Green Street Development presented a revised proposal to develop the 63-acre Raemisch Farm site at a neighborhood meeting on Wednesday night.
But residents say they still have questions about what exactly will be built on the site.
The potential development of Raemisch Farm has been a controversial subject over the past several years. The plot of land sits squarely in the loudest decibel area near Truax Field, where F-35 fighter jets are scheduled to be housed beginning in 2023.
In April 2021, the Plan Commission denied a proposal by the Rifkin Group, a Madison-based company, who proposed a 124 single-family home development at the site. That meeting marked the eighth time the proposal had been presented to the Plan Commission since July 2020, with the proposal being referred to future meetings each time.
The Rifkin Group bowed out of the project shortly afterwards, and St. Louis-based Green Street Development took over plans for the site.
Green Street then began to go through the process of city approvals but in August 2021 was denied by the Madison City Council by a 15-2 vote. The proposal was placed on file, allowing the developer to revise the plan and come back at a later date.
Green Street did return in 2022 with a revised proposal and their request to rezone the development site was approved by the Plan Commission in early February. But at a subsequent City Council meeting, the rezoning was denied by a 14-6 vote by the Council.
Green Street has now returned with a revised proposal and is seeking to have rezoning approved again by the Plan Commission on August 29 and by the City Council on September 6.
If Green Street passes those two hurdles — which would be a first out of many tries — they would then begin to conceptualize what the precise types of homes and buildings would be at the site. Developers would then go back through the city approval process in order to get approval for those specific single-family homes, apartment buildings, commercial space or any other structures that would be part of the development.
“Redeveloping a site is a pretty linear process and the first step is creating the lots by re-platting,” said Joel Oliver, who leads the development team for Green Street. “The rendering process comes later on.”
The uncertainty around what exactly would occupy the site if Green Street survives the next round of Plan Commission and City Council reviews was top of mind for area residents at Wednesday’s meeting. In particular, they were concerned about constructing homes in the area until the full impact of the F-35 noise is known.
“We're not the kind of development company that ramrods things through,” Oliver said.
Under the new plan, Green Street would construct 73 single-family homes instead of the originally proposed 96 homes. They would also dedicate about five acres to commercial space and eight acres for usable urban agriculture along Sherman Avenue. Another 3.52 acres would be donated to Lake View Elementary school for outdoor learning.
Oliver said all of the housing would be out of the range of the loudest decibels from the F-35s and Green Street has verbally committed to providing sound mitigation in anything they construct. But many area residents are skeptical of the promise, wondering how Green Street can make such a commitment when they don’t even have conceptual renderings of what they will build.
“We are just as confused and frustrated as we were before,” said Michelle Ellinger Linley, who co-chairs the Raemisch Farm Work Group, which has been trying to work with the development team and the district’s alder, Charles Myadze.
“We don’t know anything about Green Street's plan for sound. We are not clear on what they think has changed that will end in a rezoning at this time…it’s hard for Green Street to say what they’re going to do in these buildings when they don’t know what the buildings are going to be.”
During the neighborhood meeting Oliver and Myadze indicated that they have been working closely with the Raemisch Farm Work Group, along with other residents and organizations, about the development.
But Ellinger Linley says that has not been the case recently.
“We don’t have any communication with them at all,” she said. “They’ve completely stopped working with us and we’re not even remotely connected with our alder.”
During the neighborhood meeting there was repeated reference to the redevelopment of the old Gardner Bakery site at 3401 E. Washington Ave. Plan Commission and City Council approved a redevelopment of the Gardner Bakery which will also place housing directly underneath the loudest decibel area of the F-35s.
But that proposal was crafted by a development team from Wisconsin Housing Preservation Corp bringing affordable apartment buildings to Madison’s east side, and received funding from the City of Madison. The development team was asked to commit fully to sound mitigation measures inside of the buildings in order to reduce noise from the F-35s.