A Black woman at the center of a controversial 2018 homicide was sentenced on Friday to 13 years in prison with 11 years of extended supervision.
The case of Kenyairra Gadson, 24, has caused public debate about the legal system when it comes to women — particularly Black and queer women — who defend themselves against domestic violence and other violent or intimidating situations.
Gadson’s sentence, issued by Dane County Circuit Judge Chris Taylor, followed a conviction for first-degree reckless homicide with use of a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent for shooting and killing 21-year-old Steven Villegas in 2018.
Gadson did not know Villegas, but said she was confronted in a parking ramp by Donivan Lemons, who she said had been threatening and stalking her. Villegas was standing with Lemons at the time of the shooting and, according to Gadson, struck her cousin during the incident.
Prosecutors disputed Gadson’s claims of self-defense, arguing she orchestrated the situation to retaliate against Lemons.
“First things first, I would like to say how sorry I am to the family of Steven,” Gadson said at the sentencing hearing. “I’m aware he has children and my heart goes out to them indefinitely. I’m sorry before anything. I’m sorry for the pain and hurt I’ve caused. I’ve felt pain and sorrow myself.”
The scene inside and around the Dane County Courthouse was tense all morning. Following the sentencing decision, law enforcement stood outside until both Gadson’s and Villegas’ families had left.
Kenyairra Gadson’s mother, Kimberly Gadson, called her daughter’s conviction a disgrace because she believes her daughter was only defending herself, and Kenny Gadson, her father, said he had hoped to see “baby come home” as Gadson’s supporters called for her sentencing to be satisfied — or at least mitigated — by time already served in law enforcement custody.
“It’s very overwhelming,” Kimberly Gadson said of her daughter’s sentence.
Women are often punished for doing what they need to do to fight back or protect themselves in dangerous situations, Kimberly Gadson said, adding that, as a Black woman, she has had to stand up against abusers in her past.
“I am a survivor. I survived an attack from a very angered man and I survived. If I wouldn’t have fought back, I wouldn’t be here today,” she said.
Community leaders and women’s rights activists had called for Gadson to receive time served. Gadson faced a sentence of up to 60 years, and Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne argued she should receive a 40-year sentence. Ultimately, Taylor took into account the time Gadson had already served and sentenced her to 13 years in prison.
“I want each and every one of you to know it was more than me protecting myself and feeling bad that someone passed away,” Kenyairra Gadson said. “All of you were a big part of me turning myself in and telling the story of what happened to your loved one. I couldn’t imagine getting any healing or closure to help cope with things if I didn’t turn myself in and let you all hear what had happened from me, personally.”
In the days leading up to the sentencing hearing, local grassroots groups Freedom Inc. and Freedom Action Now scheduled a rally and a news conference to coincide with Gadson’s sentencing hearing.
Freedom Inc. employee Jessica Williams was arrested outside the courtroom before Friday’s rally.
Williams had shouted threats at Ozanne following Gadson’s conviction in January.
“We’re coming for you,” Williams said in January, as she pointed at Ozanne. She was asked not to attend the sentencing hearing on Friday, but she showed up and was arrested by Dane County Sheriff’s deputies.
Angela Villegas, the sister of victim Steven Villegas, did not believe Gadson’s sentence was severe enough.
“I’m very upset at the sentencing,” Villegas told the Cap Times outside of the Courthouse following the sentencing. “She took a father away from two young kids and she got 13 years (in prison). I’m very disappointed in the Madison judicial system, very disappointed in Judge Taylor.”
Villegas also slammed Freedom Inc., saying the organization was hypocritical.
“You preach against violence, but you’re threatening a public official?” Villegas said. “Another Black man at that. You’re all about Black people? You’re threatening a man that’s just doing his job.”
According to Gadson’s family, Lemons had harassed her, making threatening and violent comments, for years.
“I, as a mother, had to listen to stuff from that guy for 10 or 11 years,” Kimberly Gadson said. “I have a nephew that passed away. (Lemons) got on a (social media) post as we were sharing his passing away and told us specifically, ‘You guys will be wearing a t-shirt with (Kenyeirra’s face) on it next.’ … I didn’t take that lightly.”
Lemons is currently incarcerated at Redgranite Correctional Institution, following a high-speed chase with police in a stolen vehicle while in possession of cocaine.
Gadson and some friends were at a bar following Freakfest in 2018 when she spotted Lemons and a group of his friends. According to Gadson’s friends and family, Lemons had long been harassing her and threatening her. Gadson and her friends said they tried to wait for Lemons’ group to leave.
Ultimately, Gadson and her friends headed back to where their vehicle was parked in a ramp off of Frances Street. Lemons and his group followed them into the parking ramp, where he did not have a vehicle parked.
“What happened can’t be misunderstood. … She was followed,” Gadson’s father said. “You didn’t think it put fear in that girl’s heart, walking behind her like that? The bottom line is they followed that girl. They followed her for what? To fight.”
Throughout the morning, a mobile billboard reading “Will Madison defend Black women?” along with the hashtag #Justice4Kenyairra made its way around the Capitol Square.
The billboard was paid for by UltraViolet, an national organization dedicated to improving “the lives of women and girls of all identities and backgrounds, and all people impacted by sexism.”
Monique Minkens, executive director of End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin, told the Cap Times in an interview that Black women and LGBTQ people are criminalized disproportionately in the state of Wisconsin.
“Black women and, in particular, Black, queer women who present as masculine, are not considered ‘great victims,’ if there is such a thing,” Minkens said. “We know that there's a picture of what a plausible victim is. And she didn't fit that, that picture, that trope. And so it was just once again, that invisibility of Black women showing up and not being allowed to be victims or vulnerable, in need of help, and not even being allowed to protect herself.”
“I just ask for a fair sentence,” Gadson said to Taylor. “I’m also asking to please consider and allow me to be eligible for any and all programs during my incarceration. Last but not least, I pray that each and every family member of Steven can find it in their hearts one day to forgive me.”