U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin helped secure $2 million in federal funding as part of a capital campaign to expand a commercial driver’s license program at the Latino Academy of Workforce Development.
Baldwin announced the funding during an event at the Latino Academy on Tuesday. She also toured the office and met several students from the program who shared emotional stories about what the program has helped them accomplish in their lives.
Baldwin pointed to the importance of trucking to support Wisconsin’s economy.
“77% of our communities rely exclusively on trucks to get our products to market,” Baldwin said. “In recent years, and especially during the pandemic, we’ve seen an extreme shortage of CDL (commercial driver’s license) workers and trainers. In order to keep this field going and keep our supply chains strong, it’s important that we recruit and train more drivers.”
The funding will be used to support the Latino Academy’s ability to pay additional CDL instructors which will allow them to have more students in the program. The Latino Academy is also hoping to raise $10 million in order to acquire space for a regional transportation training center.
Baldwin said she helped secure the federal funding to ensure that expansion can happen.
“This investment will help recruit, support and train hundreds of Wisconsinites interested in obtaining their commercial driver’s licenses, expanding the Latino Academy’s reach across south central Wisconsin,” Baldwin said.
Baltazar De Anda Santana, Latino Academy’s executive director, said state regulations only allow for a ratio of three students per instructor for each cohort of the CDL program. Additionally, regulations say that an instructor has to have had their CDL license for at least two years in order to lead the cohort.
The funding will be used to help hire more CDL instructors and thereby expand the number of students able to be in the program at a given time, and will also help the academy purchase more trucks for the students to train with.
“The ratio of one instructor to three students really limits how many students we can have,” De Anda said. “The (Legislature) has made it harder to get a CDL. You have to follow a lot of protocols and the curriculum has to include 120 hours of instruction.”
The $10 million capital campaign will help them expand to a new space which, De Anda hopes, includes a parking lot where students can practice maneuvers with trucks.
Acquiring funding and support has been a challenge.
“We have applied twice for a Workforce Innovation grant and we have not received it,” De Anda said. “I know Governor Evers is going to put some money towards workforce innovation programs and we’re going to keep pushing for that.”
Latino Academy’s facility is at 2909 Landmark Place in Madison. The organization holds classes there and students practice trucking maneuvers in local parks.
The program has been very successful, with a 100% graduation rate so far, according to De Anda. It takes a lot of work on the part of students, many of whom have full time jobs and are hoping that getting their CDL will allow them to move into a better paying job.
“We have one student named Kenneth,” De Andaa said. “Kenneth goes to work at Sub Zero in the evening at 9 p.m. He finishes his job at 6 a.m. He goes home, showers and comes to the CDL class and is in the classroom from 8 a.m. to noon. Then he still has to do his online modules. There are 76 online modules students have to complete. This is a hard program. He is sacrificing a lot.”
Miriam Morales is another student who sacrificed and worked hard for her CDL, hoping that it could lead to a better paying job so that she could take care of her young son.
Morales, who is the first Latina woman to graduate from the CDL program, was at the press conference in tears as she reflected on her journey.
“I was a dental assistant and a full time mother and I knew I needed to find something financially stable for my son and I,” Morales said. “In 2019, I learned about the Latino Academy offering a CDL program. I was interviewed and selected for the program and they also provided me with free daycare.”
Morales completed the program in 2020 and was hired by the Dane County Highway and Transportation Department, where she is now a skilled laborer.
“This program has changed my life and has the power to change the lives of many others,” Morales said. “It was so emotional because I just went through so much struggle. It was just the struggle I went through to get here. I had to work for my 4-year-old son. The way I survived that and did it, that’s why it’s so emotional.”
De Anda said they have a long waiting list for the program. Two cohorts just graduated weeks ago and another cohort graduates on April 17. He hopes to hire three more instructors with the federal funding while the capital campaign continues.
Santana expects the capital campaign to wrap up at the end of 2024.