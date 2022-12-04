A proposal that would bring 550 affordable housing units to the site of the former Oscar Mayer plant had a difficult night while being reviewed by the city’s Urban Design Commission on Wednesday.
It was clear throughout a presentation by the development team that members of the commission had questions about how the building would fit in with the surrounding area, how it would fit within concepts of the area’s neighborhood plan and the Oscar Mayer Special Area Plan, and how the building’s design would work at street/pedestrian level.
In such a review, commissioners provide feedback to developers about the facades, colors, materials, landscaping and height design of their buildings. Sometimes development teams are asked to revise their plans or make alterations. It is common for UDC to include design-related conditions for approval that the Plan Commission could take into consideration when weighing whether or not to approve a project.
But never have the stakes been higher than with the proposed project that would bring 100% affordable unit density to Madison’s near north side.
If this project is denied, it would eliminate any possibility of having affordable housing be part of the long-anticipated and debated redevelopment of the Oscar Mayer area.
Lincoln Avenue Capital, a California-based developer, has proposed a two lot development for the Oscar Mayer site at roughly 2700 Roth Street.
Lot A would have a 6-story, senior housing development with 250 affordable housing units and a parking structure with approximately 300 parking stalls. Lot B would be a 6-story, 300 unit multi-family building with a parking structure having approximately 500 parking stalls.
The project is the first one proposed as part of a larger effort to redevelop the Oscar Mayer site that has been vacant since 2015.
UDC on Wednesday forwarded a recommendation asking that the city’s Plan Commission not find conditions met for approval for the Lot A senior housing development and that they approve the Lot B multi-family development building with a focus on design improvements.
However, UDC’s focus on things such as the color scheme of the buildings and how “activated” the buildings were at street level made it appear as though commissioners were not impressed with the design of the buildings and balked at giving it a nod of approval.
The development team was deeply concerned about the feedback it received because the opportunity to provide 550 units of 100% affordable housing is extremely rare.
Some on UDC thought the development team should start over with a blank slate and re-conceptualize the project, with chair Cliff Goodhart saying at one point that they perhaps “should just go back to the drawing board.”
But the development team is not able to do that. The development team restructured the street design in response to feedback from area residents. UDC criticized aspects of the street design but the development team spent months working with city staff and the neighborhood on it.
Additionally, the project calls for 15 acres of natural wetland to be preserved for public use near the project site, which further constrains the ability of the developers to greatly alter design.
With the Wisconsin Housing & Economic Development Authority funding the project it is locked in to the number of units it can have, and if this project is not approved, it will mean there won’t be affordable housing at the site at all.
“The ability to do affordable housing on this site goes away with this project,” said Melissa Huggins, principal at Urban Assets. “So affordable housing will never be able to happen at this site if this project is not approved because it is contingent on a negotiation that Lincoln Avenue Capital made with WHEDA. So that is a big loss to the community and I want you guys to just sit with that for a minute. It’s very frustrating for me to hear you guys going after a project like this that is so significant and not understanding the significance.”
Goodhart interjected saying, “we are not here to be lectured, we are here to listen to a presentation on the item.”
Ald. Juliana Bennett, who represents District 8 and sits on the Urban Design Commission, agreed with Huggins and made motions for approval on each lot associated with the project (one failed, the other passed).
“Not trying to ‘lecture,’ however I can definitely understand where the developers are coming from in terms of their passion,” Bennett said. “I think it is very problematic how we prioritize things. We have in front of us a 100% affordable housing development. That just does not happen in this city. And to turn that down … saying we want you to start all over again is very problematic.”
Nitpicking about design and other aesthetics is what UDC is tasked with doing. All of the feedback commissioners gave was within the commission’s purview. But facing such a massive amount of affordable housing, it struck the wrong tone, Bennett argued.
“Frankly, I don’t think that people living here are too concerned about whether the color here or the colors there are going to be matching,” Bennett said. “They’re going to be thinking this is the only place I can afford to live in this city.”