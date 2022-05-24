Rev. Alex Gee said he continues to be impressed with the fundraising support for the Center for Black Excellence and Culture, which announced one of its biggest gifts yet on Tuesday: a $2.5 million donation from Ascendium Education Group.
The Center, which hopes to begin construction on its building in 2023, will encompass more than 65,000 square feet, and will be located on the 700 block of West Badger Road on Madison's south side.
Funding and financial gifts continue to flow to the Center, which has raised $20 million of its $36 million goal since announcing a public capital campaign in December.
For the Center to have raised more than half of its needed capital in less than a year speaks volumes for the community’s desire to deliver a Black cultural space to Madison, Gee said.
“This level of support makes me feel hopeful that people do want this to be a home for the Black community and for what we need to make this a livable community for everyone,” Gee said. “We haven’t always felt listened to. This makes me feel like we have been.”
Ascendium, previously known as Great Lakes Higher Education, is dedicated to philanthropy in education, and also contributed to help construct Madison College’s Goodman South Campus several years ago.
“Word emerged of the work that Alex Gee was doing and our team members began looking into it to see what was happening and what it was all about,” said Brett Lindquist, a spokesman for Ascendium. “We were very impressed and thought this was something that could be an amazing resource.
“That’s really the origin of this donation. It goes back several months to when word started getting out about what Rev. Gee was doing.”
While the capital campaign has gone smoothly and quickly, the Center still has fundraising to do in order to arrive at $36 million. Lindquist hopes other organizations will follow suit.
“My hope is that other organizations look to do the same,” Lindquist said of Ascendium’s donation. “The faster the Center can hit their goal, the faster they can get it opened up.”
Many organizations are already involved. Donations to the Center have included gifts from the Oscar Rennebohm Foundation, BMO Harris Bank, the Madison Gas & Electric Foundation and others.
The goal of the Center is to celebrate and promote Black excellence. There will be exhibits to teach people about Black history, community spaces for families and Black business development opportunities.
The building itself was designed by Black architects and artists. It will include areas for performing arts, co-working and theaters. Most of all, it is designed to be a one-of-a-kind space that its creators hope will be a model nationwide.
“No one came here to languish,” Gee said of the city of Madison. “We’re looking to be able to prove that these spaces will extend the lives of Black people. I’m about Black wellness. To have a place to exhale and dream gives Black people a chance to still make Madison great.”
Gee has been the driving force behind the creation of the Center for Black Excellence. Through his organization, Nehemiah, as well as educational programs such as Justified Anger, Gee has set out to provide the Black community with resources designed toward being Black and successful, and has provided the white community with resources to learn about Black cultural beauty and historic (and present) contributions.
For Gee, the Center will be the physical representation of all of his work.
“We want young people to come and learn about the contributions of my community as told by my community because we want to raise not only another generation of Black excellence, but also have non-Black students understand the beauty of Black culture,” Gee said. “We want to mitigate the rise of young white students who think this country was stolen from them like we saw in Buffalo.”
If fundraising continues to flourish and the $36 million goal is met, it is possible that the doors of the Center could be open to the public by the end of 2023.
“We need to finish it by the fall,” Gee said of the capital campaign. “To be over the halfway mark in just eight or nine months is absolutely phenomenal. We have gotten support from (the) city, county, state and federal government. That’s the first time all four levels of government have supported this kind of endeavor in Madison.”
But as much has been done already, Gee said people need to continue to invest in the Center.
“This helps the Black community feel honored and seen and listened to,” Gee said. “It gives me hope that we can be a national model.”