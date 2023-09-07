Madison Yards, a 21-acre, $300 million development project at the former Hill Farms site on Madison’s west side near Hilldale mall, is beginning to open for leasing.
The project is being developed in several phases since crews broke ground for construction in fall 2021. The development will include the EO Apartments, which will have a grand opening later this month, and a new Whole Foods grocery store, which is set to open in December.
The EO Apartments is a luxury, 273-unit apartment building at 4702 Madison Yards Way. Its amenities include a top floor lounge with private dining, an outdoor roof deck with a view of Lake Mendota, and lobby retail space.
The apartments, which opened for leasing in August, include studio, one- and two-bedroom units. A studio is listed beginning at $1,525 a month, a one-bedroom starts at around $1,857 and two-bedroom units are listed beginning at $2,865.
A grand opening is planned for Sept. 28. EO Apartments will be connected via an underground parking garage to a new Whole Foods store.
Whole Foods is moving from its current location at 3313 University Ave. into a 50,000-square-foot space at 4710 Madison Yards Way.
Whole Foods has been seeking a new location for at least 15 years. In 2008, Whole Foods operators wanted to move into a space that instead became the two-story Target building on University Avenue; plans fell through as a result of the recession.
Both projects are part of Phase 1 of the Madison Yards development. Phase 1 also includes a 165,000-square-foot office building at 4703 Madison Yards way that has begun leasing.
Madison’s Urban Design Commission received an informational presentation Wednesday evening about a five-story, 144-room hotel that’s also proposed as part of this phase of the development.
Overall, Madison Yards is proposing more than 500 units of residential housing; a 608,200-square-foot office building in addition to two other office buildings that are part of the plans; the 144-room hotel, the Whole Foods store, multiple structured parking spaces, and at least two restaurants along with public green spaces and space for a farmers market.
The Cap Times has reached out to representatives of Whole Foods and the development team but has not yet reached them for further information.
Related: West side neighbors question affordability of Madison Yards