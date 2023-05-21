He sued Dane County Jail deputies who broke his hip. Here’s what he says happened.

Jimmie Joshua was in his cell at the Dane County Jail two days before Christmas 2020 when three sheriff’s deputies pulled him out, threw him to the floor and broke his hip as they tried to handcuff and relocate him.
That much is not in dispute.
But Joshua, 33, is challenging the deputies’ version of the events surrounding the incident in a federal lawsuit he filed against the officers, the county and the jail’s medical contractor.
The deputies contend their actions were necessary because Joshua initially resisted a deputy’s order to “lock down,” or return to his cell, and that he continued to pose a security threat when they tried to move him to an isolation cell for discipline.
Joshua alleges it was excessive force, considering he was backing into his cell and away from the deputy who first confronted him, Isaac Wachholz. Joshua’s lawsuit included video evidence and testimony that he did not physically threaten the deputies, who also included Sean Shotliff and Benjamin Poquette, and that he simply could have been locked in his cell without further confrontation.
He also accused jail staff of being indifferent to his pain for hours as he lay in a bed, unable to walk.
He’s so far succeeded in persuading a judge to bring the case against the deputies to trial, although the county and health care provider have been dismissed as defendants. U.S. District Court Judge William Conley refused to dismiss the lawsuit last month, ruling that “a reasonable jury could find that (Wachholz’s) initial use of force was unjustified, and … all three defendants used excessive force.”
A jury trial was originally scheduled for June in federal court. The defendants (the deputies) have asked for summary judgment, which was denied on April 21. The deputies are appealing that decision to the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. That hearing has yet to be scheduled.
What follows is a Cap Times interview with Joshua detailing the events from his own perspective, in his own words, much of which appears to be supported by jail video footage and court documents. The Cap Times is reaching out to all parties named in this story and will provide follow-up coverage of this case.
The Cap Times: What happened when you were accosted by deputies at the Dane County Jail?
Joshua: Well, I was out of my cell and the deputy came in and told me that I needed to go lock down. He said “Go f***in’ lock down now.” I was like, “I didn’t do anything.” I backed up towards my cell and he ended up grabbing me and running in behind me and tussling with me. They ran in there and slammed me on the ground, dragged me on the ground, picking me up again and slamming me on the ground, breaking my hip.
I was on my hour out for recreation to use the phone or take a shower, walk around the dayroom. I was out by myself. I was out longer than I was expected to be out because they didn’t do their rounds so when he came in, he said, “Go lock down now.”
He started walking towards me. That’s when he reached out and grabbed me.
What happened next?
He (Wachholz) and two other deputies (Shotliff and Poquette) slammed me down inside the cell and broke my hip. Then they just left me there with a broken hip.
Did you cry out for more help, especially if you felt like your hip was broken? What was happening emotionally for you?
The nurse examined me. She told me everything was fine, nothing was wrong. That’s when I told them I was feeling suicidal.
What was their response to that? Did they try to do anything to help your mental health?
About five or six deputies (in riot gear) came in and grabbed me. Two or three were on top of me while I was on the ground.
That’s when they took me down to a suicide watch cell in the sixth floor. I ended up being strapped to a restraint chair while my hip was broken. Then they walked out and closed the door. I was yelling out, “I need help man, I need to go to the hospital.”
But no one came to the cell. They left me in there like that for 15 hours. Eventually, a psychologist came to the door because I was on suicide watch. He asked me how I’m doing. I told him, “I broke my hip. I'm in pain and I need to go to the hospital.” I said, “I feel like harming myself because no one would help me.”
He left and he never came back. He left me in the cell butt naked and the deputies left me there for over 15 hours with no medical attention. Nobody came and took me to the hospital. All they did was place water through the trap door. They put water through the lower trap like I’m a dog.
(Editor’s note: Video footage of part of the incident, posted on YouTube by Madison365, shows deputies in riot gear entering a small cell and hovering over Joshua twice, for several minutes each time, as he was lying nude on a cot. There is no audio, and it’s unclear why the deputies entered and what they were doing to Joshua at the time. It appeared a nurse attempted to assist from outside the tight circle the deputies had formed around Joshua’s cot.)
The next day came. I had urinated and defecated on myself because I couldn’t make it to the toilet because of my broken hip. Allison Davidson, my fiancee, called the visitation tablet (a computer tablet made accessible to inmates to make and accept calls) and I wasn’t able to talk to her and so she called up there and asked what was going on. They told her nothing was wrong. He's fine. They came and checked on me and took me to the X-ray room. They ended up taking me to the hospital because the nurse saw that I couldn’t move.
What happened next?
They took me to UW Hospital. The doctors said my hip was dislocated and fractured. They said it was fractured to the nerve hip socket.
I told the doctor what happened. “I can’t believe they did something like this to you,” they said. They took action by keeping me at the hospital for surgery because I couldn’t move my legs and I was in so much pain. They kept me there for eight days.
While in the hospital I contacted lawyers and filed a complaint with the jail about my being injured by those three deputies.
(The complaint was followed by Joshua’s lawsuit.)
People were angry when they heard about your situation and there were several protests. What was it like knowing that people were out in the street advocating for you?
It was awesome and overwhelming at the same time. I didn’t know a lot of the people, but they felt like I deserved justice and I’m so grateful of them being out there protesting for me and giving hope that I can receive justice.
Where are you now?
The reason I was in the Dane County Jail back then was my probation was being revoked. So, after it was revoked I was sent to prison.
Right now I’m at the Wisconsin Resource Center (a mental health facility in Oshkosh for state prison inmates) undergoing physical therapy and counseling for post-traumatic stress. I suffer from PTSD, depression, insomnia, and stoic nerve damage, which is irreparable pain.
I get out on Aug. 8. I’m planning on going back to school for business administration and finishing my education. I plan on being a model citizen, someone that can help the youth and give the youth strength.
I’ve made mistakes in my life and I’m not perfect, but I am a person of change. I’m not only a person of color, but a person of change.