The University of Wisconsin delivered stunning news on Sunday by announcing Luke Fickell as the new head coach of the Wisconsin football team.
Fickell, 49, was one of the most sought after names in college football after building the University of Cincinnati’s football program from the ground up. Fickell coached the Cincinnati Bearcats to a 57-18 record from 2017-2022 including a berth in last year’s College Football Playoff. Eight of his 18 losses were during Fickell’s first season as head coach.
Fickell, who was flown into Madison on Sunday night under cover of darkness, spent hours getting to know Wisconsin’s players on Monday afternoon and also says he met with former interim coach Jim Leonhard.
Fickell was introduced to Wisconsin during an event on Monday afternoon in Camp Randall's Victory Hall.
“Change is inevitable, but growth is optional. We’re all going to be growing together through this change,” Fickell said. “It’s never easy. But the things that are easy are never what lasts. This is bigger than me or any one coach. This is about a team.”
UW athletic director Chris McIntosh, who played against Fickell in college, said that the future is bright.
“If you follow college football, you know the name Luke Fickell,” McIntosh said. “I couldn’t be more excited. The future is bright. Athletics is the front porch of this university and I couldn’t be more excited to have this guy leading the program.”
Fickell is ready to continue Wisconsin’s traditional brand of Big Ten football including a steady run game bolstered by a top notch offensive line.
“I think a lot of people out there want to believe the game has changed,” Fickell said. “The game hasn’t changed. The game is still about the guys up front. That is still where it begins and where it ends.”
Fickell believes that a successful game features toughness and physicality.
“I think the game itself, the values that it teaches you, the values that it develops in you hasn’t changed since I began playing the game,” Fickell said. “And I don’t think it’ll change as long as I’m coaching the game.”
Over the past few years, Fickell has made Cincinnati an elite football team, posting a 9-1 record in 2020 capped off by a narrow Peach Bowl loss to Georgia. In 2021, Cincinnati was 13-0 before losing to Alabama in the College Football Playoff.
Defense has been Fickell’s calling card. His Cincinnati teams ranked in the top ten in the NCAA in scoring defense three times over the past five years. Fickell was also the defensive coordinator on Ohio State’s 2014 national championship team.
Player development and recruiting have also been strengths of Fickell’s. Cincinnati was full of players whom Fickell helped develop from little known prospects to elite players who made it to the NFL.
Cincinnati had the third most players drafted to the NFL last April, including future All-Pro defensive back Sauce Gardner, who was the fourth overall pick to the New York Jets.
“I’m not one to make outlandish goals and things, but I promise I’m going to get these guys to believe in the things we do,” Fickell said of his future Badgers. “It’s going to be because they see the love and trust and respect I have for them every single day.”
Fickell’s hiring comes at the end of a turbulent season for Wisconsin. Former head coach Paul Chryst was fired in October following a disappointing 2-3 start. Wisconsin was sandblasted 52-21 by Ohio State on September 24, followed by a 34-10 mauling at the hands of Illinois and former Badger coach Bret Bielema.
Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard was then elevated to interim head coach for the remainder of the season. Wisconsin showed only minimal improvement, however, and finished the season 6-6, the most losses Wisconsin has had in a decade.
There is uncertainty around the immediate future of some of Wisconsin’s players. Star sophomore running back Braelon Allen has been the subject of reports alleging that another Big Ten school (Michigan) has attempted to contact him about transferring.
Allen denied the claim but did say that “as long as Leonhard is here, that’s where I’ll be.” Now that Leonhard is out as head coach it is not known if that will impact Allen’s future. Allen did not play in Saturday’s loss to Minnesota.
Fickell met with Leonhard on Sunday and the two are expected to meet again on Wednesday. Presumably, the two will discuss coaching duties ahead of an upcoming, undetermined bowl game that Wisconsin has qualified for. Fickell said that we can count on seeing him coaching in some capacity in that game, “even if it’s just the punting unit!”