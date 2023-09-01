Centro Hispano is $2.5 million from its fundraising goal for a new building thanks to a $250,000 pledge from the PRL Keystone Foundation in honor of the late Juan Jose Lopez.
Lopez, who served on the Madison School Board from 1994 to 2006 and was its first Latino member, died in June. The longtime community leader left his mark on thousands in the Madison community as a board member or founder of multiple Latino organizations and a former executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County and Briarpatch Inc.
Centro Hispano is the leading social service provider for Latinos in Dane County and is raising $20 million for a new community center, which will reside on the corner of Hughes Place and Cypress Way.
Karen Menendez Coller, the executive director of Centro, said Lopez had a strong commitment to creating real change and promoting inclusivity for the Latino community in Madison and Dane County.
The gift from the PRL Keystone Foundation, which provides grants to local nonprofits, is even more meaningful because it has to do with Lopez, Menendez Coller told the Cap Times.
“He would have been really proud that this is in his honor, and that makes me smile,” she said. “He was a complex, complicated guy, but he was real and he was vocal.”
The gift inspired Mendendez Coller.
“We need more joy at Centro and more joy in our community,” she said. “We need to be uplifted and reminded of the power of possibilities, and I think this gift is in honor of somebody who was instrumental in our history.”
The gift from the PRL Keystone Foundation will go toward Campaign CENTRO, which aims to hit its $20 million goal by the end of 2023 to build a safe and sustainable center for the Latino community on the south side of Madison.
Money from the campaign will be invested into building costs for the new facility, as well as agency infrastructure to support the growth of workforce and educational programs.
PRL’s donation will go toward dedicated classroom spaces for the career pathways and youth programs, initiatives that were important to Lopez, Menendez Coller said.
“We are committed to ensuring Juan’s vision of equity for the Latinx community remains front and center in our mission and our work,” she said. “The new building is a space for home, and it's a space for elevating hope.”
Centro Hispano has raised $17.5 million toward campaign goal, and the new building is slated to open next spring.
Menendez Coller said she's confident Centro will meet that goal, but the stakes are high. Centro's current building at 810 W. Badger Road can't keep up with the level of need of the fast-growing Hispanic population in the region, even with triple the number of staff, triple the budget size and double the number of programs it had 10 years ago.
"All workforce and educational programs currently carry waitlists. Centro is stretched to its maximum capacity," the Centro website says.
“This campaign should have been done in two months. The fabric of our community — housing, economic development, schools, the workforce — is changing. We need to have the Latinx community present, and oftentimes it does feel like we're invisible,” Menendez Coller said. “It feels like not enough people understand how to be creative and innovative and inclusive of our community. That's what's really frustrating.”
She said there’s a tipping point where Madison, Dane County and the state need to start making changes, too. It’s a mission Lopez was committed to that Menendez Coller isn’t giving up on.
“This city and the county and the state need to change and to realize that it's going to look very different in the next 10 years. I told myself that I'll always push that — someone has to after Juan’s passing,” she said. “We need to ask a lot of questions. We need to make sure that things are changing the way we want it.”
She added, “I wish everybody would see this campaign as an opportunity for our community to keep going — not only the Latinx community, but for Madison and Dane County."