The Hub currently has listings beginning at $683 per person.
The most recent Core Spaces project the city approved was the under-construction oLiv Madison, which is in the 300 block of State Street. OLiv is a 10-story, 386-unit building that will include affordable housing for 10% of its beds. Core Spaces signed an agreement with the city of Madison and the University of Wisconsin to provide discounted rates for qualifying students who receive financial aid for UW, but rates have not been decided upon yet.
During the June 12 Plan Commission meeting and again this past week at the City Council meeting, Verveer said he had hoped Core Spaces would follow a similar model with this latest proposal as they did with oLiv Madison.
“From the first day the applicant met with me, I mentioned affordability to them,” Verveer said at the council meeting. “They shared with me this is a market rate proposal and they were sticking to that. That, unfortunately, is indeed the case many months later. They are interested and willing to provide lower cost housing for students if we provide a density bonus.”
More: Why Madison rents are rising so fast and won't slow down
Core Spaces is in the early stages of proposing a development for a student housing project for 304-328 N. Broom St., 408-430 W. Johnson St. and 407 W. Gorham St. that would include affordable student housing.
That proposal is for a 14-story building with 425 units and would include the same type of agreement as oLiv Madison. Core Spaces would provide discounted rates for 10% of the beds in the building. The company would also take advantage of a recent change in the zoning code that allows developers to exceed the minimum downtown height limit in exchange for providing some affordability.
Core Spaces is still considering other options for the 437-445 W Johnson St. property, according to Verveer.