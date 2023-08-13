A neighborhood meeting to discuss a proposal for the site of the Essen Haus and Come Back In restaurants provided a snapshot into how Madisonians are feeling about the city’s new housing developments.
Residents had overall positive reactions Wednesday night to the design and scale of a proposed hotel and residential building, which would occupy 506 to 518 E. Wilson St. and 134 to 150 S. Blair St., but citywide frustrations with a lack of affordable housing options and high rental prices boiled over into the forum.
“You developers come in here and claim a stake in this city that is completely unchecked and unregulated,” said Alyssa Stowe, a resident attending the Zoom meeting. “The people who work to make downtown Madison (attractive) can’t afford to live there.”
JCap Real Estate, of Eau Claire, wants to raze the Essen Haus and Come Back In and build an eight-story, 160-unit residential building that would include a row of two-story townhomes, and construct a six-story, 100-room hotel on the site. The 150-year-old Hotel Ruby Marie, which is also on the site, would remain in its current capacity as a hotel and restaurant.
The development would include affordable housing as part of Madison’s new ordinance granting extra height to developments that incorporate lower-rent units. The maximum allowed height in the area is six stories, but JCap would be allowed to construct an eight-story building if it includes some affordability. According to the development team, some of the units will be set aside for households making up to 60% of the area’s median income — a limit that ranges from individuals earning as much as $51,300 a year to a family of four making up to $73,260.
The development team envisions a “living street” concept on the site. Living street is a term that’s more common in Europe but essentially is a more pedestrian- and bike-friendly space with either very slow or little car traffic.
“It’s not just an alleyway for cars,” said Trina Sandschafer, who represents the JCap development team. “People have happy memories and times with neighbors getting food and drink across the street.”
The development team has walked the area extensively and plans to incorporate many of the architectural elements of the neighborhood, such as bay windows, into the design of the buildings, Sandschafer said.
The development team has also taken great care to match the scale of the surrounding single-family homes and Germania Condominiums, according to Sandschafer. The proposed design includes stepbacks — a gradual elevation of height, which makes the building appear more in line with surrounding structures from a pedestrian perspective — along Blair Street and then along East Wilson Street and includes terraces and courtyards of green space behind the residential building.
“We are addressing some of the neighborhood context with the setbacks in our efforts to be considerate and good neighbors,” Sandschafer said. “We chose to step back from the building to give a lot of breathing room to the neighbors.”
Following the Zoom presentation of the proposed development, more than a dozen residents asked questions of the development team and made comments. Many of the questions were related to how the new housing would affect traffic and about the design.
Downtown Madison residents question rent
Residents harshly criticized the project’s designation of 60% of area median income as a criteria for affordable housing. The most needed affordability, according to city staff, is in the 30% range, which is rarely proposed in housing developments around Madison.
For many residents attending the neighborhood meeting, 60% was just not good enough.
“Our incomes are not matching the rates of these ever-growing apartments,” Stowe said. Her current situation involves a roommate, she said, and even together they are struggling to pay average market rate rent. “We are scrounging to get groceries. We don’t want to pay $2,500 for two bedrooms.”
Stowe took aim at the developments that have been coming to Madison. The Republican-led Legislature in Wisconsin has blocked municipalities like Madison from imposing any kind of rent control or having the power to force developments to include affordable housing.
Another resident, Bob Klebba, echoed Stowe’s comments.
”Affordability right now is a skewed number,” Klebba said of the median income percentages used to calculate affordable housing. “Sixty percent does not cut it. Thirty percent would.”
The development team was not sure as of Wednesday night how many units would specifically be designated for affordable housing.
What’s next for Essen Haus, Come Back In plan
The development will also have to navigate the historical nature of the buildings involved. A few portions of the project are within the First Settlement Historic District and another portion is in the Third Lake Ridge Historic District.
What this means is that Madison’s Landmarks Commission will have to approve a certificate of appropriateness for JCap to perform new construction on the site.
Madison’s Plan Commission will have to approve the demolition of the Come Back In and Essen Haus, as well as approve zoning and the additional height beyond six stories.
The City Council would then have to provide final approval for the zoning and building height.
The proposals are not final and the development team is still working on what building materials and landscaping they will use on site.