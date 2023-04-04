Luxury student housing developer Core Spaces hopes to further expand its footprint in downtown Madison with the addition of two more buildings.
The Chicago developer is proposing to build two student housing developments across from and next to the Bassett Street Brunch Club along West Johnson Street.
If both projects are approved, Core Spaces will have constructed five student housing buildings in the span of a couple of blocks. Core Spaces has already developed The James, the Hub, and is currently constructing Oliv Madison just off of State Street.
The first proposal calls for tearing down 11 student residential structures between 437-445 W. Johnson St., 430-444 W. Dayton St. and 215-221 N. Bassett St. The project site is across the street from the Bassett Street Brunch Club and the Hampton Inn.
Core would construct a 12-story, 254-unit student housing building with units ranging from studios to five-bedroom apartments, as well as some townhome-style units on the ground floor. It would comprise two towers: A 12-story tower along West Johnson Street and a six-story tower along West Dayton Street.
Core Spaces has given two informational presentations to Madison’s Urban Design Commission, most recently on March 1.
In a separate application, Core Spaces is also applying to construct a similar 12-story student housing next door to the Hampton Inn hotel, placing the two 12-story buildings adjacent to one another.
This would also use the two towers approach with one tower climbing to 12 stories along West Johnson Street and the other reaching six stories along North Broom Street. It would also have ground floor townhomes and 232 units of student housing.
An informational meeting to the Urban Design Commission about the project was referred on March 1 to a future meeting.
The development team has had a number of neighborhood meetings about the Johnson-Bassett proposal with the Campus Area Neighborhood Association and the Capitol Neighborhoods Inc.
“There are always concerns with increasing density and displacing existing housing stock, particularly when it’s ‘naturally occurring affordable,’” said Tim Kamps, Capitol Neighborhoods president. “But our experience with Core has been generally positive, as they have been receptive to neighborhood feedback and have a track record of incorporating it in their recent projects.”
Oliv Madison was Core’s most recent project downtown and was approved by the Plan Commission in November 2021. Oliv was the first project in Madison to have affordable housing for students and included land-use agreements with the city of Madison and the University of Wisconsin to ensure continued affordability for the student population.