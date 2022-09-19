The murder of George Floyd, systemic racism in American institutions, and the ups and downs of a Black man trying to put his life back together following incarceration were topics during a 2022 Cap Times Idea Fest panel last weekend.
Authors Toluse Olorunippa and Robert Samuels discussed their book “His Name is George Floyd: One Man’s Life and the Struggle for Racial Justice” (Viking, May 2022) with David Maraniss, an associate editor at The Washington Post and a best-selling author. The event, one of the last Idea Fest panels, was held in Shannon Hall at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on Saturday morning.
Samuels and Olorunippa, who both write for the Washington Post, wanted to write not just about the graphic death of Floyd, which the world has seen, but about who he was. The book covers Floyd’s life from his childhood in Houston until his tragic death at the hands of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in 2020.
“The Meaning of George Floyd” also provides a snapshot of racial disparities, the over-criminalization of Black people, and systemic racism in education. Floyd, for example, wanted to be a Supreme Court justice when he was a child but was dissuaded from that dream by educators who told him that, as a Black man, his best bet for success would be to become an athlete.
“The Houston public school system was segregated well into the 70s,” Olorunippa said. “Floyd went to all-Black schools that were deeply underfunded and segregated. So we allowed the reader to follow him through these institutions that were impacting him.”
Momentum shifts
Olorunippa and Samuels presented Floyd as a three-dimensional person who would make mistakes, be incarcerated, put his life back together and then make more mistakes.
“It’s important for us to talk about how these institutions (of mass incarceration) impacted his life,” Olorunippa said. “He found a part of America that not all of us know.”
Writing the book was a way to preserve the urgency that seemed to drive many Americans after Floyd’s death. “Everyone sees this video and believes that something should be done and everything is urgent,” Samuels said. “But as time goes on you see the fading interest of that top level who is mostly white, who says that this might be too difficult.”
Samuels and Olorunippa said they could feel momentum shifts in America as they wrote the book. At first, they said, there was a wave pushing to end racist symbols, like the Confederate flag or racist sports team names. Following that was a backlash from people who felt uncomfortable dealing with race.
“You saw some movement and then it just stopped,” Samuels said. “Then came this response of we might be doing too much, it’s too uncomfortable, we’re teaching our kids to hate our country, these books shouldn’t be read.”
Rather than be discouraged, Samuels and Olorunippa said these back and forth swings in momentum represent what America is.
“Over the course of reporting this book it’s clear the country’s not ready to fully acknowledge or confront some of these issues,” Samuels said. “But at the same time the Reverend Jesse Jackson reminded us that this is what progress looks like in America. To make sure you continue to look at the big picture and focus on the progress that has been made.”
Cap Times Idea Fest 2022 has concluded. A replay of the discussion will be posted later this week on the Cap Times YouTube page.