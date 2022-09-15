About 100 people gathered at Madison’s College’s Goodman South Campus on Wednesday night to hear from a group of community leaders who are each doing their part to help revitalize south Madison as the cultural epicenter of the city.
The event, called “Rising Tide on the South Side,” was part of The Cap Times 2022 Idea Fest programming.
The panelists were Centro Hispano Executive Director Karen Menendez Coller, Urban League of Greater Madison CEO Ruben Anthony, Fountain of Life Pastor Rev. Alex Gee, YWCA CEO Vanessa McDowell and Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce Chair Jessica Cavazos, and the panel was moderated by Goodman South Dean of Students Valentina Ahedo.
Gee, Anthony, and Menendez Coller lead organizations which are constructing state of the art community centers on Madison’s south side; Cavazos has led the Wisconsin Latino Chamber as it focuses on growing opportunities for economic upward mobility for the Latino community; and McDowell is committed to combating gentrification on the south side, bringing attention to inequities for Black women, and helping people of color achieve home ownership.
A movement? Or a moment?
The Center for Black Excellence, The Black Business Hub, and Centro Hispano’s future home called Calli, have already raised a combined $54.3 million towards those projects’ combined $76 million price tag.
But finishing the job on constructing each of the potentially community-altering centers will require more than just fundraising and, ultimately, constructing the brick-and-mortar portions of the centers.
While each leader is certainly pleased with the amount of money and support that they have received from the community at large, nearly all of the panelists remain skeptical about how far reaching- and long lasting- the sudden surge in community support will be.
“One of the things that I think happened is a Black man had to die and the world had to see it and the world responded in a way that it never has before,” McDowell told the audience. “But that is the saddest thing I have ever seen. I’m not sure if this is a moment or a movement. So, for me, it’s more of a question still.
“Yeah, there’s dollars coming in. But are the dollars going to keep coming into our communities? Are you going to keep funding us and supporting the work that we’re doing? Or is this a moment? So, we have to think about the sustainability of the projects. I would hate to hear that any of these folks had to close their doors because the support ended.”
Every panelist agreed that Madison’s predominantly white philanthropic community has responded in the wake of George Floyd’s murder in a new, more involved way.
But Cavazos, whose job it is to ensure Latino businesses can continue to thrive, echoed McDowell’s concern that the amount of support community leaders are receiving may be fleeting.
“We’re happy we have the investment now because we can build that building or gateway,” Cavazos said. “I am hoping that it’s not just a momentary influx of cash, that this is long term.”
Ask yourself
When the panelists were asked how they will collaborate with one another and how they would define success, they turned those questions back to the audience.
“This question hurts me a little bit and we’ve had to answer it a couple different ways,” Menendez Coller said. “I’d really like to turn that back on the audience. Why is everyone here now? And what is everyone here willing to do? The immigrant community has been invisible for so long but it is the fastest growing population in the state.”
Gee agreed that the question of why community centers are being supported now is a question for Madisonians at-large, not the people on the Idea Fest panel.
“I think funders really need to answer the question of why now?,” Gee said. “Usually, I don’t answer that question because I feel like our white counterparts are not asked that. Ask us that question if you’re asking downtown Madison, or Middleton. But if you’re not asking everyone that question, then leave us alone.”
Dr. Anthony said that one reason now is the time is that wealthy, predominantly white-led organizations are also seizing the opportunity to develop in places like south Madison, often leaving people of color on the outside looking in. Each of the panelists named gentrification as a huge obstacle to the health of communities of color and pointed to the need to have people of color be able to afford to stay in their own communities.
“If we don’t do it now, we’re not going to be able to do it,” Anthony said. “They {developers} come here, they build condos and suck all the wealth out of the community. So, why not now? If we don’t do it now, we aren’t going to be able to do it because the land is being bought up.”