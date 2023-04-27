The overwhelming people’s choice to redesign the Lake Monona waterfront in downtown Madison was also the clear favorite of an ad hoc committee for the project.
Twelve of 13 members of the committee scored Sasaki, an internationally renowned design firm based in Boston, highest in their review of three companies that submitted blueprints for the redevelopment of 1.7 miles of property along Lake Monona. The redevelopment would stretch from Law Park to Olin Park and coincide with a reconstruction of the John Nolen Drive Causeway over the next decade.
Sasaki also led the way in public comments from Madison residents and was the clear winner in an online survey. Between January and March, the city recorded 2,472 survey responses and Sasaki’s design was preferred by a majority of Madisonians in every category listed.
The Lake Monona Waterfront Ad Hoc Committee is scheduled to meet again May 10 and finalize the selection. The committee would recommend Sasaki to the city of Madison, which has set aside $200,000 to enter into a contract to refine the designer's concept into a final master plan.
Agency Landscape + Planning of Cambridge, Massachusetts, and James Corner Field Operations based in New York City were the other two firms who submitted a final concept in January for the waterfront development.
All three were terrific, according to Allen Arntsen, chair of the ad hoc committee.
“The thing that was hard wasn’t picking one. It was not picking the other two because they were all outstanding,” Arntsen said. “It looks like Sasaki just hit the marks a little better.”
Sasaki completed a robust community outreach effort in Madison and sought to understand the history of Madison as well as Lake Monona.
“I think they’ve done a great job connecting with residents,” Arntsen said. “They did a lot of outreach to the Ho-Chunk Nation, EQT by Design, the Mad-City Ski Team, just a lot of connecting. I think what people really pointed to was the focus on the health of the lake. The water quality and the aquatic habitat. They put the lake’s health first. That stress was really appreciated and people really appreciated the depths of their outreach to the Ho-Chunk.”
Lake Monona, like all of Madison, was home to the Ho-Chunk for centuries before federal authorities and white settlers forced tribal members to relocate, sometimes at gunpoint, with an unknown number dying in the process.
The U.S. government forced the Ho-Chunk and other indigenous groups to sign treaties under which they would give up their lands. An 1832 treaty removed the Ho-Chunk from what is now Madison.
Sasaki’s presentation in January referenced the clean and pure state of Madison’s lakes while they were used by the Ho-Chunk, and that a return to the level of care and reverence the Ho-Chunk showed toward the environment and lakes was a large piece of the company's vision.
Sasaki’s concept renderings show floating, canoe-shaped green beds in Lake Monona; a sloping garden leading to a water’s edge boardwalk; and a large green lawn with residents appearing to picnic and sunbathe. Sasaki also has an elevated canopy walk and a rendering of a building that would be a nature center in Olin Park.
The ad hoc committee used a standard city process to score each design. The scoring criteria included how well the concept aligned with the city’s guiding principles for the design challenge, overall quality of the plan, project feasibility, public input, overall project vision and local vendor preferences.
While the selection of Sasaki was near-unanimous, the ad hoc committee’s process involves a time period for any member to advocate for another firm and, following that, the committee to provide final scores.
With 12 of 13 members scoring Sasaki first, it would be a longshot at this point for any of the other design firms to be chosen.
During the May 10 meeting, which is open to the public, the committee will vote on whether to give final confirmation to Sasaki and schedule future meetings to work out the final master plan with the company’s designers.