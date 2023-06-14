How two Madison affordable housing projects took a turn for the worse

The 225-unit Meadowlands Apartments sits at the edge of a dead end on Milwaukee Street on Madison’s eastern edge. Bus transit is sporadic at best. The nearest grocery store, Metro Market on Cottage Grove Road, is 1.1 miles away. There are no nearby parks suitable for children.
Most of the eastern section of Milwaukee Street was wooded as recently as 2012. It is an out-of-the-way neighborhood far from amenities, seemingly an odd place for a dense affordable housing complex.
The city’s urban planners had concerns well before a developer, KCG, opened The Meadowlands in November.
“The folks from KCG came to us looking for city financial support for this project and we declined,” said Madison’s community development director, Jim O’Keefe. “We didn’t like the location. There were a number of reasons we were not comfortable.”
In contrast, the Tree Lane Apartments are in a much more active part of Madison. They’re about a block off a busy section of Mineral Point Road near Haen Park and a stone’s throw from West Towne Mall and Marcus Point Cinema.
Madison leaders were far more enthusiastic about the Tree Lane project, which would be built mostly for homeless families, many of whom were fleeing domestic violence. The city committed $1.6 million to the development, which opened in 2018.
Though the settings and city support differed for The Meadowlands and Tree Lane, their reputations both soured quickly to the point that the city designated them as chronic public nuisances.
How that happened is a story of failed property management, according to Madison officials, and depending on who you ask it’s also a warning tale for any time the city considers affordable housing projects proposed by out-of-state developers.
The Meadowlands Apartments were built by Indianapolis-based KCG, and the Tree Lane Apartments on the west side were formerly owned by Heartland Housing in Chicago, which recently went out of business. Both sites have been the subject of numerous news stories and city discussions stemming from repeated disturbances, violent crimes and complaints of poor property conditions.
KCG continues to face criticism from current and former residents of The Meadowlands despite the company’s claims it has made progress on security and property concerns. Heartland Housing, by all accounts, failed to make requested improvements at Tree Lane Apartments, and the dissolution of the business has left further uncertainty about the future of affordable housing there.
Madison City Council member Nikki Conklin, who represents the Tree Lane residents as the alder for District 9, said the tenants have been “left out to the wolves.” City Council President Jael Currie, whose District 16 includes The Meadowlands, said the fact KCG is headquartered 330 miles away in Indianapolis has “created a disconnect between the property management and the community.”
Critics of affordable housing projects often try to equate such developments with crime or poor conditions, but Madison city leaders say the issues at these two properties are unique and have everything to do with bad management on the part of the developers, and nothing to do with the types of residents they house.
“It’s not who is living there, it’s how they are living there, how they are being treated there,” Conklin said. “They’ve been left out and pushed out to the side.”
City officials are divided on whether one of the issues is that the property managers are based outside Wisconsin. Yet it’s noteworthy that two of Madison’s shining models of affordable housing, Bayview Townhomes and Ella Apartments, are operated by local developers.
At Meadowlands, ‘we thought it would be safe and secure’
On March 8, the Madison Police Department informed KCG Development that The Meadowlands had been declared a chronic public nuisance. The declaration stemmed from the inordinate number and nature of police calls — 150 reports between Feb.1 and mid-April, including seven in one day — and KCG’s lack of response to persistent issues.
“I’ve never lived in a place like this in my life,” said George Goodwin, a tenant who broke his lease and moved out of The Meadowlands after less than six months there. “Beatings and fighting and drug dealings going on big time, attempted burglaries and break-ins in the apartments. The place is unsecured. This is the worst place we’ve ever lived in.”
One tenant, whom the Cap Times agreed not to identify because of safety concerns stemming from her repeated calls to police, moved into The Meadowlands when it opened in November. Everything seemed so nice, she said. The paint and carpeting were new. The apartment smelled and felt clean. She thought it would be a perfect place to live with her teenage daughter.
“When we first moved in, it was a nice area. It was brand new,” she said. “We’ve never lived in low-income housing, and so this is really new.”
Goodwin agreed The Meadowlands was nice when it opened.
“When we first moved in it was much better,” Goodwin said. “But … the place has gone to hell. After four and a half months living in the complex I have to pay to move just to get out of this neighborhood.”
For the other tenant, the excitement over the new place was replaced by a series of concerning incidents: diapers discarded outside, a strangled and dead dog found in an apartment, garbage left uncollected, brawls breaking out in the complex and poor maintenance.
The door in a building entrance is broken and does not close or lock all the way, she said. A person can walk into the apartments, threatening the security of those who are seeking it most.
“Many of the women here were victims of domestic violence, and that’s why it was important to us to have a secure building,” she said. “I’m one myself.”
“When we moved into this building, we thought it would be safe and secure,” she said.
Whatever security and maintenance plan KCG put forth originally has not satisfied the city.
“I think most Madison residents recognize that this is a matter of an owner not managing the property well, rather than a statement about affordable housing,” said Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway. “I’m dissatisfied when any developer fails to meet the obligations it has to its own tenants and the surrounding neighborhood.”
By labeling The Meadowlands a chronic public nuisance, the city is forcing KCG to have a strategy to mitigate the problems.
Those efforts may take time. O’Keefe, the city’s community development director, said some problems such as trash pile-ups can be addressed immediately while other concerns — security and disturbance-causing tenants, for example — will take longer to resolve. There is no set time frame for everything to be resolved, but lifting the nuisance order will require consistent good faith and effort on the part of the developer and the property management team.
“It kind of depends on what’s going on at the property and how it’s being managed,” City Attorney Jennifer Zilavy said, “and how they are making a legitimate effort to abate.”
KCG representatives say they have implemented a robust plan to address the problems including installing additional cameras, providing on-site security and creating a resident parking plan. They also say they have implemented a zero-tolerance behavior policy and a ban/trespass list.
Yet problems have persisted.
The tenant who asked to remain anonymous said it was not until mid-May that Martin Systems, a life safety and security firm, turned on the cameras in the building. She alleged in multiple interviews with the Cap Times that plastic wrapping was still on the cameras installed over a month before and that a supervising technician for Martin told her those devices had not yet been activated.
She claims that on two separate occasions someone came to her door and tried entering her locked apartment. The timing coincided with other apartment break-ins and she hoped that the cameras might have captured the attempts.
“I told him (the Martin supervisor) someone tried breaking into my apartment and I'm trying to see the video,” she said. “He says you’re not going to get the video of that because we’re just turning them on today.”
Her observations conflict with the city’s expectations for The Meadowlands.
“When I talk about property management, they have an obligation to their tenants to provide safe and sanitary housing,” O’Keefe said. “To have fair tenant selection standards, maintain their property. There’s a lot of that that hasn’t happened at The Meadowlands.”
Some residents have taken to calling The Meadowlands complex “M Block” for short, and the property gained notoriety after a teenage boy posted videos about incidents there on a YouTube channel called Trap House TV.
Kim Hurd, vice president of property management at KCG, defended the company’s response to the complaints and said using the moniker “M Block” in the media has exaggerated the problems at the complex.
“I would ask that you please refrain from calling our beautiful community M Block,” Hurd told the Cap Times.
Capt. Jamar Gary of the Madison Police Department’s Eastern District, along with Alder Currie, have similarly asked the news media and others to stop referring to the development as M Block out of concern that the nickname inflates the situation and seems derived from “O Block,” a term for one of Chicago’s most problematic complexes.
“While the complex has absolutely had its share of issues in a short amount of time, work is being done to make improvements,” Currie wrote in a blog post.
Tree Lane still a ‘nuisance’ after five years
If the issues happening at The Meadowlands seem familiar, they should. The Tree Lane Apartments have faced the same mismanagement and neglect at the hands of an out-of-state developer, according to multiple sources.
The complex, at 7933 Tree Lane, opened in the summer of 2018 and is four stories with 45 units.
From the start things were difficult. The property prompted multiple calls for police service per week almost as soon as it opened to residents.
Many of the incidents stemmed from abusers tracking down the women who had fled them.
“The place was plagued with former abusers showing up to try to continue their mistreatment of the residents,” said neighbor Richard Russell, who said he is supportive of the Tree Lane tenants.
Madison police responded to 90 calls for service at Tree Lane in December 2018 and the city declared the property a public nuisance.
During the height of the troubles there, public officials said the properties were improving. Yet, five years later, Tree Lane continues to be under a nuisance abatement order.
At the time, then-Police Chief Mike Koval said Tree Lane conditions were becoming “promising and encouraging” after a rough start. Then-Mayor Paul Soglin also was optimistic: “We’ve already seen improvements,” he said, “and we expect that as we go into summer and the fall that improvement will continue.”
Nearby residents said there were, in fact, some improvements, especially when then-Deputy Mayor Gloria Reyes took control of security on the property.
“Gloria Reyes not only stepped in, she moved in,” Russell said in reference to the amount of time Reyes worked daily at the site. “And instituted some simple, common-sense changes to policies and practices (like keeping the back door locked) that mostly shut all that down. There have been flare-ups from time to time since then, but nowhere near the problems that occurred when the facility first opened.”
So, why does Tree Lane remain under the order today?
According to O’Keefe, the city continues to be dissatisfied with the performance of property management, which ultimately fell to the now-defunct Heartland Housing.
“At Tree Lane we sat down with the officials from Heartland, the city attorney’s office and the Madison Police Department and helped them develop a plan to address the deficiency that we had seen,” O’Keefe said. “It’s one thing to develop a remediation plan and another thing to implement that.”
The property has since gone into receivership. While Heartland was listed as the public-facing owner of the property, most of the actual financial stake is owned by U.S. Bank and BMO Harris Bank, which are now scrambling to work out next steps with the city.
“We’ve made it real clear from the very beginning that it is our desire to minimize the disruption on the current residents,” O’Keefe said.
Still, the uncertain ownership is one more blow to the people living at Tree Lane.
“Things have not been good,” Alder Conklin said. “Heartland did not do what they were supposed to do to ensure resident safety. They didn’t keep the place up to par for cleanliness, working cameras, elevators, working phones. They didn’t provide any of that for their residents.”
Habitat, also a Chicago-based company, has managed the property since the beginning of the year, but Conklin said it didn’t have much chance of success following years of Heartland’s lack of care.
“Habitat wasn’t handed anything great,” Conklin said. “When they came in, things were already bad.”
Conklin and O’Keefe both said the plan is to keep affordable housing available at Tree Lane but that it’s not the city’s call, because the property owner dictates what type of housing is offered.
“This will play out over a period of months,” O’Keefe said. “It was a most ungraceful exit on the part of Heartland Housing, and now we have to put the pieces back together.”
Rhodes-Conway: Quality more important than ‘Madison ties’
O’Keefe said the issue is not so much that the development teams are from out of state; it is that the property management teams they choose to partner with are sometimes ineffective.
“We’re interested in who is going to manage the property. I think that is the linchpin here,” O’Keefe said. “Anyone can build housing, it’s another thing to manage it.”
The mayor agrees.
“A developer’s commitment, and attention, to quality property management is far more important than whether the property manager has Madison ties,” Rhodes-Conway said. “There are examples of out-of-state firms that have performed well, and examples of Madison-based property managers that perform poorly. What’s important is that both the developer and the property manager are committed to sound management practices.”
KCG’s Hurd said managing The Meadowlands property from its base in Indiana has not been a problem.
“We successfully manage beautiful affordable-housing communities in several different states,” Hurd said. “Our regional property manager is on site at this community several times a month and we believe in the team we have on site. It’s an unfortunate situation, but we have responded swiftly and continue to partner with the city. We have already seen a dramatic improvement.”
But the alder for the district that includes The Meadowlands, Currie, believes the remote property management is part of the problem.
“So not being locally based, I think the type of housing they were looking to provide was definitely a misstep,” Currie said. “Not being from the community has created a disconnect between the property manager and the community.”
The Meadowlands tenant who spoke with the Cap Times yelled, “Yes, definitely,” when asked if the distance was a problem. In addition to property management issues being exacerbated by distance, KCG was sending people eviction notices in ways that aren’t consistent with Wisconsin law, she said.
“They don’t know Wisconsin laws,” the tenant alleged. “That’s what the Tenant Resource Center (a Madison nonprofit) told me when I called them about what’s going on around here. They said that the paperwork they’re getting from people at The Meadowlands shows they don’t know Wisconsin laws.”
Currie had similar observations.
“People are getting 14-day vacate notices. I’ve been hearing that lately. Because of the (federal) funding that came in, if a property manager or developer accepts that funding for a household, that household cannot be given a notice for eviction that’s less than 30 days. That is KCG not understanding Wisconsin law.”
Dane County Board Supervisor Heidi Wegleitner, who is a tenant rights attorney, said she has worked with clients who received improper eviction notices from KCG.
“We’ve seen a number of notices that don’t comply with our landlord-tenant chapter and the protections for people under a lease to have the right to remedy lease violations,” Wegleitner said. “But we’ve also seen notices that don’t comply with federal law. So I don’t know if they’re not complying with law in Indiana, as well, but they’re not complying with federal law in some cases.”
Different story at Bayview and Ella
In stark contrast, two affordable housing complexes in Madison run by local developers are regarded as success stories. Bayview Townhomes and the Ella Apartments have been put forth as models for how to manage affordable housing and connect with the community.
Bayview Townhomes is home to one of Madison’s most diverse housing communities. It also provides affordable housing to virtually every one of its residents.
Ninety-nine of the 102 units at Bayview are set aside for people with Section 8 vouchers. Section 8 residents pay close to 30% of their income on rent, and the remaining percentage is subsidized.
While Heartland and KCG have failed to connect with their residents from remote locations, the Bayview Foundation goes to great lengths to include resident feedback and cater to the needs of people living there.
To prepare for a recent redevelopment of Bayview’s existing townhomes, the foundation partnered with a local team from EQT By Design (a company that specializes in helping build diverse developments), which went door to door asking residents what they would like to see happen with the renovations.
Bayview incorporated that feedback as it constructed a 48-unit, four-story apartment building; a 25-unit, three-story apartment building; 57 two-story townhouses and broke ground on a new community center as part of the redevelopment.
The Ella Apartments, at 2860 E. Washington Ave., was built by a team led by two local developers, Anne Neujahr Morrison and Sarah Neujahr, and offers an affordable rent program.
The Ella property is managed by Stone House Development, an award-winning Madison company that develops and manages affordable housing projects.
In a 2022 interview with the Cap Times, the Neujahrs said knowing the local scene and people is key to creating healthy developments.
“We discovered that what works is being very local,” Sarah Neujahr said. “You can get anecdotal things from clients and residents, but until you see it and experience it yourself, that’s only really a part of the story.”
Next steps for Meadowlands, Tree Lane
Meanwhile at Tree Lane, the site will remain under the nuisance order until the number of police calls is reduced, city staff are satisfied with the property management on site, and the developer has maintained consistent good faith in having a stable environment, said Zilavy, the city attorney.
“At Tree Lane we’ve met periodically with the developer and they’ve submitted abatement plans,” Zilavy said, adding that Heartland Housing periodically changed its management plan based on whatever was going on at a particular moment.
Zilavy said the nuisance order is deemed abated if Tree Lane can maintain six months of fewer calls for police service in addition to maintaining a clean and stable property.
The Meadowlands is in a similar situation. The city has frozen KCG’s ability to offer Section 8 subsidized housing on the property. That means the development cannot accept new tenants using vouchers to lower rent costs, which creates its own problem given the overall lack of affordable housing options in Madison.
“The issue was how do you put someone with a Section 8 voucher at a property that’s having that level of activity and the violence,” Zilavy said. “So it was a temporary halt. The city put a temporary halt on it. That means they won’t rent to anyone using those vouchers.”
County Supervisor Wegleitner, the tenant rights lawyer, thinks this is the wrong move and adds stress to people looking for places where they can find vacancies in which to use their Section 8 vouchers.
“It’s punishing the people this Section 8 program was designed to help,” Wegleitner said. “Folks who are renting at The Meadowlands and who are in the Section 8 voucher program may already have a number of barriers to leasing up at various housing places. So when you choose to remove a number of rental units from the list of vacancies, you are making it harder. People deserve more choices than they’re given right now.”
To satisfy the city, KCG and the future owners of Tree Lane will have to take more responsibility for turning things around at both housing developments, the mayor said.
“Simply put, their owners must make it their priority to adopt sound management practices and ensure that they are investing in their properties,” Rhodes-Conway said.
City staff and Madison Police officials said they will continue meeting regularly with managers for both properties to ensure they have solid plans for abating the nuisance orders.
But no one knows for sure how long that will take.
“I don’t think there’s a set end date to it,” Zilavy said. “Just when we’re comfortable that things have settled down and it's a decent, safe site for someone to live.”