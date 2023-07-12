Boys & Girls Club's new Fitchburg center to train kids for future jobs

John McKenzie has been in the construction business around Dane County for more than 30 years. About a decade ago, McKenzie began to see that the tradespeople he ran into on a regular basis were mostly older, white men from rural areas.
McKenzie believed that diversifying the workforce with an influx of youths of color and women would help building and trades industries keep up with the demand for employees, and at the same time provide family-supporting jobs to communities that sorely needed them.
He knew just who to turn to with his idea: Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County President and CEO Michael Johnson. McKenzie saw Johnson as a “winner” who when presented with a vision is uniquely able to take charge and bring the concept to fruition.
McKenzie’s vision was to have a skilled trades center where Boys & Girls Club students from middle to high school ages could learn plumbing, electricity, construction work, carpentry and the entrepreneurial skills needed to turn those trades into wealth-building careers and businesses.
Skilled trades workers often make wages well beyond their community’s median income. But the U.S. workforce in those jobs is aging — 45 on average, according to one study — while over 87% of people working in construction and nearly 79% in manufacturing are white. Industry leaders are looking for a way to build a younger and more diverse workforce.
Through its soon-to-open McKenzie Regional Workforce Center, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County will train students, many of them children of color, through a curriculum provided by the Madison Area Builders Association and Madison College, and using hands-on workshops.
The McKenzie Center, at 4215 Verona Road in Fitchburg and named after the developer who envisioned the concept, officially opens Saturday. A ribbon cutting will coincide with the biggest day of the year for the Boys & Girls Club, which also plans its annual fundraiser MOVE4BGC that morning and its annual White Party at 6 p.m. at the McKenzie Center. The party will include appearances from celebrities Larenz Tate and Taye Diggs.
The McKenzie Center will be both one of a kind and the first of many. The national Boys & Girls Clubs of America and the national Homebuilders Association of America are touting the Fitchburg center as the pilot facility for what will be a 22-city partnership between the two organizations to provide skilled trades centers throughout the nation.
“We’ve got a racial and gender wealth gap in this country,” John McKenzie said, “and what we’re doing is advocating for people of color and women in these trades.”
The McKenzie Center has been eight long years in the making. And it almost didn’t happen.
Why the trades industry lacks diversity
McKenzie, whose company has built apartments throughout Dane County, believes many people miss out on skilled trades jobs simply because of where they live as children.
“The problem is awareness. You grow up in a neighborhood and you know you can do the things that other people in the neighborhood do,” he said. “The cycle of poverty, much of it is perpetuated by young people … who don’t know any role models in these professions. So it’s not even on their radar screen. The beauty of the Boys & Girls Club is that we’ll get kids way ahead in fifth grade. These kids will be better trained than the average people who look for a skilled trade.”
If more young people of color and women get involved in skilled trades, McKenzie said, it will directly improve the economic wellbeing of the community.
Alan Branch, who will run the McKenzie Center, said there are over 1,000 trades jobs in Wisconsin that aren’t filled right now. The vacancies are piling up as baby boomers retire. Branch sees the situation as an opportunity to open the door for more young people.
Those jobs have a history of legacy hiring that tends to close doors.
“Individuals that traditionally went into trades were rural, white kids outside of Madison,” he said. ”Maybe their uncle was a journeyman or their father was a plumber.”
The idea for a skilled trades center originated with conversations between McKenzie and the club’s CEO, Johnson, as well as representatives from the Madison Area Builders Association.
McKenzie agreed to donate a six-figure grant to help a Boys & Girls Club child go to college, but he had a bigger question for Johnson.
“He asked if we create pathways for kids to go to college and at the time we really didn’t, except for some internships,” Johnson said.
The club does have a program called AVID/TOPS, a collaboration with the Madison Metropolitan School District to help students become college and career ready. American Family Insurance donated $1.5 million in 2016 to help sustain AVID/TOPS, which serves about 77% students of color.
But the program has its limits.
“I realized that only 20% of the kids from the Boys & Girls Club get into the AVID/TOPS program, so 80% don’t and there weren’t really any other good career options,” McKenzie said. “They weren’t presented with a lot of good career training getting them to know what’s out there for jobs.”
Giving Dane County kids new path to stability
Eight out of 10 of the children served by the Boys & Girls Club are students of color and 74% are living at or below the federal poverty level, according to the club.
The McKenzie Center will provide many of those youths a chance to earn a living wage straight out of high school without feeling pressured to go to college, and Branch said the entrepreneurship classes will help them see a path to success that goes well beyond their first job.
“Trades are so easy to turn into owning your own business,” Branch said. “We want kids to leave our program with a different mindset. We want to instill the vision that … once they become a plumber, electrician or carpenter, in five or 10 years there’s an opportunity for them to go into their own businesses.”
But more than that, skilled trades could provide immediate financial stability to populations of people who have never experienced that quality of life.
“For the kids in the families we’re serving, to be honest, they’re probably not going to go through a four-year college because they need money now,” Branch said. “So, if they have an opportunity to make $24, $25 (to) $28 an hour right out of high school, what do you think they’re going to do? A lot of these kids, their dad has never made $28 an hour.”
The Boys & Girls Club’s AVID/TOPS program for college preparation continues to be a success, club leaders said. But Branch said the McKenzie Center’s purpose is to provide a solid and pressure-free alternative.
“A lot of kids who go through that program don’t finish because they were pushed,” he said. “I’ll be frank: They were pressured to go to college. So we’re going to give them another pathway, particularly for those kids who like working with their hands and who don’t see themselves sitting behind a desk for eight hours.”
Boys & Girls Club projects face obstacles
Getting to this point hinged largely on Johnson’s decision to return to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County rather than pursue national opportunities.
In July 2018, Johnson resigned after eight years with the Dane County club to become CEO of United Way of Greater Cincinnati. It was not a particularly good experience for Johnson and he realizes how much he loved and missed Madison.
In his absence, the club faced challenges with fundraising and implementing its strategic framework.
“We couldn’t make payroll. We had to take out a lot of credit,” Johnson said. “The organization was doing good work and had good people here but had burned through some cash and when I got back it was like, ‘Wow, we got some work to do.’”
Two of the club’s primary goals were to open a new center in Sun Prairie and open the skilled trades center. Both projects faced significant obstacles.
A Sun Prairie City Council meeting in August 2018 turned ugly when residents used “us vs. them” language to describe the children the club serves.
“How many of these people are going to be here who have no stake in Sun Prairie?” one resident said during the council meeting. “Another issue I have is property values with these kids around. What’s our property values going to be like? We don’t know. We’re concerned about safety. This goes back to safety. Boys & Girls Club? They may do a great job with trying to keep these people off the streets…”
An initial vote on giving city funding to the club for the building failed.
The club, led at the time by interim CEO Rod Mitchell, was able to come to an agreement with the Sun Prairie council a few months later, but it was evident that Johnson’s big voice and personality were missed when it was time to push through big projects.
The Dane County club’s board had been conducting a search for a new CEO and had attracted over 100 candidates, but as soon as Johnson indicated he was ready to leave Cincinnati, the board asked him to return to his old post.
Johnson was back in Madison in late 2018 and soon received support for the new clubhouse from Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser and McKenzie. By January 2020 the Boys & Girls Club was celebrating the new facility’s grand opening.
The club then began to more earnestly focus on the skilled trades center project, which Johnson said had “stalled while I was in Cincinnati.”
“It takes the right mix of people. I didn’t think it would happen at this scale,” he said. “But this community stepped up and got us to about 80% of our financial goal.”
“I have been back for four and a half years and it’s amazing what we have accomplished,” Johnson said. “We’ve grown our board and committees to about 100 people. We’ve done a lot of great things.”
He said he’s aware, however, that not everyone likes the way he does business. The support Johnson galvanizes for his ventures often comes from wealthy white donors. Johnson said some people, including in the Black community, view him as exploitative or as someone who needs his name in the spotlight.
Johnson said everything the Boys & Girls Club does is to benefit the students and the community, and he has no hesitation about how he goes about achieving those ends.
“I’ve learned to keep grinding for our kids … and keep inspiring people that are the most vulnerable,” he said. “And I’m not going to apologize.”
McKenzie Center emerges, quipped and ready
Everything smells fresh and clean inside the McKenzie Center.
Milwaukee Tool delivered boxes upon boxes of tools; crews installed multiple 55-inch screen construction training simulators; local media outlet Madison365 has settled into its new offices in the space; and a massive community patio is ready to host everything from weddings to children’s lunch breaks.
The center is equipped with a professionally stocked workshop for hands-on learning, a classroom where students will learn soft skills, and mannequins dressed to represent various occupations such as a plumber or an electrician with descriptions of how much money workers in those fields can make each year.
The center is what $31 million looks like in the hands of Michael Johnson.
The club also cashed in on all the good will it has developed in the community over many years. Local businesses have been willing to partner on the McKenzie Center, providing in some cases hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of services free to the club.
One of the most visually striking spaces is the second-floor entrepreneurship classroom. The room includes a massive patio that includes large television screens both inside and outside, synced to provide fluidity between the spaces.
“It’s designed for an indoor-outdoor space for the kids,” said Branch.
The entrepreneurship classes began Monday with about 30 students. The program is for students ages 12 to 17.
The Action Coach Coalition, a national organization that coaches businesses, will sponsor the entrepreneurship classes and provide the courses at no cost to the club.
The outdoor patio also will be available to be rented out for public events such as weddings, graduations and cultural events. People who rent the space also will have access to a second-floor kitchen space.
During class days, the kitchen will provide free meals to students. The McKenzie Center’s programming also will be free for children in the club.
“All of our program kids get full meals,” Branch said. “They get 30 minutes for dinner and the Boys & Girls Club will have a chef on site.”
On the first floor is the classroom where students will learn what Branch referred to as soft skills. Classes will include lessons such as how to act during a job interview, look people in the eye, deliver firm handshakes, show up to work on time and safely use tools.
It will also provide a gut check for children to decide if trades are for them.
“Trades aren’t for every kid,” Branch said. “It’s hard work. You’re working outside in the heat in the summertime. You’re working outside in the cold in the winter. So, we’re going to weed out certain kids. But I think what makes Boys & Girls Club so uniquely positioned for this is we already engage 3-4,000 kids and we know them. So we’ll be able to identify certain kids to cultivate that interest.”
The soft skills classroom includes $100,000 simulators for operating construction equipment and trucks. The simulators, donated by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., will train youths from grades 5 to 12 to use heavy work equipment and learn how to drive trucks.
In the soft skills classroom, students will receive a 10-hour OSHA training course that teaches basic health and safety to entry-level construction workers, CPR training and a commercial drivers license permit.
“We want each kid to get a CDL permit at least in this program,” Branch said. “So they’ll know safety here through the OSHA 10 and a CDL permit. They’ll leave this program ready to go.”
Like the entrepreneurship program, the downstairs area is for youth ages 12-17.
The Latino Academy of Workforce Development is partnering with the skilled trades center particularly on the CDL aspect. Latino Academy has a truck driving training program and students who complete training at the skilled trades center can attend the academy for their full CDL if they wish.
“Latino Academy is one of our signature partners,” Branch said. “So our program is in collaboration with theirs to prepare kids to graduate from their program.”
Habitat for Humanity and WRPT Big Step also are partnering with the club and will have staff in the trades center.
Next to the soft skills classroom is a fully equipped workshop.
Milwaukee Tool delivered $50,000 worth of tools and equipment.
“We delivered all of our hand tools, all of our table saws and drills, batteries, site staging lights,” said Chad Fryer, director of operations for Milwaukee Tool. “This is right up our alley. All the folks learning these skills are going to be future customers of ours, so they might as well get to learn on the best tools.”
Fitchburg center seen as national model
Johnson said that when the national Boys & Girls Clubs learned about the McKenzie Center, they wanted to expand the program.
“They saw what we were doing with the Madison Area Builders Association and this building and were like, ‘Wow, this is really unique,” Johnson said. “They decided that they want to do it in 22 cities. I think this is just phenomenal ... I’m hoping that a decade from now we’ve helped hundreds of kids not only get but retain family sustaining wages.”
Other large cities across the country have both a Boys & Girls Club as well as an affiliate of the National Homebuilders Association, the umbrella group for the Madison Builders, and the two organizations have partnered on skilled trades pilot programs elsewhere including in Atlanta and New Haven, Connecticut.
The McKenzie Center is viewed as the model for expanding to other cities.
On Saturday, the club and its supporters will celebrate the outcome of all of those efforts during the past eight years.
From 4 to 6 p.m. will be the ribbon cutting with club donors, board members and partners, and news media. At 6 p.m. the annual White Party will begin. Actors Tate, Diggs and BernNadette Stanis are scheduled to attend, and Johnson said it’s possible representatives from the Obama Foundation also will be there.
He expects 1,500 to 2,000 people to attend the festivities.
“I think it’s going to be the biggest event we’ve ever done,” he said. “I’m hoping people are going to be inspired on July 15.”