Madison residents this week will learn more about two developments that would reshape the city’s downtown — one by adding another apartment tower for student housing, and another by redesigning the Lake Monona waterfront.
The first of those meetings was set for tonight, when representatives from the design firm Sasaki were expected to present a more finalized vision for the Lake Monona waterfront project after working with the city of Madison and with an ad hoc committee since spring.
Sasaski, an internationally renowned design firm based in Boston, was the overwhelming people’s choice to redesign the waterfront in downtown Madison out of three design firms that submitted proposals. In April, a 13-member ad hoc committee chose Sasaki to design a project to redevelop 1.7 miles of property along Lake Monona.
Between January and March, nearly 2,500 Madison residents participated in a survey asking people to rank design proposals from Sasaki and two other firms. Sasaki led the way in public comments in virtually every category and was the unanimous choice of members from the ad hoc committee.
Sasaki’s project is called “Voices of the Lake: Monona’s Waterfront” and is designed to create an accessible waterfront with a heavy eye on pedestrian infrastructure and the environmental health of Lake Monona.
The company’s finalized project vision will be presented to Madison’s City Council and will go through the formal development approval process.
Sasaki’s presentation Monday was scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in the lecture hall at the Monona Terrace and is open to the public.
Another student housing project on West Johnson
The Campus Area Neighborhood Association is hosting a steering committee meeting to discuss a proposed student apartment building that would be across the street from a controversial project by the same developer – essentially adding two facing towers downtown.
The steering committee is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday and give the community a chance to provide feedback about a project from luxury student housing developer Core Spaces.
Core Spaces is proposing a 14-story building with about 400 units, called “Johnson & Broom,” at 408-432 W. Johnson St., 304-318 N. Broom St., and 407 and 431 W. Gorham St. The project has not yet received city approval.
Core Spaces said the Johnson & Broom project will include affordable student housing in the same style as another project Core is building on State Street called oLiv Madison.
The oLiv project will have 386 units with over 1,000 beds, and 10% of the beds will be set aside for discounted rates for students receiving financial aid, through an agreement between Core Spaces and the University of Wisconsin.
Core Spaces has several student housing properties in downtown Madison including The Hub, The James and oLiv.
The Johnson & Broom proposal is across the street from another Core Spaces project called Johnson & Bassett, which is a proposed 12-story building with over 300 units of market rate student housing.
The Johnson & Bassett proposal has created controversy. In June, Madison’s Common Council rejected zoning changes that would have allowed for the construction of the 12-story building, with several council members citing a lack of affordability.
Two weeks ago, the council was forced to reverse its decision and approve rezoning that paves the way for the Johnson & Bassett project, after elected officials were told that the city could be sued by Core Spaces. Because Wisconsin does not allow rent control policies, it’s illegal for municipalities to reject proposed developments based on the market price for tenants.
Core Spaces had also temporarily pulled plans for the Johnson & Broom project because the developer said it needs to open and operate the 12-story, market rate building (Johnson & Bassett) to be able to afford construction of the 14-story building and provide discounted rates there.
Wednesday’s meeting will be a chance for people to hear more about the Johnson & Broom proposal, especially what the price range will be for students to live there.
“I will be interested in what the prices are,” said Campus Area Neighborhood Association president Elias Tsavorasky. “I’m not really sure what to expect. I know there will be an affordability component. … I’m cautiously optimistic about this.”
Affordability is technically determined by a formula, but many have said the Core Spaces apartments are out of reach for all but the wealthiest students.
A studio at The James costs about $1,600 a month. Even with a 30% affordability discount that studio would be $1,200. A two-bed, two-bath shared room at The James or The Hub is $1,200 a person, which even with a 30% discount would be around $840 a person.
“Rent is too high,” Tsavorasky said. “That’s just sort of a common thread in a lot of these conversations.”
The University of Wisconsin continues to see rising enrollment numbers, which is causing a squeeze on the student housing market. One thing that hasn’t changed, Tsavorasky said, is that the typical student is strapped for income.
“Students are in the same situation they’ve always been in (financially) and it’s been frustrating in a lot of ways,” Tsavorasky said. “If the only way to pay rent is to take out more loans or work longer hours in addition to going to school, that’s not going to work.”
