Downtown Madison residents may soon find busy West Wilson Street to be even busier as two proposed housing towers with nearly 600 units combined move toward city approval.
That's in addition to a rebuild of the road itself that's expected to happen this year.
Local developer T. Wall Enterprises is seeking a zoning change to build a 15-story apartment complex called The Moment at 131 W. Wilson St., the site of the now shuttered Paisan’s restaurant and office building. The Moment would include 263 units and underground parking.
The Moment was approved by Madison’s Plan Commission earlier this month.
The Plan Commission approved the demolition of the old Paisan’s building this past summer after multiple closings and reopenings of the building since 2020.
Wall’s proposal will replace that building while bringing heavier density to downtown Madison.
“The Moment will bring a new level of luxury to living downtown,” Terrence Wall told the Cap Times, noting also the first steps of razing the existing building are under way.
Meantime, SEA Design from Oakland, Wis., is proposing a 16-story, 335-unit apartment building that would be on the same block as The Moment. The proposal for 139 W. Wilson St. includes tearing down an existing multi-family building. SEA Design is expected to begin the land use application process later this month and has made multiple informational presentations to the city’s Urban Design Commission.
West Wilson is also adjacent to the site where the new south tower of the Dane County Jail would be built.
Madison’s Plan Commission has approved rezoning for the new portion of the jail. The jail proposal calls for a six-story building that would be used to replace the jail on the sixth and seventh floors of the City County Building.
The Dane County Board is expected to vote Thursday on whether to shift existing money to finish the financing for the jail project, or go to a referendum in April to get voters' approval on the spending.
The city of Madison also has a redevelopment plan for West Wilson Street itself. A two-way bicycle track on the south side of Wilson Street would be implemented as part of the redevelopment, along with replacement of the curb, pavement, sidewalk and other street infrastructure. New street lighting and traffic signals would also be implemented as part of the project set for later this year.
A virtual public information meeting has been scheduled for 7 p.m. Jan. 24 about the street redevelopment.
St. John’s Church gets city OK on apartment project
Also in the works is a redevelopment of the site of one of Madison’s oldest churches.
St. John’s Lutheran Church, at 310-322 E.Washington Ave., has been in operation for over 165 years. For years, St. John’s ran an overnight homeless men’s shelter in its basement, until COVID-19 forced the church to shut it down in favor of safer social distancing options.
St. John’s has also been a welcoming church for members of the LGBTQ+ community.
The congregation, working with local developers Mark and Brad Binkowski, is proposing to demolish its current space and construct a 10-story, 130-unit apartment building on site.
As part of the plan, 108 units would be set aside for affordable housing and paid for in part with money from Dane County and the city of Madison’s affordable housing fund, as well as money from the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority. Of those 108 affordable units, 26 would be for people in what’s called the 30% Area Median Income range, which is an individual making approximately less than $25,000 a year.
The city has been seeking more housing for people in the 30% AMI range in development proposals.
Those units would be integrated supportive housing units with access to on-site supports from Lutheran Social Services.
The first floor of the new building would contain a 5,500-square-foot space for social services and community organizations as well as a 10,000-square-foot facility for St. John’s church services.
The City Council late Tuesday approved the demolition and zoning permits for the St. John’s redevelopment.