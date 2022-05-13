A large number of community leaders and organization heads called Friday for the resignation of Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne over the recent arrest of Freedom Inc. spokesperson Jessica Williams.
State Representative Francesca Hong, Co-Executive Director of the Rape Crisis Center Dana Pellebon, YWCA CEO Vanessa McDowell, MMSD School Board President Ali Muldrow and representatives from organizations such as End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin, the ACLU, DAIS, Hmong Family Strengthening helpline and several others gathered at the Dane County Courthouse to demand that Ozanne resign and that any case against Jessica Williams be dropped immediately.
Williams was arrested on May 6 attempting to enter a courtroom at the Dane County Courthouse during the sentencing hearing for Kenyairra Gadson, who was being sentenced for a controversial 2018 shooting that many in the community believe to have been self-defense.
When Gadson was convicted in January 2022, a person later identified as Williams shouted “We’re coming for you” while pointing at Ozanne. Williams was escorted out of the courtroom at that time and was asked not to return for the sentencing hearing.
Many in the community have stated that Gadson’s actions were self-defense and that the criminal justice system both fails to protect Black and Queer women in particular, and also criminalizes them if they decide to protect themselves.
Court bailiffs arrested Williams at approximately 8:15 a.m. on May 6. Williams spent from May 6-May 10 in the Dane County Jail but was not charged with anything criminal. As of May 13, no charges have been filed against Williams but neither has the case been dropped. An independent prosecutor has been assigned to investigate whether or not Williams can be charged with threatening Ozanne.
“The Dane County District Attorney’s office is not involved in the review and/or any decisions relating to the incident with Jessica Williams,” Ozanne told the Cap Times on Friday afternoon but did not comment further on the matter or any other public comments community leaders have made about him.
The arrest (on top of the sentencing of Gadson, who received 13 total years) has sparked outrage by many in the community who say it is just one more example of the abusive way women of color, in particular, are treated by public officials, particularly as it pertains to women protecting themselves against violent or intimidating situations.
“This city has made clear that the crime is in the color of the skin, not what you do or who you are,” said former MMSD School Board member Ananda Mirilli. “The melanin raises probable cause … Jessica Williams was being targeted because she dared to protect the rights of other women.”
Williams’ release from jail has done nothing to quell any outrage.
“Her release from jail is not freedom,” Mirilli continued. “It's evidence that she and Black women are not free.”
Criticism of Ozanne took center stage during the rally where multiple people called for his resignation. Freedom Inc. has made it clear in literature posted online that they charge Ozanne with being repressive and intimidating to women and children of color, and that he should step away from his position.
“We are demanding that these charges be dropped,” said YWCA CEO Vanessa McDowell. “So, I’m speaking specifically to you, DA Ozanne, that this is ridiculous.”
Ozanne ran unopposed during the 2020 election.
Gadson’s case and Williams’ subsequent arrest have raised questions about the legal system’s handling of both women who face domestic violence or other forms of intimidation/abuse, as well as the system’s response to women who try to stand up for themselves or other women.
“I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for the fact that I’m a survivor of domestic violence who was met with incarceration versus assistance when I needed help the most,” said School Board President Ali Muldrow. “We live in a state that spends more money on incarceration than anything else. There is nothing we are more vested in than the incarceration of other human beings. We would rather put people in cages than classrooms.”
Jessica Williams was one of the leaders of a #FreeKenyairra campaign that alleged Gadson was protecting herself from her abuser in 2018 when she was cornered in a parking ramp by a man named Donivan Lemons and friends of Lemons.
Gadson fired a single gunshot that killed 21-year-old Steven Villegas, whom Gadson did not know but who had physically struck a woman who was with Gadson that night, according to news reports.
Gadson’s family told the Cap Times that Lemons had been threatening her and harassing her dating back to 2014. According to the them, Lemons had posted a Facebook message telling her mother that she’d be wearing a T-shirt with Gadson’s face on it (meaning Gadson would be murdered).
Gadson’s case has received national attention. Other Black women such as Chrystul Kizer of Kenosha have also had high profile cases while defending themselves against male attackers.
Kizer was arrested as a 17-year-old for murdering a man who had sex trafficked her.
During the rally on Friday, organizers gathered signatures for a petition calling for any case against Jessica Williams to be dropped; for Dane County and the City of Madison to commit to defending Black women; and for Ismael Ozanne to resign his position as District Attorney.
Following the rally, all of the speakers and attendees gathered together and shouted “We will not stop defending Black women” and repeated the phrase “We are coming for you” directed at Ozanne.