A number of notable Madison developments are moving through city committees for approval.
Here's a closer look at those projects and their status.
Filene House site, 1600 block of Sherman Ave.
In March, Madison’s Urban Design Commission and Plan Commission will review a proposal to bring housing density to the 1600 block of Sherman Avenue.
The City Council determined on Feb. 7 that the two-story Filene House, which is at 1617 Sherman and most recently was home to My Choice Wisconsin, is not a historic landmark. The council’s vote came in spite of a unanimous vote by Madison’s Landmarks Commission to add the Filene House as a historic landmark.
The council’s decision paves the way for Chicago-based Vermilion to move forward with what has been an oft-altered proposal to bring multiple housing buildings to the site, which is next to Tenney Park.
The most current proposal calls for the Filene House to be razed and to construct a residential building complex with 311 apartments in two five-story buildings and 20 townhouse units in three two-story buildings.
Building A would be built along Sherman Avenue and provide residents with views of Lake Mendota and Tenney Park. It would be five stories tall with 184 apartment units and 189 parking stalls.
Buildings B1, B2 and B3 would be 20 townhouses to the east of a newly created road on the site. They would be two-story, walk-up townhouses.
Building C would be five stories with 127 apartment units on the south end of the development with views of the state Capitol as well as Tenney Park.
Darrin Jolas, who leads the development team, said that Vermilion submitted its land use applications on Jan. 17 and “looks forward to the various commission meetings around the submittal.”
Jolas and others from the development team have participated in neighborhood meetings over the past few months and have altered the proposal in response to community feedback.
Baker's Place, 849 E. Washington Ave.
A local development company called The Neutral Project broke ground in early February on Baker’s Place, at 849 E. Washington Ave.
According to the development team, Baker’s Place will be Madison’s first mass timber high-rise building and is geared toward sustainability. The building will be 15 stories high.
What stands out most about Baker’s Place is a mews-inspired retail and mixed-use area in an alley that connects the old Gardner Bakery building to the new mass timber tower. The mews will include retail space, a library, co-working space, a theater, wine lounge and fitness center.
The building will also offer electric-vehicle charging stations and green energy systems such as low-flow fixtures, high-efficiency appliances and multiple green roofs.
“We believe we can create a unique resident experience that adds to the vibrant Capitol East District corridor,” said Nate Helbach, managing partner for The Neutral Project, in a written statement. “The Baker’s Place development has the potential to invigorate the neighborhood and set a new standard for future sustainable developments.”
Canadian-based Michael Green Architecture has been working with The Neutral Project on its mass timber design. Mass timber construction has been gaining in popularity in Canada and some parts of Europe in recent years because the use of structural wood can help reduce carbon emissions.
The Neutral Project, comprising up-and-coming young developers from the Middleton area, is hoping to achieve LEED gold certification. LEED certification can result in tax credits, zoning allowances, reduced development costs and expedited permitting. It measures the sustainability of a building by measuring things like water and energy efficiency, building materials and design innovation.
The team is hoping to have construction completed by early 2025.