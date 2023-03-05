Noble Wray has worn many hats during his career in policing and community leadership, including a decade as Madison’s chief of police. Since retiring in 2014 he has been as busy as ever.
Wray has traveled the nation training police and serving as a consultant in officer-involved shootings. Among those who've asked him to help navigate crises in policing are the Wisconsin Department of Justice in its investigation of the Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha and former President Barack Obama in the wake of the unrest over a police shooting in Ferguson, Missouri.
Wray has also dedicated time to community issues such as serving on the Wisconsin Governor's Pardon Advisory Board and being involved with restorative justice.
The Cap Times interviewed Wray on a range of topics, from his views on local politics, to his early days in policing as a Black cop, to his entry into the "museum of hurt" in communities all across the United States.
The Madison mayoral race has been underway for weeks. What do you want to see from the next mayor?
Wray: This race is one where the issues have been focused on. It hasn’t been an issue of personalities, which I think is really important.
The next mayor will have to take on a stronger partnership with (the Madison Metropolitan School District) and the other schools within the city of Madison. The next mayor needs to think more globally about housing patterns and not just in Madison, but Dane County as a region in terms of what we do with homelessness.
Those issues have been front and center in the debates so far. Who do you think has the answer to those problems as the next mayor?
Wray: Gloria Reyes worked for me as a police officer and later as a detective and then I saw her take on the position of deputy mayor. One of the themes she has always maintained is having a deep understanding of young people in the community.
She was part of the group of police officers who came up with the program Amigos en Azul (friends in blue). There were issues that were happening with immigration and Gloria came up with solutions on how to maintain the relationships between police officers and the Latino population.
She was one of the officers who advocated for a teen court in the schools as opposed to citing young people who have made some mistakes. She’s wrestled with some of the deeper questions that many of our young people and families face. I don’t think that many Madisonians have a good sense of how many young people are homeless in our community.
Those things have led me to support Gloria.
What was it like being a Black police officer in Madison? What were some of the challenges?
Wray: I started as a police officer in 1984 just about a month after my wife and I moved here…
Cap Times: You mean 2004, right?
Wray (laughing): No, 1984!
The police department was less militaristic when I joined. We had a six-shot revolver. So that’s all you got, was six shots. Radio technology was just evolving. There were no computers that gave you the type of information you have now, so you had to write things down.
You had to learn the streets because all the different areas had themes.
Today people think of police often in terms of these officer-involved shootings and racial issues. Was that always the case?
Wray: In terms of issues of race, you didn’t have these high-profile incidents that crystalized the moment for people. There were some incidents. But a lot of that was left up to the outcome of what the MPD (Madison Police Department) said happened. There were no cameras and DNA and there weren’t these objective things people could look at to determine if the police were telling the truth.
The vast majority of Madisoninans treated me well but there was some overt racism. I was called the N word frequently. Internally it was also more overt than it is now, although I can’t say we’ve eliminated that.
You were involved in the Jacob Blake investigation in which the officers were cleared of any wrongdoing. What was it like being involved in a process like that?
Wray: It was difficult because I went into that with what the community saw, but I was asked to look at the data, the information, the reports and I gave the outcome of my report.
That was difficult — as an African American man that grew up in the heart of Wisconsin’s civil rights struggle in Milwaukee, 10th and Clark, Father Groppi, the civil rights movement.
All of those things came back to haunt me. But you’ve got to be guided by what you believe is the truth and so that I had to provide to the state of Wisconsin. And so again that was a very challenging time.
What hit me most was the families that are involved and the communities that are involved.
The other thing I’ll say is I lived this over and over because I visited so many communities doing training in both implicit and explicit bias. Usually surrounding that is a significant incident and the pain that people feel during those incidents just is difficult.
So you find many of the communities across the United States captured in a museum of hurt.
What are some of the incidents and communities you’ve worked with?
Wray: I was a deputy monitor for the Tamir Rice consent decree in Cleveland. I worked in Ferguson, Missouri (where Michael Brown was killed by a police office), in New York after Eric Garner when that was going on, in Baltimore (where Freddie Gray went into a coma and died after a violent police arrest).
I did a year as an appointee for the Obama administration doing training on issues related to implicit and explicit bias and, more generally, police reforms.
Wow. I don’t even know how to follow that up with a question. What was it like being an Obama appointee?
Wray: Being an Obama appointee was amazing. That was seeing the world from a different scale and you see how the government has to work at a different speed.
So I had to work with 19,000 police departments in one year to make people know what the 21rst century policing recommendations were.
Where does Wisconsin rank nationally in terms of how we address these incidents?
Wray: We’ve had some high-profile incidents but I do think there's a foundation here where I think we can come together.
I was very impressed with the work of Shelia Stubbs and others who worked with the Wisconsin Professional Police Association for a set of recommendations that I wish they would bring back.
It involved rank and file officers and citizen leadership. I thought that was a very effective approach. But you cannot do these things and let them sit there. It’s constantly evolving.
When I first joined the force, no one knew what trust-based policing was.
What was it like being chief of police in Madison?
Wray: It was like living 20 years in 10 years.
Because you could have those moments where you’re talking to officers and it’s a great conversation about where things are going and what they’re doing. But on a moment's notice things can change.
The hardest thing is you feel responsible for all of the people that work for you. The worst thing that can ever happen to you is to get a call that someone has died, either an officer or a citizen.
To get the call that a citizen has died (at the hands of an officer), you feel a tremendous amount of loss. You remember all of them. All of the homicides, all of the officer-involved shootings and incidents where people got hurt.
Madison is small enough that you know them all.
What does the future look like for you and for the evolution of awareness in implicit and explicit bias in policing?
Wray: I love doing the work and I love the policing profession, but I must say it is taxing, it is hard work especially if you believe in people.
One of the driving factors for me in this community (and I’ve worked in 46 states) I do believe that if it can happen anywhere in terms of issues related to race or equality or how well we as human beings thrive, I believe that the possibilities exist here in Madison. I really do.