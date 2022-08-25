Dane County Circuit Judge Juan Colas will preside over a hearing Thursday to determine if there is enough evidence to support probable cause to charge Madison Police officer Matt Kenny with the shooting death of 19-year-old Tony Robinson, who was unarmed, in 2015.
The hearing is being held in response to a petition by Robinson’s grandmother, Sharon Irwin-Henry. The petition holds that a Wisconsin statute allows a judge to review if probable cause exists to charge an individual with a crime in a situation where the district attorney had been unwilling or unable to do so.
On March 6, 2015, Kenny responded to a call to check on Robinson, who had been exhibiting erratic behavior, jumping in and out of traffic and yelling things at people who were not there. Robinson’s friends called 911 because they were concerned about his well-being. As he approached the stairwell of a residence on Williamson Street, Kenny alleged he could hear the sounds of a disturbance. Less than a minute later, Kenny shot and killed Robinson in the stairwell, according to court documents.
In 2015, Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne declined to prosecute Kenny, saying Kenny’s killing of Robinson demonstrated a lawful use of force.
Robinson’s family, and others in the Madison community, have contended that the events that transpired inside of the stairwell where Kenny shot and killed Robinson have been in doubt.
If Colas believes there is probable cause to charge Kenny with reckless homicide, then Kenny could be charged and have to face a jury.
“Ultimately, I am hoping and praying that the judge agrees that all of the evidence the lawyers are bringing is admissible,” said Alexandra Wilburn, an activist who has called for justice for Robinson. “I hope they charge him with reckless homicide and he goes to prison for as long as that allows.”
Matthew Braunginn, a civil rights activist in Madison, also wishes to see Kenny face a jury.
“I would love to see Kenny get his day in court,” he said. “I think the family has asked a lot of good questions and provided a lot of evidence that challenged Kenny’s statements, which perpetually changed. For a judge to look at it and say there’s discrepancies between his multiple statements and the (dashcam) video, between his statements and the autopsy. That would be worthy.”
According to the Madison Police Department, Chief Shon Barnes, who joined the department in February 2021, approached Kenny about taking early retirement. Kenny declined.
“Since joining the Madison Police Department, the chief has heard from grieving family members and concerned citizens about the employment of officer Kenny,” said MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer. “Chief Barnes and officer Kenny had a conversation shortly after the chief joined MPD where the possibility of early retirement was discussed. Officer Kenny declined and no further conversations on the matter occurred. Officer Kenny remains assigned to our training center in a non-public facing role.”
Rallying cry for change
Community leaders and residents who believe there are unanswered questions about the shooting have used Robinson’s killing as a rallying cry for police reform and accountability.
People have expressed anger during speeches, demonstrations and rallies about Kenny’s continued presence in the Madison Police force, noting that his continued employment undercuts talk of improvements or reforms in racial justice from MPD, the city of Madison and the district attorney’s office.
“It is the crowning jewel of the hypocrisy that is Madison,” Braunginn said. “Madison is the best place to live, except. Madison is a progressive oasis, except. And everything about its hypocrisies sits within the death of Tony Robinson. Matt Kenny may have pulled the trigger, but the death is on Madison.”
In the Robinson case, as well as in other high-profile cases such as the shooting death of Paulie Heenan, MPD conducted an internal investigation and forwarded findings to the chief’s office that suggested officers had acted lawfully. In each case, the sitting chief of police then exonerated the officer of any wrongdoing and the district attorney’s office followed suit.
Activists said a trial would be a good step but more action is needed.
“Change is hard. It takes a lot of soul searching," Braunginn said. "I don’t know if Kenny going to trial will do that. The trial alone might be the signal of the possibility for change, but it would take action. For those of us who were on the ground at the time and his friends and family, it is a massive wound that no trial will heal.”
Robinson’s family received a financial settlement of $3.35 million in a federal civil rights lawsuit in 2017.
“Money is not justice,” Wilburn said. “It is a way for people to try to get some sort of admission by the government that something was done wrong. But that’s not a murderer being held accountable. That’s the government being held accountable for housing the murderer.”