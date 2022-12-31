Michael Johnson, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County, has been in the giving spirit — and it’s making national headlines.
On Sunday morning, Johnson was in a time crunch. He had to be in Chicago at 3 p.m. for dinner, so he made a stop at Gus’s Diner in Sun Prairie first thing in the morning where he bought a $17 meal from waitress Callie Blue. Johnson was Blue’s second customer of the day and all seemed ordinary.
Until he left a $1,000 tip.
“She came to me just with an amazing smile,” Johnson said. “She was happy to be there. We talked for about 45 minutes and I asked her how long she had been working there, and she was easy to talk to.”
When Blue saw the tip, Johnson said she was in disbelief.
It’s all part of Johnson’s annual “pay it forward” campaign, where he has made it his mission for the past 13 years to raise money and give gifts to hard workers or those in need who often go unnoticed.
The Boys & Girls Club of Dane County and the Black Men Coalition of Dane County teamed up for holiday campaign and so far this year have raised $100,000 through direct cash and in-kind gifts. Those gifts have gone to generous tips at local restaurants, gifts for 500 kids, holiday shopping sprees, a new car for a working father and his family, and rental assistance for school workers and older adults.
And it almost didn’t happen this year.
“I wasn't going to do the campaign this year,” Johnson told the Cap Times. “There's never enough support to help a lot of people, and sometimes people get upset with you. I gave the community a heads up that I just wanted to rest and wasn't up to doing it.”
Then Johnson’s wife sat him down and stressed the importance of his fundraising in the community.
My wife was like, ‘Look, people depend on this. People are struggling and you are filling hearts,’” Johnson recalled. “‘You need to do this. Go do it.”
The $1,000 tip has been picked up globally, from CBS news to CNN to Japan Today.
To Johnson, the takeaway is clear: “You just do good,” he said.
“You do what you can to create more good,” an emotional Johnson said. “You work hard, you love hard and use all the good that is out there.”
He added that all he and the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County have given back has been “a blessing” and that the response has been “absolutely amazing.” Johnson has been getting emails and calls all week with people matching his donations across the state, country and world.
The “pay it forward” campaign works year round and those looking to learn more or give back can do so at www.BGCDC.org/donate.