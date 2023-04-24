Life inside an affordable housing complex on Madison’s far east side has been frustrating and frightening, according to tenants and neighbors who’ve witnessed as many as seven police responses in a single day at the site.
The city of Madison has declared The Meadowlands Apartments in the 6800 block of Milwaukee Street – better known as M block – a chronic public nuisance after a steady stream of police calls for service over the past year.
The Meadowlands, a 225-unit complex with subsidized housing, opened in 2022 and was built by Indianapolis-based company KCG. Living there has become so problematic for some tenants they're fleeing: One couple broke their lease to move out after less than five months.
“We have lived here since mid-November and we’re moving out because of all the bs going on,” said George Goodwin, a Meadowlands resident. “It’s because of the police getting called all the time, people being evicted, beatings, fighting and drug deals going on big time.”
Last week, company representatives held a resident meeting to address persistent concerns. The meeting was not a success, according to multiple residents who attended, one of whom said people got up and left before the discussion ended because they felt like they were not given in-depth responses to issues.
“They got up there and said they’re doing everything they can, but they basically aren’t communicating with the residents out here at all,” Goodwin said. “They don’t care what happens basically. That’s why people are moving out of here left and right.”
Bruce Frey, who lives in the Door Creek neighborhood nearby, says that neighbors also have concerns about The Meadowlands property.
“As they (The Meadowlands) started filling up, all of a sudden we were hearing sirens and finding stolen cars parked on our block, which we never really had before,” he said.
Frey began posting about the situation on social media sites and said he soon was contacted by people living in The Meadowlands, “saying they were scared to death and what should they do?”
One tenant, who declined to be identified out of fear of violence, also contacted The Cap Times to describe living conditions at The Meadowlands and say that the situation is even worse than has been reported.
The Cap Times reported April 9 that the property had been designated as a chronic nuisance after near-daily police calls, and that some of the violence there had been captured on video by a high school student with his own YouTube channel.
“There’s fighting in the hallways, fighting in the garage,” the tenant told The Cap Times. “You have people writing ‘Bitch’ on other people’s doors. In the other building some girl got beat up and then a girl got beat up in our building. Those fights on YouTube? Those are nothing. There’s things that happened which are not recorded.”
The city, desperate to address a critical shortage of affordable housing, approved the construction of The Meadowlands despite objections from neighbors and some elected officials. Now, the property owner runs the risk of losing state tax credits tied to providing lower-rent apartments.
The tenant who asked to be unnamed says that on-site security has been completely ineffective.
The tenant said they observed the security guard doing donuts in the parking lot — whipping their squad car in circles, an incident recorded on video and posted on TikTok — during a snowstorm. The resident also said a security guard was on site when an apartment door was kicked open and the unit was ransacked.
“The security isn’t even here every night. They’re telling the police they have security, but it’s not doing anything,” the tenant said. “He just sits in the car.”
The Cap Times has made attempts to connect with KCG and has left voicemail messages, none of which has received a response.
Residents of The Meadowlands say that lack of communication is par for the course.
“I wouldn't bother with KCG,” Goodwin told The Cap Times about attempting contact.
“This place, in my opinion, should be shut down,” he said. “I’ve never lived in a place for only four months. Management should pay for my move because of my having to relocate. Nobody’s gonna wanna live out here.”
‘They literally found a dead dog’
Violence isn’t the only issue plaguing The Meadowlands.
“They found a dead dog in one apartment because a neighbor was complaining of the smell and they literally found a dead dog,” said the tenant whose name has been withheld for safety reasons. “They (the management company) owed $14,000 in garbage bills so the garbage people weren’t coming to pick up the garbage. … There was a fire here because someone threw a cigarette down the garbage chute.”
Goodwin confirmed the story about the dead dog with the same details. He added that there are broken railings on a fourth-floor balcony where children play and one of them could easily fall through them.
“I complained to management and they told me if I don’t like it I can leave,” Goodwin said.
The Madison Police Department has worked to help calm the situation at The Meadowlands by meeting with the management company, and Eastern District Capt. Jamar Gary attended last week’s tenant meeting in an effort to connect with residents and the management team.
“My takeaways were that, overall, folks seemed satisfied with the police response,” Gary said. “Tenants raised some concerns about the security company. … MPD has been providing an increased presence at the apartment complex. In the recent short term it does seem like there has been an improvement at the property.”
However, the Madison Police Department has answered over 150 calls for service at one of The Meadowlands buildings just since Feb. 1, according to public records requested by the Cap Times. Most of the calls were for domestic violence or disturbances, noise complaints, theft, property damage and fighting.
On one day alone, April 2, Madison police responded to The Meadowlands seven times.
The unnamed tenant pointed out that The Meadowlands includes two other buildings that have not yet opened, and is concerned what effect filling those units will have on the security of the property when things have already been so difficult.
“I don’t know what is going to happen then,” the worried tenant said.