Public opinion will drive one of the largest redevelopment projects in Madison’s history.
Three world-renowned design firms have now submitted their final concepts for transforming nearly two miles of the Lake Monona shoreline into a park.
Sasaki, James Corner Field Operations and Agency Landscaping and Planning each presented a competing proposal for the Lake Monona waterfront to a full auditorium Thursday in the Madison Public Library downtown. The event also featured an open house of sorts where members of the public could view large poster boards of each firm’s design and ask questions of firm representatives and city staff.
Between now and March 23, residents are asked to go online and provide feedback about which design the city should use to redevelop the Lake Monona waterfront. People also can view design boards with renderings of each firm’s presentation in person at the Madison Parks Division’s new central office at 330 E. Lakeshore St.
At the end of the public comment period, Madison Parks staff and the Lake Monona Waterfront Ad-Hoc Committee will evaluate the feedback and select a plan. Because the city will own the rights to all three submitted plans, it will be able to incorporate any concept from any of the three submittals into the final plan.
So, residents who enjoy one firm’s plan overall but like a concept or two provided by one of the other firms are asked to point that out specifically when giving comments.
In August, the City Council and the Board of Park Commissioners will be asked to approve the hiring of one of the design teams to create a detailed master plan based on the preferences of residents, the Ad-Hoc Committee and Madison Parks.
“I’m really excited about it,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway told The Cap Times. “I think they’re all really interesting and I love different portions of each of the proposals and I'm really eager to hear how people react and get that input from the community. Because what we’re getting is a master plan that will really be transforming the waterfront over the next 20-30 years, so we’ve gotta get it right now.
I think the good thing is there’s no way we can go wrong here.”
A 'Walk on water,' boathouses and green spaces
“Imagine walking down Martin Luther King Boulevard and being able to go out onto the water and boardwalks without even having to take an elevator,” said Downtown Madison Inc. President Jason Ilstrup.
Ilstrup was standing in front of a spectacularly pieced-together poster board illustrating renderings of James Corner Field Operations’ idea for the waterfront.
James Corner, the design firm responsible for the High Line in New York City and the Olympic Park in London, called its design for Madison “The Wild Lakeshore”.
Renderings from James Corner appear to show a heavily green redevelopment of the John Nolen Drive Causeway. A tree- and plant-lined, narrower version of John Nolen Drive is prominent throughout the firm’s presentation.
The renderings also show a reimagined pedestrian entry to the Monona Terrace and Lake Monona shoreline from Martin Luther King Boulevard, which Ilstrup had pointed to. Also present is a rendering of a currently proposed development at 121 E. Wilson St., which is separate from the waterfront project.
That proposed development, from Quad Capital Partners, calls for a 14-story, 337-unit building with a promenade which would bisect the building from Wilson Street all the way to a plaza overlooking Lake Monona.
Agency Landscape and Planning’s “Walk on water” was also eye-catching for people in attendance. Agency set up shop at a table featuring piles of postcards that said “Greetings from Olin Park 2123 or “Greetings from The Causeway 2123.
The postcards, dated as though they would be sent 100 years from now, showed different vantage points of a nearly 2-mile boardwalk called the Walk on water. The Walk would be elevated just slightly above the water and would include nodes where residents could learn about the Indigenous origins of Madison, enjoy sitting and gathering spaces, and engage in activities such as fishing.
The Walk would lead from the Olin Park area all the way to a space near Broom Street that could include a newly constructed Frank Lloyd Wright Boathouse.
“We have a team full of folks with deep connections to Madison, so I think there is a real desire across the team to make something that really feels of Madison,” said Gina Ford, an architect with Agency Landscape and Planning. “Madison is a unique community, it’s not like every other place in the world. So we really tried hard to think about what Madison needed, what the community has asked for and what the character is of this place.”
Many residents stopped and stared at a large poster of Sasaki’s concept for a waterfront gathering space right off East Wilson Street.
The rendering showed floating, canoe-shaped green beds in the lake; a sloping garden leading to a water’s edge boardwalk; and a large green lawn with residents appearing to picnic and sunbathe. Sasaki also showed an elevated canopy walk and a rendering of a building that would be a nature center on the site.
Sasaki’s poster board could be seen from clear across the room and was neatly located right next to a board asking residents to post sticky notes providing feedback for all three projects.
Sasaki designed the RiverWalk in Chicago and the urban design for the Olympic Park in Beijing. Sasaki’s concept for Madison centers around improving the water quality of the lake and providing a nurturing ecological environment.
Everyone involved in the process from the city’s perspective expects the redevelopment of the Lake Monona shoreline to be a major tourist attraction and a boost to the downtown economy.
“Economically this project has a once-in-a-generation opportunity to really make the lakes connected to the waterfront, which really helps all of the businesses downtown,” Ilstrup said. “It is an opportunity to say Madison is an isthmus-based city that can be connected to the water to create spaces that attract tourists and visitors to come enjoy downtown and then support the businesses while they’re downtown.”
Rhodes-Conway said that even though the city hasn’t done a study of the potential economic impact, the redesigned waterfron isis certain to attract people to the downtown area and, thus, into local businesses.
“You gotta believe that if we’re able to make the investment in our waterfront like this, you really open it up and make it accessible to not just everyone in the Madison community but people who come to visit here,” Rhodes-Conway said. “That’s gonna be a huge thing for tourism. I think it’s going to be a huge thing for our ability to attract and retain workers. And I don’t want to discount the effect that it has on our residents just opening up the waterfront to everybody.”
The redevelopment of the Lake Monona waterfront will coincide with changes to the John Nolen Drive Causeway. The city of Madison engineering department is looking for public feedback for that project, as well.
According to Rhodes-Conway, the Causeway project, although separate from the Lake Monona Waterfront project, will be tied closely to the master plan design that is ultimately selected.
The Nolen Causeway redevelopment will include storm sewer reconstruction, lane configuration and cross section changes, reconstruction of six bridges along John Nolen Drive and other structural changes.
A public information meeting on the Causeway project is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Feb. 23 via Zoom.