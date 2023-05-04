The Milwaukee Bucks fired head coach Mike Budenholzer just two years after he took Wisconsin's NBA team to the top and a week after an embarrassing early exit from the playoffs.
Budenholzer, 53, has coached the Bucks since 2018 and compiled a record of 271-120 including an NBA championship in 2021. It was the Bucks’ first championship in 50 years.
Budenholzer had two years remaining on his contract after signing an extension following the 2021 championship.
“The decision to make this change was very difficult,” said Milwaukee Bucks general manager Jon Horst in a statement. “Bud helped lead our team for five incredible seasons, to the Bucks’ first title in 50 years, and into an era of sustained success. We are grateful for the culture of winning and leadership that Bud helped create in Milwaukee.”
Budenholzer was hired in particular to transform the Bucks’ offense after he turned the Atlanta Hawks into one of the league’s premier offensive teams during his five-year tenure as Hawks head coach.
Budenholzer inherited a team that seemed on the cusp of championship greatness with then-league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo just coming into his own as a dominant player.
The Bucks had the best record in the NBA in 2019, 2020 and 2023 under Budenholzer but underperformance in the postseason has been in issue particularly following those specific seasons.
In each of those years the Bucks suffered collapses despite being heavily favored over their opponents. In 2019, the Toronto Raptors overcame a 2-0 Bucks’ series lead to defeat Milwaukee in six games en route to a championship. In 2020 and 2023, postseason injuries to Antetokounmpo and questionable coaching by Budenholzer led to lopsided defeats at the hands of the Miami Heat.
Budenholzer has been criticized for struggling to make proper in-game adjustments on the fly and his game planning skills have often been questioned.
In Games 4 and 5 of the 2023 playoffs, Budenholzer appeared frozen on the sidelines as the Bucks blew double digit leads in each game. Budenholzer failed to call timeouts to refocus his team and appeared to fail in adjusting his strategy to match big surges by the Miami Heat.
The Bucks, who went a league-best 58-24 during the regular season, were only the sixth team in NBA history to lose in the first round as a number one seed.
The Bucks will now embark on a coaching search.
“This is an opportunity for us to refocus and re-energize our efforts as we continue building toward our next championship season,” Horst said.