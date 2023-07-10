Renowned broadcaster and reporter Mike Lucas, who has covered University of Wisconsin sports for more than 50 years, is rejoining the Cap Times.
As a regular freelancer, Lucas will write a sports-related column and provide coverage of UW athletics and other local sports. His first column appears today on captimes.com.
For most longtime fans, Lucas will need no introduction. He has provided color commentary and analysis during radio broadcasts for Wisconsin football since 1994 and broadcast Wisconsin hockey from the late 1970s into the early ‘90s.
He covered sports for the Cap Times for 39 years before leaving in 2010 to write for uwbadgers.com and the university’s Varsity magazine. He left the UW job in May after the athletics department chose not to renew his contract with Learfield, the Badgers’ multimedia partner, Lucas said.
“I feel like I still have lots to give and I want to continue writing,” Lucas, 72, said. “I want to cover the sports scene in Madison. I plan on writing three times a week. I’m pumped! I love finding stories to share, and there’s plenty of great stories to find around Madison.”
Lucas saw firsthand the valleys and peaks of Wisconsin athletics over the course of five decades, particularly the football program. Before Barry Alvarez took over the program in 1990, UW’s football was essentially obsolete. Alvarez breathed life into the program, which has gone to six Rose Bowls since 1993 and twice came within a Big 10 championship game of the College Football Playoff.
Lucas chronicled UW football’s rise in his book “Barry’s Badgers: The Road to Roses.” As he thinks about his new role with the Cap Times, he remembers all the “highs and lows of competition.”
“And believe me, I saw a lot of lows,” he said. “I started writing about UW football in 1969 for the Badger Herald. So I’ve seen incredible valleys and mountaintops.”
Vince Sweeney, who was a sports editor and features editor for the Cap Times and brought Lucas to Wisconsin to serve as a color analyst next to Badgers broadcaster Matt Lepay, says that Lucas’ name is synonymous with the history of Wisconsin athletics.
“There is no one around that knows the history of UW athletics like Mike does,” Sweeney said. “He’s a historian on the topic, hands down. Secondly, he’s totally dedicated to his craft. He does his research, works hard, always tries to find a new and different angle on something that may not always be obvious.”
Sweeney was vice chancellor of University of Wisconsin relations at the time and said that pairing Lucas with Lepay was considered a risky move. Normally, an ex- would take the role of color commentator rather than a journalist like Lucas.
“But Mike had experience and knowledge. It was an experiment,” Sweeney recalls. “They turned out to be one of the best broadcast teams in the college landscape.”
“I’ve been really privileged to be an outlier for 29 years,” Lucas said of his time at UW. “I was the exception to the rule. I was the non-jock in the booth. By being a non-athlete, it forced me to work harder. I couldn’t take any shortcuts because I had not played the game.”
At the Cap Times, Lucas will branch out from focusing only on UW athletics.
“The exciting thing for me is I will stay Badger-oriented to some degree, but I just went out to the Mallards’ park to talk to their general manager. They (attract) 6,000 people out there for all of their games,” Lucas said. “It’s quite a phenomenon. And the enthusiasm for Forward Madison FC is great.”
Lucas said he also spoke with former Wisconsin running back Montee Ball about his life and career, and recently caught up with golf pro Andy North. Those are just some of the topics Lucas plans to write about as he relaunches his newspaper career.
The Cap Times is excited to see what Lucas has up his sleeve.
“We were looking for a way to bring back sports coverage to the Cap Times…and we were thrilled when Mike presented that opportunity,” said Mark Treinen, editor. “With his deep and rare mix of experience in journalism and the UW athletics program, Mike will give our readers great stories and insights in sports — and the Cap Times will add a coverage area that’s important to the people of Madison and Wisconsin.”
Lucas just wants to get back to what he does best: publishing elite content for a newspaper.
“It’s been 13 years since I’ve worked with a newspaper,” Lucas said. “I’ve got a great passion for this and no one can ever take that away from me. This is my wheelhouse.”