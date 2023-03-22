More than 1,800 people have weighed in on future designs for the Lake Monona waterfront in downtown Madison, and residents have just one day left to pick their favorites.
Thursday is the final day residents can provide feedback for the selection of a master plan for the waterfront, based on design concepts submitted to the city. The designs presented a wide range of ideas for redeveloping the waterfront from creating boardwalks, including constructing a Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired boathouse, public beaches and restaurants along the lakeshore.
Since January, the city has kept an online portal open for people to review the three design ideas. Over 1,800 surveys had been completed by members of the public as of Wednesday, according to Madison Parks Division staff.
“That’s a record for the Parks Division,” said Mike Sturm, who is leading the project for the city. “A typical project we might get 100 or 200 responses. It’s the highest number I’ve seen or heard of. It’s really showing there’s interest and passion behind this and people are definitely wanting to see this happen.”
The portal for public feedback will be open all day on Thursday (March 23) before closing for good at midnight. City employees will then download all of the surveys and begin to organize the responses from members of the public.
That data will then be shared with the Lake Monona waterfront ad hoc committee. The committee was formed to do analysis of development projects that could make the waterfront more accessible, safer and more environmentally friendly. Currently, traffic along John Nolen Drive makes getting to the waterfront downtown both difficult and dangerous. The city also has plans to redevelop the John Nolen Causeway, which will work hand-in-hand with the waterfront redevelopment.
The ad hoc committee will consider the public feedback as it begins to review and score three designs that were submitted by three internationally known design firms in January.
Boston-based Sasaki, James Corner Field from New York City, and Agency Landscape + Planning of Cambridge, Massachusetts, have each submitted designs for essentially a 1.7-mile park along Lake Monona downtown. The firms presented the designs at a public meeting in January.
The city then asked members of the public via the online survey which designs they liked best and to give feedback on specific elements of each design that could be incorporated into an overall master plan.
James Corner, the design firm responsible for the High Line in New York City and the Olympic Park in London, called its design for Madison “The Wild Lakeshore."
Renderings from James Corner appear to show a heavily green redevelopment of the John Nolen Drive Causeway. A tree- and plant-lined, narrower version of John Nolen Drive is prominent throughout the firm’s presentation.
Agency Landscape + Planning called its project a “walk on water.” Agency’s concept features a nearly 2-mile boardwalk that would be elevated just slightly above the water and would include nodes where residents could learn about the Indigenous origins of Madison, enjoy sitting and gathering spaces, and engage in activities such as fishing.
Sasaki’s renderings show floating, canoe-shaped green beds in Lake Monona; a sloping garden leading to a water’s edge boardwalk; and a large green lawn with residents appearing to picnic and sunbathe. Sasaki also has an elevated canopy walk and a rendering of a building that would be a nature center on the site.
The city owns all three proposed designs and can use concepts from any of them.
How Lake Monona designs will be scored
In April, the Lake Monona waterfront ad hoc committee will hold a series of meetings scoring each design using a standard city process. The scoring criteria will include:
- How well the concept aligned with the city’s guiding principles for the design challenge (30 points)
- Overall quality of the master plan deliverables (15 points)
- Project feasibility, including the presence of a detailed implementation plan and technically feasible project components (10 points)
- Response to and engagement with public input (15 points)
- Overall project vision and cohesion (25 points)
- Local vendor preferences (5 points).
Based on the final scores, the ad hoc committee will select a preferred master plan option and refer it back to the winning design team for further refinement in May.
“The goal is to identify a team and plan in May and then the city will negotiate a second contract with that team and there will be a refinement process,” Sturm said.
The refinement process will likely include more public events during the summer before a final design proposal is referred to City Council around August for consideration.
City Council members will then refer the final design to a regular city approval process that most proposals go through. This process will likely include reviews by the Urban Design Commission, Transportation Commission, Board of Public Works and the Finance Committee.
The council would then vote to approve the master plan design, probably by the end of 2023.
The approved master plan design will be used to inform all future development along the Lake Monona waterfront and include projects mapped out in the design itself. There are not currently any proposed construction plans associated with the master plan, but it will be the guiding design that all future development projects will be measured against.
Any actual construction of concepts or buildings shown in the design team’s renderings would take years to develop. It will most likely take decades to complete the redevelopment of the waterfront, and any individual buildings or redevelopments on the site would have to go through regular city approval processes.
“Master plan implementation is often measured in decades,” Sturm said. “It’s a framework. We’ve been trying to make sure this message is clear because a lot of the representational software is so realistic it looks like you could walk out there tomorrow.”